ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Christmas Box returns for 42nd year

Christmas is a time of celebration, giving and spending valuable time with loved ones. And the Johnson City Press Christmas Box is returning this year to help families in worrying less and focusing on what matters most — each other. The Johnson City Press Christmas Box has been helping...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City lights up Christmas Trees in Founders Park

Editor’s Note: Due to technical issues, the tree lighting ceremony was unable to be streamed. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday evening Johnson City lit up Christmas Trees at both King Commons and Founders Parks. 160 trees decorated by local businesses, organizations and non-profits were there as part of the Candyland Christmas event.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Unicoi County boys capture Hardee's crown; Crockett girls repeat as champs

Unicoi County captured its sixth Hardee’s Classic championship Saturday night by holding off a determined David Crockett squad. The only school with more Hardee’s titles is the host Crockett, which has played in all 33 versions of the tournament. David Crockett repeated as champion on the girls’ side with a win over Lakeway Christian.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr.

JOHNSON CITY - Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr. 87 of Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, after a brief illness. Walt was born in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Andrew and Lucy Shaver. He retired from Anne Arundel County, Maryland as superintendent of the water department. After retirement he owned a food truck, Li'l Shaver's Snowballs that he worked alongside his family. He moved his family to Tennessee in 1998 where he enjoyed the remainder of his retirement, going to music festivals, which was his passion.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

West Ridge prevails in final day of Food City Classic

BLUFF CITY — The defense stepped up in a big way for the West Ridge girls basketball team on Saturday night. Ultimately, the Lady Wolves came away with a dominating 63-48 win over South Greene at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

New international restaurant to open in Weber City

WEBER CITY — Victoria Cupp, a Kingsport resident, overheard people at a flea market saying that Weber City was in need of more restaurants. Cupp is turning that conversation into a reality with her new international restaurant set to open in December: De Pomaire. Cupp, 64, moved to the...
WEBER CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Concert, Santa visit highlight Chuckey Depot Christmas events

Jonesborough’s Chuckey Depot Museum is on track for swell holiday activities this year, with a Christmas concert and a visit from the jolly old soul himself, Santa. The concert is a fundraising event for the historic railroad depot, which was saved from demolition at its trackside spot in Chuckey and moved to Jonesborough. It will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 starting at 6:15 p.m. at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Man arrested after downtown Big Stone Gap shooting

BIG STONE GAP — A downtown Big Stone Gap restaurant was evacuated Sunday after a shooting suspect ran into the building. According to Big Stone Gap Police Chief Steve Hamm, police received a dispatch call of a shooting around 1:35 p.m. at Big Stone Economy Drug parking lot on East Fifth Street. The officers found one victim, Hamm said, and the victim's condition was not known Sunday.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County property tax notices have been mailed out

BLOUNTVILLE — Property tax bills for the more than 94,000 parcels in Sullivan County have been mailed and are payable on receipt. County property taxes are not late, however, until March 1, 2023. Sullivan County Trustee Angela Taylor also announced the reopening of satellite oﬃces in Kingsport and Bristol,...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

David Crockett to meet Unicoi County in Hardee's Classic showdown

The showdown is set for the 33rd annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament championship. Defending tournament champion David Crockett, a 7-time winner of the Hardee’s Classic, will take on 5-time Hardee’s champ Unicoi County in Saturday’s title game set for 7:30 p.m.
Johnson City Press

Body of missing Clintwood man found

NORTON — A search-and-rescue team has found the body of a Clintwood man who disappeared from Norton Community Hospital two weeks ago. Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said Sunday that a ground search team from Black Diamond Search and Rescue was doing a final in-depth look Saturday along the Business Route 23 area in the west end of Norton when they discovered the body of 41-year-old Jason Keith Mullins.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton ice rink opened on Saturday

ELIZABETHTON — The first skaters took to the ice at the Covered Bridge Park at 3 p.m. Saturday and enjoyed great conditions despite the 62-degree temperatures. The synthetic material means that temperatures don’t have to be at freezing to enjoy ice skating at the Skate by the Doe rink. There was a good crowd of adults and children taking to the rink for the first hour, but it wasn’t crowded because the rink is 100 feet-by-50 feet.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Lakeway rolls by Sullivan East on fourth day of Food City Classic

BLUFF CITY — An athletic Lakeway Christian basketball team proved to be too much for Sullivan East in Friday’s action at the eighth annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic. The Lions got off to a fast start and blew past the host Patriots, 77-50. Shajai Jackson netted a game-high 21 points for Lakeway Christian while Ukrainian transfer Ivan Moskalenko scored 18.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Small Business Saturday in Kingsport draws customers

KINGSPORT — Small businesses across the Model City and the nation tried to use Small Business Saturday 2022 as a way to boost sales in an uncertain economy. The day came, however, amid a post-pandemic retail landscape with inflation and an apparent shift of Black Friday shopping from in-person to online, according to multiple national media reports.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Emergency crews respond to house fire in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Johnson City on Saturday night. Emergency personnel told News Channel 11 a man was inside a house on East Brook Lane when a fire started. The man was quickly able to escape to a neighbor’s house. The structure was reportedly not connected […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy