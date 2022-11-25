Read full article on original website
Related
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
Net migration to the UK reaches record high of half a million, ONS estimates show
Net migration to the UK has reached a record high, with 504,000 more people arriving into the UK than departing in the past year, new ONS estimates show. It is also the first time since 1991 that more EU nationals have left the UK than arrived. Net migration of EU nationals is minus 51,000 for the year up to June 2022, new estimates show. Total immigration to the UK is at its highest level since ONS started recording the statistics in 1964 - with 1.1million people arriving in the past year. Net migration is also at its highest level since...
Amazon’s UK tax bill could rise by £29m amid business rates overhaul
Hikes set to hit warehouses and online retailers hardest in 2023 as UK government addresses ‘brick v clicks’ tax gap
Lack of support denting prospects for UK computer chip sector, say MPs
Call for semiconductor industry plan to be published urgently to help keep Britain in global supply chain
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Britain’s ‘loneliest house’ goes on sale for reported £10m
Skiddaw House on the market for first time, along with 1,214 hectares of Lake District land – including three mountaintops
BBC
Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure
Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
BBC
Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city
Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
The ‘forgotten’ lives lost waiting for asylum in Britain
When he arrived in the UK, Iranian national Shayan Zal Dehnavi was placed in a Home Office-provided hotel in Leicester while he waited to be told if he could stay in Britain. The conditions, according to another man on his floor, were “miserable”.Soon after arriving, Shayan was stabbed in an apparently random attack, and the 24-year-old suffered a mental health crisis. Officials said he was directed to a GP and offered “additional support” but, despite guidance suggesting that people in Shayan’s situation should be moved into better accommodation as quickly as possible, he was kept in the hotel. Two months...
Number of foreign criminals released onto Britain's streets reaches record high of almost 12,000
The number of foreign criminals released from jail to walk Britain's streets has reached a record high of almost 12,000. There were 11,769 foreign national offenders out of prison but not deported at the end of September, Home Office figures show. The 'completely unacceptable' total was up by more than...
Primark will open four new UK stores creating 850 jobs as part of £140M expansion
Primark has unveiled a new £140 million expansion plan and is set to open at least four more UK stores which will create around 850 jobs. The budget retail giant said it hopes to see thriving high streets and shopping centres as it pledged to invest £140 million in its UK stores over the next two years.
'People simply don't pay enough for their food' Jeremy Clarkson says prices should be DOUBLE what they are as Britain battles cost-of-living crisis
Jeremy Clarkson has said people in the UK 'do not pay enough for their food', despite people across the country having to choose between heating and eating this winter amid a cost-of-living crisis. The 62-year-old broadcaster bought an Oxfordshire farm in 2008 which was run by a local villager but...
‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant Shapps
There is “no excuse” for police to beat a BBC journalist who was covering anti-lockdown protests in China, Grant Shapps has said.Edward Lawrence was “beaten and kicked” after being arrested in Shanghai on Sunday, 27 November, according to the broadcaster.The BBC said it has had “no official explanation or apology” and that authorities claimed they arrested Mr Lawrence in case he caught Covid from the crowd.“There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the protests being beaten by the police,” the business secretary said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More What’s next for Scottish independence after Supreme Court rules on referendum powers?Mick Lynch says train strike talks with transport secretary were ‘positive’BBC journalist appears to be ‘kicked and beaten’ during arrest in Shanghai
Sunak faces fresh revolt from Tory MPs over small boats as No 10 hints at climbdown over onshore windfarms – UK politics live
Latest updates: business secretary hints that government may avoid rebellion over windfarms by giving in while row grows over Albanian asylum seekers
Nurses join other striking UK staff in two December walkouts
Nurses across most of Britain will hold the first strikes in their union's 106-year history next month, joining a host of other workers taking industrial action over pay. It will be the latest industrial action in Britain, where decades-high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis have prompted staff in various sectors to demand pay rises to keep up with spiralling prices.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Tesco is latest supermarket to bring in egg limits for customers
Tesco has become the latest UK supermarket to bring in limits on the number of eggs customers can buy. Supply issues have seen three of the largest supermarkets here rationing eggs. The limit in place in Tesco allows each customer three boxes of eggs, despite early claims it had “good...
No 10 set to allow new onshore wind projects in England in U-turn
Grant Shapps says there will be more onshore wind projects ‘where communities are in favour of it’
Just Stop Oil expected to begin two weeks of action in London from Monday
Scotland Yard believes environmental activist group will launch two weeks of ‘disruption’ in the capital before Christmas
Oil lowest since January as China Covid protests send ‘waves of unease’ across markets – business live
Oil, yuan and stocks fall as street protests against strict Covid-19 curbs in China heightened concerns about economic outlook
Comments / 0