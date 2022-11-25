Read full article on original website
Related
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
City of Sioux City awarded $104K grant for campground near Big Sioux River
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City has been awarded more than $104,000 in grant funding from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to develop a campground on the north side of the Sioux City Railroad Museum, adjacent to the Big Sioux River. The City Council will be asked...
Janice 'Jan' DeJong
Janice ‘Jan’ DeJong of Canton, S.D., will celebrate her 80th birthday on Friday, Dec. 9, with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 28155 483rd Ave., Canton, SD 57013. Jan was born on Dec. 9, 1942, in Los Angeles, Calif., and grew up in Canton. She worked as a teacher. Jan married Corky DeJong on May 23, 1964, in Canton. Her children are Jeff (Kim) DeJong of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Tim (Kelli) DeJong of Canton; Darren (Sandy) DeJong of Canton; and Cathryn (Jared Fredrickson) DeJong of Lincoln, Neb. Jan has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Pedestrian killed in I-29 crash north of North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- One person died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred on Interstate 29 north of North Sioux City. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released by the South Dakota Highway Patrol pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates...
From the Archives
Present Many Novelties: Al G. Field’s minstrels played at the Grand Opera House last night and gave a very satisfactory performance, introducing a number of novelties and many expensive features. The orchestra was under the leadership of the veteran Eddie Fox, and Will Walling, Reese Prosser, and Harry Sheldon’s voice was noteworthy. Comedian Billy Van also appeared and seemed to enjoy his fun as much as the audience.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary HindmanAaron Michael Rohloff, 21, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Chad David Sitzmann, 40, Lawton, Iowa, lascivious acts with a child, child endangerment; sentenced Nov. 18, 12 years prison.
Mr. Goodfellow: Sioux City Firefighters Association
DONOR: International Association of Fire Fighters Local 7. ABOUT THE DONOR: The Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Association represents 104 members as Local 7 of the International Association of Fire Fighters. Local 7 is a nonprofit organization established to provide leadership, representation and protection to the suppression division of Sioux City Fire Rescue.
Bird flu detected at commercial Dixon County farm
PONCA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Saturday announced that a flock of commercial laying birds in Dixon County has tested positive for bird flu. The Associated Press reported that the farm's 1.8 million chickens will be...
MNII: Good luck to the University of South Dakota women's volleyball team
THE MINI: Good luck to the University of South Dakota women's volleyball team as they compete in the NCAA tournament this week. - Journal Editorial Board.
USD volleyball team advances to Summit League tournament championship game
OMAHA – South Dakota received a match-high 15 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a three-set sweep over Denver in the Summit League Tournament semifinals. Game scores went 25-21, 26-24, 25-18. With the win, the Coyotes, 28-3, will compete for the league championship at 2 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the Omaha vs. North Dakota State match.
Summit League picks Juhnke as Player of the Year, Weiderman as Defensive Player of the Year
VERMILLION, S.D. – University of South Dakota outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke is the Summit League's Player of the Year. The Coyotes' Lolo Weideman was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Leanne Williamson was selected as Coach of the Year as the conference announced its end-of-the-year awards d Wednesday.
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (51) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Siouxland school lunch menus
Monday: 4x6 Turkey sausage pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, fat free chocolate pudding, fruit cocktail, milk. Tuesday: Pulled pork/bun/BBQ sauce, baked beans, sliced pickles, ranch wedges, applesauce, milk. Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, carrots/celery sticks/p. butter, pears, whole grain cinnamon roll, pretzel goldfish crackers, milk. Thursday: Grilled...
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for November 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal. (13) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Much to be thankful for at Elk Point-Jefferson
ELK POINT, S.D. -- When families in Elk Point and Jefferson sat down for Thanksgiving dinner this weekend, it shouldn't have been too hard to list things for which to be thankful. It's likely they had a hard time remembering them all. It would have been easy to leave something...
Dolincheck's status still uncertain for Morningside's NAIA playoff game Saturday
SIOUX CITY — For the second straight week, Morningside University is preparing for a NAIA football playoff game uncertain who will take snaps from center. Quarterback Joe Dolincheck, the school's all-time career passing leader, has missed the last three games due to an undisclosed injury, the most recent coming in last weekend's 35-18 win over Arizona Christian in the first round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Football Championship Series.
