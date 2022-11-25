ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

David Crockett High School students show appreciation for bus drivers

The David Crockett High School student club, the Civinettes, chose to show their appreciation for the school’s bus drivers for their November service project. According to Lauren Chandley, a sponsor for Civinettes, the club tries to do a service project each month that benefits the school or community. The club decided this month to hand deliver gift baskets.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

KOSBE Announces 2022 Small Business Award Finalists

KINGSPORT—The Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship has announced the finalists of the 2022 KOSBE Awards. “We made a lot of big changes this year and we will continue to improve on our process and approach to choosing the best companies,” KOSBE Advisory Council Chairwoman Jamie Jackson said. “I love how this came together and I look forward to finally revealing the winners. There were some awesome candidates among the businesses we saw.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy starts annual Give Thanks fund raiser

ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy has started its annual Give Thanks Campaign, and this year the home for teen girls is asking its donors to provide a bigger donation to offset the rising costs of the ministry. Melissa and Ron Marvel, directors of services and ministry development said “rising costs have stretched our resources and energies, but we are as committed during these difficult times to share the gospel and help at risk children and their families.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Local author J.S. Moore plays his cards right

KINGSPORT — When it comes to the world of tarot cards, J.S. Moore is no Fool. The 48-year-old author has been writing since 2006, with published works ranging from children’s books to biographies of local heroes. But Moore discovered a new passion in 2019, when he began writing guidebooks for his own decks of tarot cards.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Georgia men ride second-half run to win over ETSU

ATHENS, Ga. — East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver didn’t have all his weapons at his disposal Sunday and the lack of depth cost the Bucs dearly. Georgia took advantage of the absence of ETSU’s top two substitutes in a 62-47 nonconference win. The result gave the Bulldogs some revenge for last season’s ETSU win.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Literacy Council fundraiser sounds like F-U-N

KINGSPORT — Can you spell F-U-N? The Literacy Council of Kingsport is serving up what might soon become the talk of the town, or at least one of the highlights of the holiday season. According to a note from Executive Director Dawn Blake, the Literacy Council is inviting local...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

BrightRidge to pass on recovery credit funds, upgrade internet for free

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some BrightRidge power customers can expect a slight discount for two months next year after the utility company’s board voted to pass on millions in funds given to them by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). According to a release from the company, a $2.6 million TVA Pandemic Recovery Credit will […]
WJHL

Small Business Saturday brings community together

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) –Small Business Saturday is an important time for businesses to stay on top of their sales, but it also brings the community closer together. “We’re enjoying the revival of downtown Johnson City, visiting all of the new shops that we’re surprised to find down here,” said Rack Cross as he shopped […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi boys capture Hardee's crown; Crockett girls repeat as champs

JONESBOROUGH — Unicoi County captured its sixth Hardee’s Classic boys championship Saturday night by holding off a determined David Crockett squad in the final. The only school with more Hardee’s titles is host Crockett, which has played in all 33 versions of the tournament.
UNICOI, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Small Business Saturday in Kingsport draws customers

KINGSPORT — Small businesses across the Model City and the nation tried to use Small Business Saturday 2022 as a way to boost sales in an uncertain economy. The day came, however, amid a post-pandemic retail landscape with inflation and an apparent shift of Black Friday shopping from in-person to online, according to multiple national media reports.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James “Alan” Riggs

KINGSPORT - James “Alan” Riggs, 70, of Kingsport passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee and lived in Kingsport most of his life. He spent most of his life building houses and developing land for his company, Riggs Construction. His last years were his happiest working for Vic Davis Construction. He also sold real estate for Evans and Evans Reality in Johnson City. He spent two years working for Habitat for Humanity in Selma, Alabama, where he met some of his closest friends. He was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church in Johnson City. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1970 and attended college at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Crockett, Unicoi to meet for Hardee's Classic boys crown

JONESBOROUGH — The showdown is set for the 33rd Hardee’s Classic boys championship. Defending champion David Crockett, a seven-time winner of its own basketball tournament, takes on five-time Hardee’s winner Unicoi County on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
UNICOI, TN
erwinrecord.net

Blue Devils picked to win basketball conference race this season

The Three Rivers Conference coaches picked Unicoi County to win the boys basketball race this season. It wasn’t a difficult decision. The Blue Devils return three all-conference players from the reigning district tournament champion in Lucas Slagle, Grant Hensley and Eli Johnson. But winning a league title certainly won’t...
Kingsport Times-News

Great-grandmother raising four children under 17

KINGSPORT — Virginia Long was a young mother when she first turned to the Salvation Army for assistance. Now, three generations and more than 30 years later, she finds herself there yet again — this time to help make Christmas a little brighter for her great-grandchildren. The 72-year-old...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Makers Faire returns to Jonesborough in time for holiday shopping

JONESBOROUGH — What started as a small craft market back in 2019 has blossomed into a biannual event that “just keeps getting better and better.”. The Makers Faire, hosted by the Mill Spring Makers Market, will return to Jonesborough next weekend with more than 50 artists, artisans and other makers participating just in time for many people’s holiday shopping.
JONESBOROUGH, TN

