Wanda (Steeves) Holderbaum, 89, of Blairsville passed away Friday, November 25, 2022. She was born June 10, 1933, in Brenizer, PA, a daughter of the late Reginald Steeves and Kathryn (Smith) Steeves. Wanda graduated from Derry Township High School in 1950 at age 16, having been advanced a grade due to her excellent academics. Wanda had previously worked at Torrance State Hospital and Clark Metal Products but spent most of her career as an administrative assistant at Westinghouse including the Derry, Blairsville, Waltz Mill and Monroeville (headquarters) locations until her retirement. Wanda belonged to the First United Methodist Church, Blairsville and was appreciative of the landscaping help and monthly meals from Hopewell United Methodist Church that were arranged by her friend, Evelyn Bondra. Wanda embraced being from a large family, relishing the time she spent with her siblings over the years, especially the regular coffee chats with her sister Shelby, her garden vegetables and visits from her brother Don, and most recently regular visits from her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Phyllis. Wanda loved her grandchildren, Ty and Casey, and enjoyed babysitting when they were young, and attending their youth sporting events when she was able. Wanda’s perseverance was remarkable, spending the past 10 years in a wheelchair but able to live independently until the last month.

