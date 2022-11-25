Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
NORTHERN CAMBRIA FALLS IN PIAA PLAYOFFS
District 4 champion Canton jumped to an early lead and Northern Cambria could not recover Saturday night in the PIAA Class A football quarterfinals. Canton won the game, 42-13, ending the area’s high school football season. Canton took a 28-0 lead with the first four scores of the game,...
Canton headed to second straight Final Four
ALTOONA, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors are headed to the state semifinals for the second year in a row. The Canton football team got off to a fast start and defeated Northern Cambria 42-13 in the Class A state quarterfinals in Altoona. Weston Bellows returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to give […]
wdadradio.com
COLTS VS. WARRIORS IN PIAA FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS
Today is the PIAA class single-A quarterfinals between the Northern Cambria Colts and the Canton Warriors. It marks a return to Mansion Park in Altoona for the Colts for the second consecutive week as Northern Cambria beat Penns Manor last week in the District 6 title game. Let’s hear from coach Sam Shutty as he analyzes the opposition.
wdadradio.com
IUP FOOTBALL HOSTS ASHLAND IN NCAA D-II SUPER REGION SEMI-FINALS
The IUP football team will play in the NCAA Division II Super Region 1 Semi-finals today against Ashland. The #15 Crimson Hawks were the number 1 seed in Super Region 1, which earned them a bye week. The last time they played was against Shepherd on November 12th, which gave the Crimson Hawks the PSAC Championship.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unbeaten State College ousts North Allegheny from PIAA playoffs
STATE COLLEGE — For an instant, it appeared Logan Kushner had Khiryn Boyd for the touchdown that would have gotten North Allegheny, trying to rally from a 21-point deficit, back to within a score. State College’s Cooper Brushwood, though, not only closed on the play, but he managed to...
easternpafootball.com
Southern Columbia duo of Barnes, Wisloski run past Bishop Guilfoyle
ALTOONA – Southern Columbia’s quest for a sixth consecutive state championship is alive and well. A third straight road game proved to be nothing more than a small inconvenience, as the Tigers once again put together a fantastic second-half performance to break open a tight game. Southern (11-3) forced four turnovers, scored twice on defense, and got 100-yard games out of both Wes Barnes and Braeden Wisloski in a 42-14 win over Bishop Guilfoyle. District 3 champion Trinity (10-4) will await the Tigers in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals next week.
State College
Bellefonte football coach submits resignation
BELLEFONTE — Bellefonte Area High School will have a new football coach in 2023. Although last week’s Bellefonte school board meeting was postponed due to a surprise snowstorm, head coach Vaughn Donmoyer’s resignation is still on the agenda. The resignation will be officially accepted at the meeting,...
wdadradio.com
WANDA (STEEVES) HOLDERBAUM, 89
Wanda (Steeves) Holderbaum, 89, of Blairsville passed away Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born June 10, 1933, in Brenizer, PA, a daughter of the late Reginald Steeves and Kathryn (Smith) Steeves. Wanda graduated from Derry Township High School in 1950 at age 16, having been advanced a grade due to her excellent academics. Wanda had previously worked at Torrance State Hospital and Clark Metal Products but spent most of her career as an administrative assistant at Westinghouse including the Derry, Blairsville, Waltz Mill and Monroeville (headquarters) locations until her retirement. Wanda belonged to the First United Methodist Church, Blairsville and was appreciative of the landscaping help and monthly meals from Hopewell United Methodist Church that were arranged by her friend, Evelyn Bondra. Wanda embraced being from a large family, relishing the time she spent with her siblings over the years, especially the regular coffee chats with her sister Shelby, her garden vegetables and visits from her brother Don, and most recently regular visits from her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Phyllis. Wanda loved her grandchildren, Ty and Casey, and enjoyed babysitting when they were young, and attending their youth sporting events when she was able. Wanda’s perseverance was remarkable, spending the past 10 years in a wheelchair but able to live independently until the last month.
