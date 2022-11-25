Read full article on original website
Amazon workers in the U.S. and 30 other countries plan Black Friday protests
Amazon workers and labor activists in roughly 30 countries, including the U.S., plan to walk off the job and stage other protests on Friday to demand better pay and working conditions. The campaign, which the groups are promoting on Twitter under the hashtag #MakeAmazonPay, is timed to coincide with Black...
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Urgent MI5 warning as Iranian ‘death squads’ are in UK with plots to kidnap & kill Brits
IRANIAN “death squads” are operating in the UK with plots to kidnap and kill Brits, MI5 has warned. Spy chief Director General Ken McCallum revealed there had been at least 10 potential plots “to kidnap or even kill” British citizens and dissidents seen as enemies of the Tehran regime.
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
So much cocaine is being seized by customs in Belgium that the country's incinerators are no longer able to keep up
The Port of Antwerp is on track to seize $5.1 billion worth of cocaine by end of 2022 — a huge target for criminals. But incinerators can't keep up.
‘Go back to Africa’: French MP banned after racist outburst in parliament
Sitting suspended after interjection by far-right MP while black member was speaking about migrants
BBC
Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway
Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
Migration to UK rises to record 504,000 with Ukraine and Hong Kong schemes
Jump in number of international students a factor in figure that is at least 400,000 higher than home secretary is aiming for
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
British man to be deported from Denmark under post-Brexit rules
Will Hill says he was not told of 31 December 2021 deadline for residency application and his wedding plans are now in doubt
About 4,000 Afghan children still living in hotels in UK after Taliban takeover
More than 9,000 Afghan refugees are living in hotels 15 months after the Taliban takeover of their homeland and half of them are children, figures show.The Home Office said 9,242 Afghans were in temporary accommodation, as of November 4, living in 63 hotels and “around half” were children.This suggests there are at least 4,000 children and that there is an average of about 147 people staying in each hotel.There are also 7,572 people who have moved into a private home, with 779 who have been found a place to live and are waiting to move in.This does not include families...
Why protesters in China are holding up white paper
Protests erupted across China, including at universities, in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's zero-Covid policy.
Riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco win at World Cup
BRUSSELS (AP) — Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup Sunday. Police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels and eight more in the Northern city of Antwerp. Two police officials were injured in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. By late evening Sunday, an uneasy calm had returned to most of the cities involved. Dozens of rioters overturned and torched cars, set electric scooters on fire and pelted cars with bricks. Police moved in after one person suffered facial injuries, said Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere. Brussels mayor Philippe Close urged people to stay away from the city center and said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets. Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders.
In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next week in a rare state visit aimed at highlighting Franco-American friendship rather than the bitter economic competition between the two sides of the pond.
Twitter reportedly disbands Brussels office, leading to compliance concern
Twitter has disbanded its entire Brussels office, according to media reports, raising questions about the social media company’s compliance with new EU laws to control big tech. Julia Mozer and Dario La Nasa, who were in charge of Twitter’s digital policy in Europe, left the company last week, the...
EU weighs plans to impose rules on NGO migrant rescue ships
European Union interior ministers have weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving without authorization
Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston for climate change prize
Prince William and the Princess of Wales will make their first trip to the U.S. in eight years this week, hoping to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators.
South Korea transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s transport ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday, with the impact of the strike expected to more keenly felt through the country early next week.
Smallest German governing party stalls on citizenship reform
Senior members of the smallest party in Germany's coalition government are seeking to hit the brakes on plans to ease the rules for obtaining German citizenship
Britons have wised up to the benefits of immigration. It’s about time politicians did too
For political veterans, the recent arguments over immigration have a very familiar feel: dire warnings of crisis as official statistics show record numbers of people coming to Britain to work, study and join their families, while a dysfunctional Home Office struggles to cope with a new wave of refugees; a beleaguered government pledging to clamp down, yet lacking the means or will to do so. All are familiar plot lines from past political dramas on immigration 10 or even 20 years ago. The political responses are predictable too – social conservatives thunder about the failure, yet again, to deliver the swingeing cuts they claim voters demand. Liberals prevaricate and change the subject, afraid their arguments are doomed to fail with a sceptical electorate. All the players are locked into the same old roles. None of them seems to realise the script has changed.
