Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, The Lady Of Rage & RBX Form Supergroup The N Matez, Announce New Album

Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, The Lady of Rage and RBX have joined forces to form a new supergroup called The N Matez, and have plans to drop a full-length album. Dillinger announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday (November 22, while sharing the cover art of the group’s debut album, which is titled Warning. The illustrated artwork shows the West Coast quartet in blue prison uniforms while surrounding inmates causing a ruckus inside the jail.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan’s Vocals Remain Unmatched With These Powerhouse Records

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has one of the most powerful voices in the industry. She easily takes one of the top five spots on the list of modern-day powerhouse vocalists. Since making her return to the spot with the release of her 2021 EP Heaux Tales, the singer has been racking up nominations and awards one ceremony at a time. She earned a few more, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab

Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
Bow Wow Issues Thanksgiving PSA To Amateur Photographers

Bow Wow has issued a warning as families across the U.S. gather to celebrate Thanksgiving and share some of their family moments with social media. In a since deleted Instagram Story, Bow Wow made a strongly worded request to those who aspire to being food photographers during the holidays. “PLEASE...
Metro Boomin Reveals Pink Floyd-Inspired ‘Heroes & Villains’ Album Cover

Metro Boomin is readying for the debut of his long-awaited sophomore LP Heroes & Villains. After delaying the project’s release last month due to sample clearance roadblocks, the hip-hop producer returned to tease a collaboration with Travis Scott and is showing off the cover art for the record, which will drop on December 2.
BIBI gets her bloody revenge in music video for ‘JOTTO’

BIBI has released a music video for ‘JOTTO’, a track from her first full-length record ‘Lowlife Princess: Noir’. The new visual sees BIBI reflecting on an abusive relationship, which she is able to escape by killing both her lover and his mistress. The video later ends with BIBI throwing her lover, who survives his knife injuries, into a motel’s pool, drowning him.
Bambi to become 'a vicious killing machine' in new horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning

Hunters, beware: There's a new Great Prince of the Forest… and he's on a murderous rampage. For the past 80 years, Bambi and his woodland pals Thumper and Flower have maintained a sweet, wholesome image thanks to the eponymous 1942 Disney film. Now, the once-adorable deer is set to show off his dark side in the upcoming horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning, EW has confirmed. The horror site Dread Central first reported the news.
Jelani Blackman shares fierce new single ‘Izit’ featuring Kojey Radical

Kojey Radical and Jelani Blackman have teamed up on the fierce collaborative track ‘Izit’ – check it out below. Speaking about the track, Blackman said: “Anyone who follows my music knows I like to touch on social commentary and I think this music and message is the strongest statement I’ve made.”

