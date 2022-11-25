ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Janice 'Jan' DeJong

Janice ‘Jan’ DeJong of Canton, S.D., will celebrate her 80th birthday on Friday, Dec. 9, with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 28155 483rd Ave., Canton, SD 57013. Jan was born on Dec. 9, 1942, in Los Angeles, Calif., and grew up in Canton. She worked as a teacher. Jan married Corky DeJong on May 23, 1964, in Canton. Her children are Jeff (Kim) DeJong of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Tim (Kelli) DeJong of Canton; Darren (Sandy) DeJong of Canton; and Cathryn (Jared Fredrickson) DeJong of Lincoln, Neb. Jan has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
CANTON, SD
Sioux City Journal

Pedestrian killed in I-29 crash north of North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- One person died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred on Interstate 29 north of North Sioux City. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released by the South Dakota Highway Patrol pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates...
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Sioux City Journal

Present Many Novelties: Al G. Field’s minstrels played at the Grand Opera House last night and gave a very satisfactory performance, introducing a number of novelties and many expensive features. The orchestra was under the leadership of the veteran Eddie Fox, and Will Walling, Reese Prosser, and Harry Sheldon’s voice was noteworthy. Comedian Billy Van also appeared and seemed to enjoy his fun as much as the audience.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Zachary HindmanAaron Michael Rohloff, 21, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Chad David Sitzmann, 40, Lawton, Iowa, lascivious acts with a child, child endangerment; sentenced Nov. 18, 12 years prison.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Mr. Goodfellow: Sioux City Firefighters Association

DONOR: International Association of Fire Fighters Local 7. ABOUT THE DONOR: The Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Association represents 104 members as Local 7 of the International Association of Fire Fighters. Local 7 is a nonprofit organization established to provide leadership, representation and protection to the suppression division of Sioux City Fire Rescue.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Bird flu detected at commercial Dixon County farm

PONCA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Saturday announced that a flock of commercial laying birds in Dixon County has tested positive for bird flu. The Associated Press reported that the farm's 1.8 million chickens will be...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
Sioux City Journal

USD volleyball team advances to Summit League tournament championship game

OMAHA – South Dakota received a match-high 15 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a three-set sweep over Denver in the Summit League Tournament semifinals. Game scores went 25-21, 26-24, 25-18. With the win, the Coyotes, 28-3, will compete for the league championship at 2 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the Omaha vs. North Dakota State match.
VERMILLION, SD
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland school lunch menus

Monday: 4x6 Turkey sausage pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, fat free chocolate pudding, fruit cocktail, milk. Tuesday: Pulled pork/bun/BBQ sauce, baked beans, sliced pickles, ranch wedges, applesauce, milk. Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, carrots/celery sticks/p. butter, pears, whole grain cinnamon roll, pretzel goldfish crackers, milk. Thursday: Grilled...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Much to be thankful for at Elk Point-Jefferson

ELK POINT, S.D. -- When families in Elk Point and Jefferson sat down for Thanksgiving dinner this weekend, it shouldn't have been too hard to list things for which to be thankful. It's likely they had a hard time remembering them all. It would have been easy to leave something...
ELK POINT, SD
Sioux City Journal

Dolincheck's status still uncertain for Morningside's NAIA playoff game Saturday

SIOUX CITY — For the second straight week, Morningside University is preparing for a NAIA football playoff game uncertain who will take snaps from center. Quarterback Joe Dolincheck, the school's all-time career passing leader, has missed the last three games due to an undisclosed injury, the most recent coming in last weekend's 35-18 win over Arizona Christian in the first round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Football Championship Series.
SIOUX CITY, IA

