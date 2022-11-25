ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark

It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
The Independent

Spain vs Germany prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out tonight?

Spain look to heap more misery on Germany with the prospect of pushing the four-time winners to the brink of an early World Cup 2022 exit.Hansi Flick’s side endured a nightmare start to their campaign in Qatar when Japan pulled off a thrilling comeback by hitting two goals in eight minutes at the Khalifa International Stadium.Meanwhile, Luis Enrique will be delighted by his side’s start, hitting seven in the thrashing of Costa Rica and discarding doubts over their potential in front of goal in the process.“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us...
ABC News

World Cup live updates: Morocco, Costa Rica stun

Plus, Argentina nabs a crucial win against Mexico. After years of controversy around its location, the 2022 World Cup is underway in Qatar. There have been allegations of payoffs to FIFA members to earn the bid, criticism of Qatar's laws against women and LGBTQ individuals, the deaths of migrants used to build the sparkling new stadiums and even last-second controversy over beer sales. The tournament was also moved from its usual summer timeframe to the holiday season to avoid Qatar's intensely hot weather.
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Argentina and France face a familiar foe

Argentina must put their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them when they face Poland today looking to get their World Cup back on track.Lionel Scaloni’s side, one of the pre-tournament favourites, sit bottom of Group C after the first round of games, but can start to fix that when they take on Mexico.Saudi Arabia will try to prove it was no fluke against Poland, while in Group D France face Denmark and Australia are up against Tunisia.Here, the PA news agency keeps on top of events in Qatar.Argentina look to MaradonaA dos años de tu paso a la inmortalidad....
The Independent

Spain vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and goal updates as Rudiger header disallowed by VAR

Spain look to continue their winning start to the World Cup as they take on Germany in a critical Group E clash. Luis Enrique’s Spaniards have firm control of the group following their 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica in their opening match, but Costa Rica’s stunning win over Japan earlier today has blown Group E wide open. Spain are now unable to book their place in the last 16 even if they win this evening, while Germany have been handed a lifeline. Germany, were staring down the barrel of an early exit following their shock 2-1 loss to Japan...
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Germany avoids elimination with late goal vs. Spain

Germany lives to see another matchday after Niclas Füllkrug's heroic goal against Spain in the 75th minute of Monday's intense matchup. Unfortunately for Canada, it wasn't so lucky. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Sunday and what to watch for on Monday. It took one goal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy