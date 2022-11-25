Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
The Abarth 500e Is One Angry Little Electric Hot Hatch
Abarth‘s take on the Fiat 500 took the small hot hatch world by storm when it was first released in 2008, sitting alongside competitive machines from MINI, Renault, and Ford as the definitive cute but firey Italian city car. Now, as the world becomes increasingly desperate for a switch to green energy, Abarth has taken the already-popular Fiat 500e and turned it into its own Abarth 500e.
Top Speed
De Tomaso Gives A Glimpse Of Its New P900 Hypercar
Italian supercar brand De Tomaso's history isn't as colorful or as rich as brands like Lamborghini and Ferrari, but chances are enthusiasts know the brand. De Tomaso returned to the automotive scene in 2019 when it unveiled its first new supercar in 15 years, the P72. Production of the supercar has yet to commence this year near the Nurburgring, but it seems we will also be getting a second model that's totally dressed up in purple-tinged carbon fiber.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Top Speed
Chip Shortages And Dealership Markups, Is There An End In Sight?
New vehicle demand is at record levels, and supplies are scarce due to the pandemic-induced shortages in microchips, the conflict in Ukraine, and rising gasoline prices. Dealers are marking up many of the newest cars that are either in very high demand or very low supply. The average price of a new car grew to around $48,000 in 2022. Patience may be a virtue, but chances are that even the most patient of car shoppers are fed up with empty dealer lots and stubbornly high prices, for both new and used vehicles.
Top Speed
The Coolest Cars in the World
If you are in the market for a car, you will be surprised at the number of offerings you get in every single segment. Right from your Nissan Versa to a Ferrari F8 Tributo; there is competition in every segment. Whether you're into classic cars, imported models, or luxury items, you will be spoilt for choices. But, not every car you see is a cool one. There are a number of factors in determining whether a car is cool or not. There’s the exterior, the interior, the performance, and most importantly, it’s every individual’s opinion. You may or may not agree with some of the entries here, but here’s a look at the coolest cars of 2021.
Industry-First V10 Outboard Boat Motors Make Up to 400 HP
Mercury MarineMercury's new V10 outboard offers more power than a V8 while being smaller than a V12.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Ford F-150 Lightning Is The Best Electric Truck You Can Buy
Back in 2021, the Ford F-150 reached an important and incredible milestone. With 726,004 examples sold, the F-150 became the best-selling vehicle in America for the 40th consecutive year. It is that special! Now, with the introduction of the electric version, smartly called the F-150 Lightning, Ford forges deep into unknown territories of electromobility, smart mobility, and sustainability. Focusing America's most popular vehicle into the world yet unknown shows dedication and tenacity only a few have. Not only did Ford craft a vehicle powerful in expression and, clearly, futuristic ideology, but it conceived an electric truck so well-thought-out that it may well be the undisputed electric truck champion as we so flamboyantly announced. Here are 10 reasons why the Ford F-150 Lightning is as good as it gets.
Top Speed
Exclusive: Here's How E.C.D. Automotive Design Modernize Classic Defenders To Perfection
Few models have had an impact on the world, quite like the Land Rover has. From the deserts of Sub-Saharan Africa, the tropical jungles of Central America, and the icy-cold plains of Northern Siberia, the Land Rover has conquered them all. Originally designed as a recreational vehicle in post-war Britain, the Series I Land Rover was a purpose-built, rugged off-roader and was the Rover Company’s answer to the Willys Jeep. It first broke cover back in 1948 and there was no looking back.
fordauthority.com
2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Over Fuel Injector Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport models over a fuel injector issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, a fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. The hazards: a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source such as hot engine or...
Top Speed
2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Roadster Review: A Star Is Reborn
What do Julio Iglesias, Steve Jobs, Tupac Shakur, and Princess Diana have in common? They all owned a Mercedes-Benz SL. The SL is the great unifier, a status symbol synonymous with success and an appeal so broad that luminaries from across the globe have owned one. With a storied history dating back 70 years, it is one of the most distinguished cars in the world, or at least it was.
