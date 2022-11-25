Read full article on original website
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
BET
Lauren London Shares Her 'L.A. Love Story' + Reveals Nipsey Hussle’s Motto That She Keeps Close To Her Heart!
For some, Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood. For Lauren London, L.A. is more than a place where dreams are made. It's where she grew up, where she met and fell in love with the late Nipsey Hussle, and where she continues to raise her children. Her love for...
Lauren London Launches New Collection to Honor Los Angeles and the Late Nipsey Hussle
Actress and girlfriend to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle Lauren London set to release her new collaboration with Puma, the powerhouse brand that has partnered with her to release the L.A. Love Story. The 10-piece collection will serve as an ode to Los Angeles, a place she says she shares...
HipHopDX.com
Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, The Lady Of Rage & RBX Form Supergroup The N Matez, Announce New Album
Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, The Lady of Rage and RBX have joined forces to form a new supergroup called The N Matez, and have plans to drop a full-length album. Dillinger announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday (November 22, while sharing the cover art of the group’s debut album, which is titled Warning. The illustrated artwork shows the West Coast quartet in blue prison uniforms while surrounding inmates causing a ruckus inside the jail.
“Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures
Apparently, Iggy Azalea's music catalog is worth a lot of money. The post “Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
EW.com
Greta Gerwig thought that Barbie could be a 'career-ender' before filming: 'It was terrifying'
Greta Gerwig had some serious initial concerns about getting all dolled up for her upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie. The director, who co-wrote the film's script with partner Noah Baumbach, revealed that she was simultaneously excited and "terrified" of helming the project before production began last March. "It was...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan’s Vocals Remain Unmatched With These Powerhouse Records
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has one of the most powerful voices in the industry. She easily takes one of the top five spots on the list of modern-day powerhouse vocalists. Since making her return to the spot with the release of her 2021 EP Heaux Tales, the singer has been racking up nominations and awards one ceremony at a time. She earned a few more, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Issues Thanksgiving PSA To Amateur Photographers
Bow Wow has issued a warning as families across the U.S. gather to celebrate Thanksgiving and share some of their family moments with social media. In a since deleted Instagram Story, Bow Wow made a strongly worded request to those who aspire to being food photographers during the holidays. “PLEASE...
hypebeast.com
Metro Boomin Reveals Pink Floyd-Inspired ‘Heroes & Villains’ Album Cover
Metro Boomin is readying for the debut of his long-awaited sophomore LP Heroes & Villains. After delaying the project’s release last month due to sample clearance roadblocks, the hip-hop producer returned to tease a collaboration with Travis Scott and is showing off the cover art for the record, which will drop on December 2.
NME
BIBI gets her bloody revenge in music video for ‘JOTTO’
BIBI has released a music video for ‘JOTTO’, a track from her first full-length record ‘Lowlife Princess: Noir’. The new visual sees BIBI reflecting on an abusive relationship, which she is able to escape by killing both her lover and his mistress. The video later ends with BIBI throwing her lover, who survives his knife injuries, into a motel’s pool, drowning him.
Bambi to become 'a vicious killing machine' in new horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning
Hunters, beware: There's a new Great Prince of the Forest… and he's on a murderous rampage. For the past 80 years, Bambi and his woodland pals Thumper and Flower have maintained a sweet, wholesome image thanks to the eponymous 1942 Disney film. Now, the once-adorable deer is set to show off his dark side in the upcoming horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning, EW has confirmed. The horror site Dread Central first reported the news.
Travis Scott & Skepta To Headline ‘Mirror Mirror’ Festival Honoring Virgil Abloh
Travis Scott and Skepta to headline 'Mirror Mirror Festival' honoring Virgil Abloh, which was put together by Virgil's wife. The post Travis Scott & Skepta To Headline ‘Mirror Mirror’ Festival Honoring Virgil Abloh appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
One to watch: Solar Corona
The Portuguese space-rockers roll out a fresh lineup on a tightly focused new album with a wild edge
anothermag.com
NME
Jelani Blackman shares fierce new single ‘Izit’ featuring Kojey Radical
Kojey Radical and Jelani Blackman have teamed up on the fierce collaborative track ‘Izit’ – check it out below. Speaking about the track, Blackman said: “Anyone who follows my music knows I like to touch on social commentary and I think this music and message is the strongest statement I’ve made.”
