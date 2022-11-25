Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
CNET
Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Go Up Next Year
Next year, Social Security benefits will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7% -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. In fact, the COLA has only risen above 7% five times since 1975, when it was introduced. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023
Be mindful of these as the new year approaches.
CNET
Here's When You'll See the Big Increase in Your Social Security Check
Thanks to ongoing inflation, Social Security benefits will see their largest increase in more than 40 years next year. The Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, for 2023 will be 8.7% -- the equivalent of about $146 more on average in most retirees' checks, according to the nonprofit AARP. "The...
Social Security COLA: What Is the Smallest Amount To Expect in 2023?
This year's soaring inflation rate has all but assured that in 2023, Social Security recipients will get their highest cost-of-living adjustment in 41 years. Based on the latest consumer price data,...
Motley Fool
Here's How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max
Earn at least the Social Security maximum taxable wage base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Good News for Retirees: Changes to Social Security, Medicare, and Tax Brackets Are Coming in 2023
Social Security benefits will get a big cost-of-living adjustment next year. The standard monthly Medicare Part B premium and the annual deductible will drop. The standard deduction and the income thresholds that define the federal tax brackets will be adjusted for inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. Social Security Schedule: When...
msn.com
Social Security benefits in 2023 will rise the most in 40 years. How much will I get?
Social Security recipients will get a hefty raise in 2023, with benefits rising 8.7%, the most in four decades. The inflation-related bump may coax some retirees into tapping their benefits early, before they reach full retirement age. It also may spark a few questions. How do you apply for Social...
Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?
Although traditionally many Americans have envisioned retirement age as 65, according to the Social Security Administration, for those born in 1960 or later "full retirement age" is actually 67. Yet,...
Many changes ahead in tax laws, Social Security, Medicare
You may have already heard the news about the cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7 percent for Social Security benefits in 2023. The base Medicare Part B premiums for 2023 will decrease to $164.90 per month (2022 rate is $170.10 per month). The highest Medicare Part B premium for 2023 is $560.50 per month (2022 rate is $578.30).
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
CNET
Next Year's Record Social Security Increase Is Still Not Enough, Experts Say
Retirees rejoiced when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security was announced in October. An increase of 8.7%, it's the biggest bump to benefits since 1981, when the COLA hit an all-time high of 11.2%. But some say it's still not enough to deal with ongoing inflation: 55% of retirees...
Social Security Taxes and the 5 Ways To Bypass or Lower Them
Social Security income might seem like your just reward for a lifetime of contributing to the program through payroll taxes, but that doesn't mean Uncle Sam won't get his cut once you retire and start...
CNET
The Ultimate Social Security Cheat Sheet: A Guide to Your Benefits in 2022 and 2023
Roughly 66 million Americans receive Social Security benefits each month, and with an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment coming in 2023, Social Security recipients can look forward to their payment amounts increasing in January. The same applies to Supplemental Security Income recipients. To help guide you through some of the ins and...
Can You Really Retire on Social Security Alone?
For many seniors, Social Security is a primary (or sole) source of income. There are several reasons why your benefits may not go as far as you think. Beefing up your savings could make retirement far more comfortable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
1 Social Security Move That Could Make or Break Your Retirement
Social Security is a critical source of income for millions of seniors. Checking your benefit amount is a simple way to better prepare for retirement. This step can also help you brace against potential benefit cuts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Comments / 0