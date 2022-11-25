Read full article on original website
Global lunch program exposes Norwalk students to new foods and cultures
NORWALK — Students at one local elementary school have traveled the world to broaden their palates and awareness of other cultures without leaving their cafeteria. Naramake Elementary School was among nine selected nationwide to participate in a pilot global dining experience program this year. The Global Eats program was offered through Chartwells, which is the food service provider for Norwalk Public Schools, and gave students a taste of foods from Mexico, Italy, India and China.
In photos: Turkey Trot hits the streets in town in support of the nonprofit Greenwich Alliance for Education
GREENWICH — Supporters of the Greenwich Alliance for Education gathered Saturday for the 12th annual Turkey Trot. The Greenwich Alliance for Education organized the fundraising event to support its programs in the Greenwich Public Schools. Registrants could either run a 5K race or take part in a non-competitive 1...
John Weldon (opinion): Why I resigned from the Bridgeport school board
A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
With rates set to skyrocket, Greenwich is promoting programs that help with heating costs
GREENWICH — With the rising costs of energy a concern to many in Greenwich, the town is reaching out to make sure residents know that several programs can offer help paying electric bills. Eversource Energy has proposed a rate increase that it expects will result in a 48 percent...
In Photos: Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich dishes up a Thanksgiving meal
GREENWICH — The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich invited its members and their parents to enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet at the club on Tuesday evening. Board members from the club and town officials, including First Selectman Fred Camillo and Chief of Police James Heavey, dished out the food to the hungry attendees.
Religion briefs, Nov. 25, 2022
WOODBRIDGE — Congregation B’nai Jacob, 75 Rimmon Road, Woodbridge, announces the following services and programs. We are streaming and live for Shabbat evening and morning services. We are no longer Zooming these services. We ask that anyone entering the building vaccinated, including boosters. Saturday, 9 a.m. Bread and...
Should Ridgefield ban gas-powered leaf blowers?
This article was written by Vincent Giordano, Ridgefield resident and volunteer with the Ridgefield Action Committee for the. There is growing momentum to ban gas powered handheld leaf blowers. According to HD Supply, “hundreds of cities and counties have passed. laws restricting or banning the use of leaf blowers....
Unbeaten Darien, Joel Barlow finish top two in final CT volleyball coaches poll for 2022
Darien and Joel Barlow, which completed undefeated seasons with shutout wins in the CIAC finals, topped the final Connecticut Girls Volleyball Coaches Poll for 2022. Darien (25-0) earned the top spot, riding the No. 1 ranking wire-to-wire this season. The Blue Wave swept the FCIAC and CIAC Class LL championships, winning each of the two titles for the first time since 2014. Darien now has 23 FCIAC and 18 CIAC titles in program history. They took 26 of the 29 first-place votes.
Residents fights for light repairs at underpasses in Greenwich; 'the responsibility keeps getting passed around'
GREENWICH — Bob Sacco, a Byram resident who frequently goes for nighttime walks and runs in Greenwich, says the lack of working lights in two railroad underpasses in town poses a serious safety hazard to pedestrians and drivers alike. Sacco said he has been trying unsuccessfully since April to...
New Trumbull Center eatery features self-pour, 'adult kids' favorites
TRUMBULL — Pat Fahy knows that the menu at his new restaurant Emma's has a certain youthful vibe. It's peppered with some of the restaurant owner's favorites — crustless grilled cheese, pasta with butter and parmesan and pigs 'n' blankets among them. "It's like an adult kids' menu,"...
Juan Negroni (opinion): The boat Paul Newman borrowed, Billy Joel tried to buy and a CT couple lives on
Let’s assume you live in an apartment or a house in Connecticut. And your spouse suddenly suggests the two of you move to the North Pole to live in an igloo. If you’re half sane your first thought of living in an igloo might prompt an outburst of crazed laughter followed by thinking “Who did I marry?”
Rick Magee (opinion): I went to New York City and lived to tell about it. So can you.
A couple of weeks ago I went to New York City for the day. My wife and son went with me. Some of my poetry students met us there and we checked out several bookshops. The experience was not terrifying. Everyone had a great time. Manhattan was not a war...
Two killed in overnight crashes on Interstate 95, state police say.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two people were killed in crashes on Interstate 95 early Saturday, state police say. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver striking a 35-year-old North Haven man's car in a fatal motor vehicle collision. Connecticut State Police said they...
Waterbury police find 4,000 bags of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, gun in apartment
WATERBURY — While investigating a water leak at a Silver Street home Monday, police discovered hundreds of bags filled with fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, according to the Waterbury Police Department. The officers found the bags inside the third-floor apartment. After executing a search warrant, the department's Vice and Intelligence...
Police investigating 'assault with firearm' on Wade Street in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating after a reported "assault with a firearm" Friday evening along Wade Street. The incident occurred in the 200 block of the street, a residential area in the city's Brooklawn-St. Vincent neighborhood in the west side. Police reported the incident in a tweet at 5:29...
