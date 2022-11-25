ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Global lunch program exposes Norwalk students to new foods and cultures

NORWALK — Students at one local elementary school have traveled the world to broaden their palates and awareness of other cultures without leaving their cafeteria. Naramake Elementary School was among nine selected nationwide to participate in a pilot global dining experience program this year. The Global Eats program was offered through Chartwells, which is the food service provider for Norwalk Public Schools, and gave students a taste of foods from Mexico, Italy, India and China.
John Weldon (opinion): Why I resigned from the Bridgeport school board

A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
In Photos: Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich dishes up a Thanksgiving meal

GREENWICH — The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich invited its members and their parents to enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet at the club on Tuesday evening. Board members from the club and town officials, including First Selectman Fred Camillo and Chief of Police James Heavey, dished out the food to the hungry attendees.
Religion briefs, Nov. 25, 2022

WOODBRIDGE — Congregation B’nai Jacob, 75 Rimmon Road, Woodbridge, announces the following services and programs. We are streaming and live for Shabbat evening and morning services. We are no longer Zooming these services. We ask that anyone entering the building vaccinated, including boosters. Saturday, 9 a.m. Bread and...
Should Ridgefield ban gas-powered leaf blowers?

This article was written by Vincent Giordano, Ridgefield resident and volunteer with the Ridgefield Action Committee for the. There is growing momentum to ban gas powered handheld leaf blowers. According to HD Supply, “hundreds of cities and counties have passed. laws restricting or banning the use of leaf blowers....
Unbeaten Darien, Joel Barlow finish top two in final CT volleyball coaches poll for 2022

Darien and Joel Barlow, which completed undefeated seasons with shutout wins in the CIAC finals, topped the final Connecticut Girls Volleyball Coaches Poll for 2022. Darien (25-0) earned the top spot, riding the No. 1 ranking wire-to-wire this season. The Blue Wave swept the FCIAC and CIAC Class LL championships, winning each of the two titles for the first time since 2014. Darien now has 23 FCIAC and 18 CIAC titles in program history. They took 26 of the 29 first-place votes.
New Trumbull Center eatery features self-pour, 'adult kids' favorites

TRUMBULL — Pat Fahy knows that the menu at his new restaurant Emma's has a certain youthful vibe. It's peppered with some of the restaurant owner's favorites — crustless grilled cheese, pasta with butter and parmesan and pigs 'n' blankets among them. "It's like an adult kids' menu,"...
Two killed in overnight crashes on Interstate 95, state police say.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two people were killed in crashes on Interstate 95 early Saturday, state police say. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver striking a 35-year-old North Haven man's car in a fatal motor vehicle collision. Connecticut State Police said they...
