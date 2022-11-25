ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Net migration to the UK reaches record high of half a million, ONS estimates show

Net migration to the UK has reached a record high, with 504,000 more people arriving into the UK than departing in the past year, new ONS estimates show. It is also the first time since 1991 that more EU nationals have left the UK than arrived. Net migration of EU nationals is minus 51,000 for the year up to June 2022, new estimates show. Total immigration to the UK is at its highest level since ONS started recording the statistics in 1964 - with 1.1million people arriving in the past year. Net migration is also at its highest level since...
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
BBC

Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure

Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
BBC

Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city

Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
The Independent

The ‘forgotten’ lives lost waiting for asylum in Britain

When he arrived in the UK, Iranian national Shayan Zal Dehnavi was placed in a Home Office-provided hotel in Leicester while he waited to be told if he could stay in Britain. The conditions, according to another man on his floor, were “miserable”.Soon after arriving, Shayan was stabbed in an apparently random attack, and the 24-year-old suffered a mental health crisis. Officials said he was directed to a GP and offered “additional support” but, despite guidance suggesting that people in Shayan’s situation should be moved into better accommodation as quickly as possible, he was kept in the hotel. Two months...
The Independent

‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant Shapps

There is “no excuse” for police to beat a BBC journalist who was covering anti-lockdown protests in China, Grant Shapps has said.Edward Lawrence was “beaten and kicked” after being arrested in Shanghai on Sunday, 27 November, according to the broadcaster.The BBC said it has had “no official explanation or apology” and that authorities claimed they arrested Mr Lawrence in case he caught Covid from the crowd.“There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the protests being beaten by the police,” the business secretary said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More What’s next for Scottish independence after Supreme Court rules on referendum powers?Mick Lynch says train strike talks with transport secretary were ‘positive’BBC journalist appears to be ‘kicked and beaten’ during arrest in Shanghai
AFP

Nurses join other striking UK staff in two December walkouts

Nurses across most of Britain will hold the first strikes in their union's 106-year history next month, joining a host of other workers taking industrial action over pay. It will be the latest industrial action in Britain, where decades-high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis have prompted staff in various sectors to demand pay rises to keep up with spiralling prices.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Tesco is latest supermarket to bring in egg limits for customers

Tesco has become the latest UK supermarket to bring in limits on the number of eggs customers can buy. Supply issues have seen three of the largest supermarkets here rationing eggs. The limit in place in Tesco allows each customer three boxes of eggs, despite early claims it had “good...

