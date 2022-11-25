Read full article on original website
Related
Calculus is seen as a proxy for high-achieving students. That’s a problem.
Like most teenagers, my son is stubborn. When it came to picking his senior year math course, he was determined to go his own way. Despite knowing his college preparatory high school expected students to take the most “rigorous” courses — code for AP Calculus — he chose AP Statistics instead.
Critical race theory-related ideas found in mandatory programs at 58 of top 100 US medical schools: report
CriticalRace.org found that 58 of the nation’s top 100 medical schools have some form of mandatory student training or coursework related to Critical Race Theory (CRT).
science.org
Rethinking premedical education
The world needs more physicians. Increasing their numbers alone won’t solve the many problems associated with improving health care. But it doesn’t help to have a dearth of doctors, who were generally in short supply before COVID-19 struck. The pandemic has only exacerbated doctor shortages everywhere. This doesn’t bode well for a world that must prepare for future pandemics and for populations that are both growing and aging. Better health outcomes require more physicians. So, where are the bottlenecks?
thedailytexan.com
Engineering, social work students fundraise for construction projects in India, Costa Rica
For Zachary de Haaff, engineering isn’t just formulas and calculations. Next summer, instead of traveling to a vacation destination, the civil engineering junior will trade sun and sand for a saw, applying what he’s learned in the field through a more hands-on project. Launched in 2010, the University’s...
Secretary of State blasted by teaching unions as ‘out of touch’ over spending
The Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has been blasted by a teachers’ union as being “out of touch” after saying the Department of Education needs to cut its planned spending trajectory.Mr Heaton-Harris said the department would receive a cash increase of £286m compared to last year’s baseline, but that it would need to take action to live within its budget.He said the department was “one of those departments where spending did seem to be going along almost unchecked”, adding “some of the projects they had at the very start of this year will have to wait a bit longer”.Gerry Murphy,...
wonkhe.com
Drawing links between insight, practice, and student success
Data in higher education has become increasingly important, a shift driven in part by regulatory oversight. But data also has an essential role to play as institutions seek to better understand their performance and the experience of students. Institutions have begun to not only utilise learning analytics to draw the correlation between engagement and outcomes but deepen the analysis of how they support students and what works, allowing providers to evidence the relationship between students and their experience.
State-educated students driving up competition and diversity at Oxford, says outgoing VC
Louise Richardson is proud that state entrants are up to 68% – and that she is succeeded by a woman
Phys.org
Ethiopian schools study suggests COVID has 'ruptured' social skills of the world's poorest children
School closures during the COVID-19 pandemic have "severely ruptured" the social and emotional development of some of the world's poorest children, as well as their academic progress, new evidence shows. In a study of over 2,000 primary school pupils in Ethiopia, researchers found that key aspects of children's social and...
elearningindustry.com
Benefits Of Online Teaching For Educators
Undoubtedly, technology has taken over almost every vertical, and education is no exception. The advent of technology in the field of education has unlocked a futuristic approach toward online learning and teaching. Online classes and digital learning became a regular part of the industry ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Since...
Comments / 0