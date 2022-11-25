Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
Spain vs Germany prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out tonight?
Spain look to heap more misery on Germany with the prospect of pushing the four-time winners to the brink of an early World Cup 2022 exit.Hansi Flick’s side endured a nightmare start to their campaign in Qatar when Japan pulled off a thrilling comeback by hitting two goals in eight minutes at the Khalifa International Stadium.Meanwhile, Luis Enrique will be delighted by his side’s start, hitting seven in the thrashing of Costa Rica and discarding doubts over their potential in front of goal in the process.“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us...
World Cup live updates: Morocco, Costa Rica stun
Plus, Argentina nabs a crucial win against Mexico. After years of controversy around its location, the 2022 World Cup is underway in Qatar. There have been allegations of payoffs to FIFA members to earn the bid, criticism of Qatar's laws against women and LGBTQ individuals, the deaths of migrants used to build the sparkling new stadiums and even last-second controversy over beer sales. The tournament was also moved from its usual summer timeframe to the holiday season to avoid Qatar's intensely hot weather.
Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Argentina and France face a familiar foe
Argentina must put their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them when they face Poland today looking to get their World Cup back on track.Lionel Scaloni’s side, one of the pre-tournament favourites, sit bottom of Group C after the first round of games, but can start to fix that when they take on Mexico.Saudi Arabia will try to prove it was no fluke against Poland, while in Group D France face Denmark and Australia are up against Tunisia.Here, the PA news agency keeps on top of events in Qatar.Argentina look to MaradonaA dos años de tu paso a la inmortalidad....
Who is Niclas Fullkrug? Goal hero vs Spain is Germany's oldest debutant in 20 years
Germany's equaliser against Spain was scored by Niclas Fullkrug, who recently made his international debut at the age of 29
France World Cup 2022 squad and preview
The France World Cup 2022 squad will be missing the Ballon d'Or winner – so how well can the holders expect to do?
World Cup 2022: Netherlands' Louis van Gaal hasn't lost a tournament match in 90 minutes since 2001
Louis van Gaal brings Netherlands into World Cup 2022 with the most unbelievable record stretching over two decades
Spain vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and goal updates as Rudiger header disallowed by VAR
Spain look to continue their winning start to the World Cup as they take on Germany in a critical Group E clash. Luis Enrique’s Spaniards have firm control of the group following their 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica in their opening match, but Costa Rica’s stunning win over Japan earlier today has blown Group E wide open. Spain are now unable to book their place in the last 16 even if they win this evening, while Germany have been handed a lifeline. Germany, were staring down the barrel of an early exit following their shock 2-1 loss to Japan...
World Cup Daily: Germany avoids elimination with late goal vs. Spain
Germany lives to see another matchday after Niclas Füllkrug's heroic goal against Spain in the 75th minute of Monday's intense matchup. Unfortunately for Canada, it wasn't so lucky. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Sunday and what to watch for on Monday. It took one goal...
World Cup Group E Remains Wide Open After Germany Fight Back To Draw With Spain
Germany must beat Costa Rica to stand any chance of going through.
France vs Denmark live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group D match as France search for an opener in the second half
The two heavyweights from Group D go head-to-head at Stadium 974 as defending champions France take on nemesis Denmark in a match that could a long way toward defining the team that tops the group. Much has been made of Denmark's two previous victories in the UEFA Nations League against...