‘Action is needed now.’ Climate activists block traffic before Penn State football game
College Avenue was blocked at Allen Street for nine minutes.
wdadradio.com
RIFLE DEER, EXTENDED BEAR SEASONS START TODAY
One part of the Thanksgiving weekend tradition is the start of rifle deer season, which is today. But there may be more hunters in the woods than normal because this year, rifle deer season coincides with the extended bear season. Indiana County’s three wildlife management units, 2C, 2D and 2E,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Car overturns on Route 380 in Murrysville
Police, firefighters and medics responded to an overturned car crash on the westbound side of Route 380, near 380 Auction Discount Warehouse in Murrysville on Sunday. There were no serious injuries, according to Murrysville Medic One officials. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m.
How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need. According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals. The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
Severe weather cancels Bedford ‘Holiday Night of Lights’
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Bedford County “Holiday Night of Lights” is canceled for Sunday evening due to severe weather. The annual lighting takes place at the Bedford County Fairgrounds and while it will not go on Sunday evening, they will resume the event on Friday, Dec. 2, 3rd and 4th from 6 […]
wdadradio.com
FIRE DESTROYS HOME ON WARREN ROAD
Crews from six fire stations were called out Saturday afternoon to a fire between Indiana and McIntyre. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first call went out at 1:16 PM for a structure fire at the Fancella House at 4610 Warren Road. Indiana Company Four, Aultman, Homer City and Coral-Graceton fire departments, Citizen’s Ambulance and the county’s HAZMAT team were initially called out, with Tunnelton and Coal Run fire departments called out 30 minutes later to provide assistance and Brush Valley and Iselin called in for standby detail.
wdadradio.com
HANDFUL OF CALLS REPORTED ON FRIDAY
First repsponders had a relatively quiet day on Friday with just a handful of calls reported by Indiana County 911. The first call of the day was on Route 119 South at Snyder Lane in Black Lick Township as Black Lick and Blairsville fire departments were dispatched for a one-vehicle accident at 6:55 AM. Black Lick fire officials said on the department’s Facebook page that a vehicle had drifted into the median. There were no injuries reported and fire crews provided traffic control until the State Police arrived on-scene.
WJAC TV
Hunters struggle to find supplies for deer hunting season
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Regular firearms deer season begins tomorrow, but with rising prices and supply shortages - hunting preparations this year may be a little trickier than most previous years. A problem a lot of hunters say they keep running into this season is a lack of ammunition.
rtands.com
Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad now serving new propane terminal
The Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad is now serving a new 240,000-gallon propane terminal in Northumberland, Pa., which opened on Nov. 22. The North Shore Railroad is a short line interchanging with Canadian Pacific and Norfolk Southern. The railroad opened for business in 1984, and operates a former Conrail branch line. It is 49.8 miles long. The North Shore infrastructure is owned by SEDA-COG JRA.
Car hauler catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A car hauler caught fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday morning. According to PennDOT, the vehicle fire was affecting traffic between Exit 67 and Exit 57 on the shoulder right lane. A viewer video shows the blaze erupting from the middle of the carrier. Our...
KD Sunday Spotlight: Robin's Home helps female veterans in their time of need
BUTLER (KDKA) – In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, we end our veteran series at Robin's Home in Butler. The house on East Pearl Street provides housing and services to female veterans and their children in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Erie, Lawrence, and Mercer counties. Founder Mary Chitwood is an Army veteran and she said she opened the home in 2019 and named it in honor of her friend Robin. She also served in the Army and was deployed during Desert Storm. She passed away in 2017 after medical complications. Chitwood said women veterans are the fastest-growing population in the military to experience homelessness, and she wants to prevent that from happening. While the vets live at the home, they can use the services which include case management, financial literacy, workforce development, and child services. The newest program focuses on veterans in recovery. They meet every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the house. Chitwood just opened Robin's Home Thrift Store and Donation Center on South Main Street in Butler. Proceeds will towards the house and veteran resources. Everyone is welcome to attend the grand opening on December 16th.For more ways on how to donate or volunteer, go to their website at this link.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