Top Speed
The Fastest Lamborghinis Ever Produced
Over the years, Lamborghini has produced a plethora of wild supercars. From the Miura to the Diablo and now the Aventador, these flagships that have represented the pinnacle of the Italian brand's performance and design prowess always had two things in common - a V-12 engine and a rear mid-engine layout. Unsurprisingly, most of the cars on this list also follow this formula, but as a sign of the times, this list surprisingly consists of the brand's only second SUV in its history.
Carscoops
Like The F1 Legend, Ex-Mario Andretti Lotus Elite Has A Few Wrinkles
A celebrity name in a car’s history file can massively inflate a classic car’s value. And if the car in question is from a blue-chip sports car brand with serious motorsport heritage, the numbers can get pretty crazy. Just ask the guy who parted with $1.95 million for Steve McQueen’s 1976 Porsche 930 Turbo Carrera.
Top Speed
Renowned Car Styling Firm Bertone Eyes Comeback With A "New Chapter"
For over 100 years, Italian design firm Bertone stood for crass studies and iconic series models. The Lancia Stratos or the Lamborghini Miura and Countach are certainly among the company's most legendary models. But like so many coachbuilders, Bertone ran into financial difficulties at the end of the 2000s and had to file for bankruptcy in 2014. Subsequently, the naming rights to the brand were sold, and it became quiet around the design landscape. However, a return of Bertone with its own sports car has been announced, which is to revive the legendary history of the company.
Top Speed
Here Are 5 Pros And 5 Cons Of The Volvo XC40 Recharge
Despite featuring similar architecture to the gasoline-powered model, the Volvo XC40 Recharge makes a case for a fabulous electric car. Not only does it feature practical packaging, and a rather interesting and inviting design, but it is also seriously fast with its 402 horsepower setup. This EV is not large by any means; it has the same dimensions and design as the ICE-powered model, only partially differentiated due to some electric-only design decisions. With a 75 kWh battery pack and an EPA-estimated range of just above 220 miles, it is not the most frugal electric car out there. However, it does live up to the hype with serious performance figures. I mean, any car that can reach 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, gets a plus in my book. Here are five good, and five bad things about the 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge.
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
Top Speed
Jay Leno Outlines What Makes A Century-Old Duesenberg Racing Engine So Unique
Jay Leno is no stranger to rare and significant vehicles. He not only owns well over 100 automobiles of all eras, but he also features cars outside of his collection. In a recent video, the famed comedian and auto enthusiast outlines his 1920 Duesenberg-Rochester Revere Four-Passenger, a significant model that was found and restored. A particularly notable feature is its “walking beam” engine, and Leno, being the car aficionado that he is, goes into detail why this engine is so significant.
topgear.com
Jaguar F-Pace SVR - long-term review
Can the F-Pace SVR win over a Jaguar non-believer?. This might sound strange coming from a Brit – because the internet often seems convinced that all Brits always favour British cars lest we be locked in the Tower of London – but I’ve never really ‘got’ Jaguar.
Top Speed
A Low-Mileage Mazda RX-7 Was Revived After Being Locked Away In A Barn For More Than Two Decades
It's always exhilarating when an abandoned barn turns out to be housing a car, but even more so when the car in question is an iconic model. And for many, the ultimate finds are Japanese sports cars from the early 1990s. YouTube channel WD Detailing found a 1994 Mazda RX-7, which has been hidden inside a garage since 1999. This dreamy transformation video of this dust-covered RX-7 to almost a brand-new car will make your day if you are a JDM fanboy.
Top Speed
Watch TTS' 370-HP Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa Annihilate A Runway
If you’re a regular here, you’d know just how much we love TTS Performance and its supercharged creations. Not long ago, the shop whipped up (arguably) its most extraordinary creation , the Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa aka SuperBusa, that set the world ablaze with its claimed 370 horsepower output. Since then, we’ve been wondering what it would do when left free on a runway in the right hands, and the answer is finally here, all thanks to Motorcycle News (MCN).
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
