Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Johnson City Press
David Crockett High School students show appreciation for bus drivers
The David Crockett High School student club, the Civinettes, chose to show their appreciation for the school’s bus drivers for their November service project. According to Lauren Chandley, a sponsor for Civinettes, the club tries to do a service project each month that benefits the school or community. The club decided this month to hand deliver gift baskets.
Johnson City Press
KOSBE Announces 2022 Small Business Award Finalists
KINGSPORT—The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship has announced the finalists of the 2022 KOSBE Awards. “We made a lot of big changes this year and we will continue to improve on our process and approach to choosing the best companies,” KOSBE Advisory Council Chairwoman Jamie Jackson said. “I love how this came together and I look forward to finally revealing the winners. There were some awesome candidates among the businesses we saw.”
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge prevails in final day of Food City Classic; Bearden girls win title
BLUFF CITY — The defense stepped up in a big way for the West Ridge girls basketball team on Saturday night. Ultimately, the Lady Wolves came away with a dominating 63-48 win over a dangerous South Greene team in the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic inside Sullivan East’s Dyer Dome.
Kingsport Times-News
East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy starts annual Give Thanks fund raiser
ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy has started its annual Give Thanks Campaign, and this year the home for teen girls is asking its donors to provide a bigger donation to offset the rising costs of the ministry. Melissa and Ron Marvel, directors of services and ministry development said “rising costs have stretched our resources and energies, but we are as committed during these difficult times to share the gospel and help at risk children and their families.”
Greeneville High School band students perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nine Greeneville High School band students earned a spot to perform in the streets of New York City at the world-famous Thanksgiving Day parade in the “Big Apple.” “It went really well,” Band member Hank Parsley said. “It’s kind of felt really good to do it, and then once we finished […]
Kingsport Times-News
Local author J.S. Moore plays his cards right
KINGSPORT — When it comes to the world of tarot cards, J.S. Moore is no Fool. The 48-year-old author has been writing since 2006, with published works ranging from children’s books to biographies of local heroes. But Moore discovered a new passion in 2019, when he began writing guidebooks for his own decks of tarot cards.
Kingsport Times-News
Georgia men ride second-half run to win over ETSU
ATHENS, Ga. — East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver didn’t have all his weapons at his disposal Sunday and the lack of depth cost the Bucs dearly. Georgia took advantage of the absence of ETSU’s top two substitutes in a 62-47 nonconference win. The result gave the Bulldogs some revenge for last season’s ETSU win.
Kingsport Times-News
Literacy Council fundraiser sounds like F-U-N
KINGSPORT — Can you spell F-U-N? The Literacy Council of Kingsport is serving up what might soon become the talk of the town, or at least one of the highlights of the holiday season. According to a note from Executive Director Dawn Blake, the Literacy Council is inviting local...
BrightRidge to pass on recovery credit funds, upgrade internet for free
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some BrightRidge power customers can expect a slight discount for two months next year after the utility company’s board voted to pass on millions in funds given to them by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). According to a release from the company, a $2.6 million TVA Pandemic Recovery Credit will […]
Small Business Saturday brings community together
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) –Small Business Saturday is an important time for businesses to stay on top of their sales, but it also brings the community closer together. “We’re enjoying the revival of downtown Johnson City, visiting all of the new shops that we’re surprised to find down here,” said Rack Cross as he shopped […]
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi boys capture Hardee's crown; Crockett girls repeat as champs
JONESBOROUGH — Unicoi County captured its sixth Hardee’s Classic boys championship Saturday night by holding off a determined David Crockett squad in the final. The only school with more Hardee’s titles is host Crockett, which has played in all 33 versions of the tournament.
Kingsport Times-News
Small Business Saturday in Kingsport draws customers
KINGSPORT — Small businesses across the Model City and the nation tried to use Small Business Saturday 2022 as a way to boost sales in an uncertain economy. The day came, however, amid a post-pandemic retail landscape with inflation and an apparent shift of Black Friday shopping from in-person to online, according to multiple national media reports.
Kingsport Times-News
James “Alan” Riggs
KINGSPORT - James “Alan” Riggs, 70, of Kingsport passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee and lived in Kingsport most of his life. He spent most of his life building houses and developing land for his company, Riggs Construction. His last years were his happiest working for Vic Davis Construction. He also sold real estate for Evans and Evans Reality in Johnson City. He spent two years working for Habitat for Humanity in Selma, Alabama, where he met some of his closest friends. He was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church in Johnson City. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1970 and attended college at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Nov. 27-Dec. 3)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
Crockett, Unicoi to meet for Hardee's Classic boys crown
JONESBOROUGH — The showdown is set for the 33rd Hardee’s Classic boys championship. Defending champion David Crockett, a seven-time winner of its own basketball tournament, takes on five-time Hardee’s winner Unicoi County on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Taylor, now at ETSU, ready for Georgia return
Josh Taylor was on the wrong side of the scoreboard when East Tennessee State’s men’s basketball team beat Georgia last year. This time around, another Bucs win would suit him just fine.
erwinrecord.net
Blue Devils picked to win basketball conference race this season
The Three Rivers Conference coaches picked Unicoi County to win the boys basketball race this season. It wasn’t a difficult decision. The Blue Devils return three all-conference players from the reigning district tournament champion in Lucas Slagle, Grant Hensley and Eli Johnson. But winning a league title certainly won’t...
Kingsport Times-News
Create Appalachia looks to change people’s lives
KINGSPORT — When art and artisans moved into Kingsport’s old city hall earlier this year, they transformed the building. Now, Create Appalachia looks to change people’s lives.
Kingsport Times-News
Great-grandmother raising four children under 17
KINGSPORT — Virginia Long was a young mother when she first turned to the Salvation Army for assistance. Now, three generations and more than 30 years later, she finds herself there yet again — this time to help make Christmas a little brighter for her great-grandchildren. The 72-year-old...
Kingsport Times-News
Makers Faire returns to Jonesborough in time for holiday shopping
JONESBOROUGH — What started as a small craft market back in 2019 has blossomed into a biannual event that “just keeps getting better and better.”. The Makers Faire, hosted by the Mill Spring Makers Market, will return to Jonesborough next weekend with more than 50 artists, artisans and other makers participating just in time for many people’s holiday shopping.
