Read full article on original website
Related
Man who lost everything on his EBT card flooded with donations
This is a story you might call a Thanksgiving blessing. It's about a man who thought he lost every cent he had on his food stamps card but ended up gaining so much more.
WXII 12
Better Business Bureau warns about the '12 scams of Christmas'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protecting yourself and your wallet. As we get deeper into the holiday season, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to be aware of several different types of scams. The BBB came up with a list called "The 12 Scams of Christmas," which are scams most...
Teen finds owner of donated jacket after finding expensive jewelry in it: 'Filled a hole in his heart'
'There are good people in this world and this past year I could use some cheering up, this young man and his aunt are at the top of my list.'
Trending crimes: "Check washing" and "mailbox fishing"
Thieves are stealing paper checks from mailboxes, "washing" them with nail polish remover, and filling in new amounts and payees — causing endless grief for victims and their banks, which typically foot the bill. Driving the news: The black market for "glass" — pilfered checks sold online, with a...
Twitter Failed To Detect Newly Uploaded Footage Of Christchurch Mass Shooting — Till New Zealand Alerted Platform
The New Zealand government said it had to alert Twitter after freshly uploaded footage of the Christchurch terror attack began circulating on the platform. Twitter did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment. : New Zealand Proposes Taxing Cow Burps, Farts To Tackle Emissions — Farmers Condemn ‘Gut-Wrenching’...
Three tips shoppers need to follow to avoid being scammed – how to protect bank account from being hacked
AS SHOPPERS load their carts with gifts, scammers are looking to load up on personal information that could compromise bank accounts and holiday spirits. Online shopping is convenient but it can also be a breeding ground for criminals trying to hack accounts. Sellers also have to worry about phony buyers...
Comments / 0