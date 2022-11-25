Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says
Global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.
msn.com
U.S. stocks finish higher for second day after Fed minutes show officials expect slower pace of rate hikes ahead
U.S. stock indexes finished higher for a second day on Wednesday in a choppy session after the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve showed most policy makers expect a slower pace of interest rate hikes will “soon be appropriate”, even if they are uncertain how high the benchmark rate will rise.
The market is still a long way from seeing stocks hit a bottom and interest rates come down, Goldman Sachs chief equities strategist says
The stock market is still a long way from hitting a bottom, Goldman Sachs' Peter Oppenheimer warned. Meanwhile, markets are similarly far off from seeing interest rates come down. "We don't think we've hit yet the sort of conditions that we would typically see in a genuine trough in the...
The S&P 500 is likely to bottom out early next year in a 'terrific buying opportunity' for investors, Morgan Stanley says
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson expects the benchmark S&P 500 will bottom out next year. That presents stock investors with a "terrific buying opportunity," the investment chief told CNBC. US stocks have been turbulent this year as the Fed hikes interest rates to fight inflation. The S&P 500 will hit a...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked with the Fed likely to stop tightening soon
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked. Siegel told CNBC on Tuesday that last week's CPI report and this week's PPI data move up the schedule of a Fed pivot. "They're probably going to go 50 basis points, but that should be...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
kitco.com
Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
Billionaire investor Ackman bets Hong Kong dollar peg can break
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he’s betting the Hong Kong dollar will fall and that its peg to the U.S. dollar can break, the latest big money manager to take a public short bet as U.S. rate hikes turn the blowtorch on Hong Kong’s currency system.
msn.com
U.S. stocks slightly lower in late trade after Fed speakers suggest interest rates may top out higher
U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Federal Reserve’s benchmark policy interest rate may need to rise higher than earlier anticipated to subdue inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari also said it’s unclear how high the central bank will need to raise its policy rate as inflation still remains high.
Stocks mixed as China Covid spike offsets rosier US rate outlook
Stock markets were mixed Friday, as fresh Covid lockdown fears in China offset hopes that the Federal Reserve would moderate US interest-rate hikes. Markets also focused on fears about the spike in Covid cases in China, which authorities are trying to contain with a series of targeted measures in big cities including Beijing and Shanghai, although they stopped short of full-on lockdowns.
rigzone.com
USA Oil Futures Point to Oversupply for First Time This Year
The US crude market’s structure is signaling oversupply for the first time in almost a year, the latest indicator of the scale of the dramatic slump in the nearest section of the oil futures market. The front-month spread, which reflects short-term supply-demand balances, traded in contango -- the industry...
kitco.com
Gold's next act - Felix Zulauf says precious metals will rise on debt worries, geopolitical tensions
Felix Zulauf believes gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco on Monday at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. He said gold is starting to look past the Fed tightening and strong US dollar which has hurt the metal.
NASDAQ
GRAPHIC-A tale of two stock markets: how London still trumps Paris for investors
LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Paris' luxury-laden stock exchange is now worth more than London's. But although size matters, there are other indicators highlighting the UK capital's popularity with investors. While the UK has seen a larger exodus from equity funds since 2020 than Paris, companies have raised more money...
US stocks end lower to start short week as China's Covid-19 cases weigh on growth outlook
US stocks closed lower Monday with investors weighing China's economic outlook. New Covid-relates deaths in China raised fears that strict lockdowns would be reimposed and curb growth. Disney stock climbed on news of Bob Iger's return as chief executive. US stocks closed lower Monday to begin a holiday-shortened week as...
msn.com
Tesla Rebounds as Morgan Stanley Says Selloff Gone Too Far
(Bloomberg) -- After losing nearly $300 billion in market value in two months, a growing chorus of Tesla Inc. analysts say the share-price decline has gone far enough, pushing the stock higher on Wednesday. Most Read from Bloomberg. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas earlier said that Tesla is approaching his...
Stocks could fall by up to 10% in the short term and the big question facing investors in 2023 is how bad earnings will be, says JPMorgan strategist
Stocks look vulnerable to a short-term decline of up to 10%, a JPMorgan Asset Management strategist told Bloomberg. "I'm not particularly optimistic about this current rally. I don't really think it has legs," said global market strategist Jack Manley. But there's a silver lining going into 2023 - "stocks aren't...
Dollar rises broadly, yuan slumps as China's COVID unrest rattles sentiment
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The dollar gained broadly on Monday as protests against COVID restrictions in China stoked uncertainty and dented sentiment, sending the yuan sliding and pushing nervous investors toward the safe-haven greenback.
