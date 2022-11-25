Read full article on original website
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Christmas Box returns for 42nd year
Christmas is a time of celebration, giving and spending valuable time with loved ones. And the Johnson City Press Christmas Box is returning this year to help families in worrying less and focusing on what matters most — each other. The Johnson City Press Christmas Box has been helping...
Johnson City lights up Christmas Trees in Founders Park
Editor’s Note: Due to technical issues, the tree lighting ceremony was unable to be streamed. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday evening Johnson City lit up Christmas Trees at both King Commons and Founders Parks. 160 trees decorated by local businesses, organizations and non-profits were there as part of the Candyland Christmas event.
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County boys capture Hardee's crown; Crockett girls repeat as champs
Unicoi County captured its sixth Hardee’s Classic championship Saturday night by holding off a determined David Crockett squad. The only school with more Hardee’s titles is the host Crockett, which has played in all 33 versions of the tournament. David Crockett repeated as champion on the girls’ side with a win over Lakeway Christian.
Johnson City Press
Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr.
JOHNSON CITY - Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr. 87 of Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, after a brief illness. Walt was born in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Andrew and Lucy Shaver. He retired from Anne Arundel County, Maryland as superintendent of the water department. After retirement he owned a food truck, Li'l Shaver's Snowballs that he worked alongside his family. He moved his family to Tennessee in 1998 where he enjoyed the remainder of his retirement, going to music festivals, which was his passion.
Johnson City Press
West Ridge prevails in final day of Food City Classic
BLUFF CITY — The defense stepped up in a big way for the West Ridge girls basketball team on Saturday night. Ultimately, the Lady Wolves came away with a dominating 63-48 win over South Greene at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome.
Johnson City Press
New international restaurant to open in Weber City
WEBER CITY — Victoria Cupp, a Kingsport resident, overheard people at a flea market saying that Weber City was in need of more restaurants. Cupp is turning that conversation into a reality with her new international restaurant set to open in December: De Pomaire. Cupp, 64, moved to the...
Johnson City Press
Concert, Santa visit highlight Chuckey Depot Christmas events
Jonesborough’s Chuckey Depot Museum is on track for swell holiday activities this year, with a Christmas concert and a visit from the jolly old soul himself, Santa. The concert is a fundraising event for the historic railroad depot, which was saved from demolition at its trackside spot in Chuckey and moved to Jonesborough. It will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 starting at 6:15 p.m. at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave.
Kingsport Times-News
SW Va. towns to celebrate season with Christmas parades
The holiday spirit takes to the streets in Southwest Virginia as the first weekend of December nears.
Johnson City Press
Man arrested after downtown Big Stone Gap shooting
BIG STONE GAP — A downtown Big Stone Gap restaurant was evacuated Sunday after a shooting suspect ran into the building. According to Big Stone Gap Police Chief Steve Hamm, police received a dispatch call of a shooting around 1:35 p.m. at Big Stone Economy Drug parking lot on East Fifth Street. The officers found one victim, Hamm said, and the victim's condition was not known Sunday.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County property tax notices have been mailed out
BLOUNTVILLE — Property tax bills for the more than 94,000 parcels in Sullivan County have been mailed and are payable on receipt. County property taxes are not late, however, until March 1, 2023. Sullivan County Trustee Angela Taylor also announced the reopening of satellite oﬃces in Kingsport and Bristol,...
Johnson City Press
David Crockett to meet Unicoi County in Hardee's Classic showdown
The showdown is set for the 33rd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament championship. Defending tournament champion David Crockett, a 7-time winner of the Hardee’s Classic, will take on 5-time Hardee’s champ Unicoi County in Saturday’s title game set for 7:30 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Body of missing Clintwood man found
NORTON — A search-and-rescue team has found the body of a Clintwood man who disappeared from Norton Community Hospital two weeks ago. Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said Sunday that a ground search team from Black Diamond Search and Rescue was doing a final in-depth look Saturday along the Business Route 23 area in the west end of Norton when they discovered the body of 41-year-old Jason Keith Mullins.
Johnson City Press
Washington County commissioners to decide Monday on the fate of bitcoin litigation
The Washington County Commission will vote on a resolution Monday calling for the county to reject the final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. The county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee has recommended commissioners reject the legal agreement and proceed...
Johnson City Press
Entire day of activities planned for Christmas parade; tree lighting
KINGSPORT - The Kingsport Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting is set for next weekend. The Downtown Kingsport Association has an entire day of activities planned as well on Saturday, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton ice rink opened on Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The first skaters took to the ice at the Covered Bridge Park at 3 p.m. Saturday and enjoyed great conditions despite the 62-degree temperatures. The synthetic material means that temperatures don’t have to be at freezing to enjoy ice skating at the Skate by the Doe rink. There was a good crowd of adults and children taking to the rink for the first hour, but it wasn’t crowded because the rink is 100 feet-by-50 feet.
Johnson City Press
Lakeway rolls by Sullivan East on fourth day of Food City Classic
BLUFF CITY — An athletic Lakeway Christian basketball team proved to be too much for Sullivan East in Friday’s action at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic. The Lions got off to a fast start and blew past the host Patriots, 77-50. Shajai Jackson netted a game-high 21 points for Lakeway Christian while Ukrainian transfer Ivan Moskalenko scored 18.
Johnson City Press
Small Business Saturday in Kingsport draws customers
KINGSPORT — Small businesses across the Model City and the nation tried to use Small Business Saturday 2022 as a way to boost sales in an uncertain economy. The day came, however, amid a post-pandemic retail landscape with inflation and an apparent shift of Black Friday shopping from in-person to online, according to multiple national media reports.
Johnson City Press
Washington County man charged with aggravated assault, arson, animal cruelty
A Washington County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, arson and two counts of animal cruelty. Brooks Ellis, 42, of Telford, was arrested Thursday following a short manhunt in Johnson City.
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Johnson City on Saturday night. Emergency personnel told News Channel 11 a man was inside a house on East Brook Lane when a fire started. The man was quickly able to escape to a neighbor’s house. The structure was reportedly not connected […]
