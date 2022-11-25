ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning showers, sunny afternoon

By Cesar Cornejo
 3 days ago
The clear skies will continue for our Friday evening and night. Only bad thing is that we still see some breezy conditions that will finally fade off by the overnight hours to give us a much calmer Saturday. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s set us up for a fantastic day! Enjoy the sunshine because Sunday we see another weather maker bringing in rain and breezy winds once again. The rain will last through most of the day and will put a damper on any plans outside. The rain clears up by the start of the new work week before another cold front begins to slide through on Wednesday bringing another round of rain and some gusty winds. Closing out the work week will be dry but also a bit cooler.

Stay tuned!

7 day forecast:

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light south wind.
Sunday Showers. High near 59. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 53.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

