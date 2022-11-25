Ice at Canalside opens for another season

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Even as the temperatures moderate and last week's historic lake effect snow storm melts away, the Ice at Canalside is ready and opening for another season of activities.

An opening night extravaganza is planned Friday from 5:30p.m. to 8:30p.m. with a DJ performance, a colorful display of holiday lights, fresh food and drink, fireworks. More information on the opening event is available at www.buffalowaterfront.com .

“It’s that time of year when Canalside turns into a scene from a favorite holiday movie; with skating, festive music, and tasty rink side food,” said Erie Canal Harbor Development Board Chairman Robert Gioia. “We encourage everyone to make plans to experience the wonder of winter on the waterfront- with a wide variety of activities, there’s something for every family to enjoy.”

Popular attractions making their return to the ice this year include skating, curling, ice bikes and ice bumper cars as well as snacks available at the Nosh and Nibble Snack Shack.

Rink admission and skate rentals can be purchased from inside the Winter Pavilion. Guests are required to complete a waiver prior to participating in any activity at Canalside. Waivers can be completed on site or online at www.buffalowaterfront.com . Curling will be available for pre-reservation along with walk-up sales.

The Ice at Canalside will be open through Sunday, February 26, 2023.