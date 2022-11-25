ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz demands resignation from Jurgen Klinsmann on Twitter

The World Cup punditry rarely fails to upset someone, but it is equally occasional that a national team coach responds directly to criticism on social media. Yet that was the case for Carlos Queiroz, as he demanded Jurgen Klinsmann quit his job after what he described as ‘prejudiced’ comments.
960 The Ref

Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Lionel Messi was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina’s celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky. With one of the most important goals of his career, Messi led Argentina to...
Leader Telegram

Where'd he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team's World Cup game against Belgium on Sunday. Bounou was named in the starting lineup, came out with his team and sang the national anthem before kickoff as usual. But, when the game started, reserve keeper Monir El Kajoui was in Morocco's goal. While there was no immediate explanation from the Morocco team or match officials at Al Thumama Stadium, Moroccan TV channel 2M said on its official Twitter account that Bounou had felt dizzy right before kickoff and asked to be replaced. The 31-year-old Bounou, who was born in Canada, is Morocco's No. 1 goalkeeper and plays for Spanish club Sevilla. He played in Morocco's 0-0 draw with Croatia in the opening round of group games. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Absolute scenes as Argentina fans in Bangladesh celebrate Messi goal

There were crazy celebrations last night after Lionel Messi opened the scoring against Mexico. The most chaotic of these celebrations didn’t happen in Buenos Aires, Rosario or anywhere in Argentina. A video emerged of fans in Bangladesh, India losing their minds after the ball arrowed past the Mexican goalkeeper.
The Associated Press

Show's over already for host Qatar's World Cup team

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The show is over already for the Qatar team, which was eliminated Friday from the World Cup less than a week after it opened the tournament and launched the first version of soccer’s biggest event in the Middle East. Qatar lost 3-1 to Senegal for its second straight defeat at the World Cup and its exit was confirmed a few hours later, when Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1 in the other Group A game. Becoming the quickest host nation team to depart the tournament in the 92-year history of the World Cup, Qatar can’t qualify for the last 16 no matter what happens in its last game against Netherlands. South Africa had been the only other home team to fail to make it out the group stage in 2010 — but it at least managed a win and a draw.
102.5 The Bone

World Cup 2022: Qatar makes history as earliest host country to get eliminated

Qatar became the first World Cup host country to get eliminated after its first two games following a 3-1 loss to Senegal on Friday. It’s mathematically impossible for the 2022 World Cup hosts to be one of the top two teams in Group A and make it to the next round even though there’s still one more group stage to go. The Netherlands and Ecuador each won their first games of the tournament — Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 — and tied 1-1 on Friday. They each have four points and Senegal has three after its win over Qatar. Even if Qatar beats the Netherlands on Tuesday it will have no more than three points.
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi is FIT to face Mexico having shaken off an ankle problem... with team-mate Lautaro Martinez claiming game against Mexico will be 'like a FINAL' after they were stunned in opening defeat to Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi is fit and ready to right the wrongs of Argentina's stunning loss to Saudi Arabia in Saturday's crucial match-up with Mexico. Argentina arrived in Qatar as one of the favourites to win the competition but face the prospect of elimination if they fall to back-to-back defeats after two games.
The Independent

Queiroz slams Klinsmann's criticism of Iran's World Cup team

The Iranian soccer federation and national team coach Carlos Queiroz have angrily hit back at former Germany great Jürgen Klinsmann for saying that Iran's World Cup players use dirty tactics because its in their “culture."Both the federation and Queiroz on Sunday called for Klinsmann to resign from FIFA’s technical study group, while the Iranian federation said it demands an apology from the former Germany and United States national team coach. The federation asked FIFA for “immediate clarification” on the matter.Klinsmann, who coached the United States from 2011-16 and led Germany to a third-place finish at the 2006 World Cup,...

