FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1450wlaf.com
The Pyro Christmas Light Show shines nightly in Downtown La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Christmas lights lit up for the first time this holiday season on Thanksgiving night in Downtown La Follette. Pyro Shows continues to add new Christmas light displays each year, and this season is no exception with the addition of Christmas trees across First Street from Freeman Park.
Doctors urge families to look for signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia during the holiday season
With the holiday season officially underway, experts are urging people to look out for signs of a serious illness while spending much-needed time with their family.
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
1450wlaf.com
Lace to Pearls is one of many local businesses welcoming you by today
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There are Black Friday sales all around Campbell County, and Lace to Pearls is among the many businesses that welcome you by today. No matter where you shop in Campbell County, remember to save your receipts and turn them in to the Chamber of Commerce and participating businesses for your chance to win prizes. HERE is a related story.
WATE
Holiday scam warnings
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
q95fm.net
Tennessee Man Arrested at Middlesboro Walmart for Drug Possession and Other Charges
A Tennessee man was arrested in Middlesboro on several drug offenses Wednesday. Middlesboro Police Officers responded to a call at the Walmart parking lot concerning a man who was passed out in the driver’s seat of his car. The man, Patrick Gibson of Speedwell Tennessee was woken up and...
Tennessee man killed in Sunday morning wreck on I-20
A Tennessee man died in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Cleburne County, Ala., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, Sudeepsrinivas Lankoji, 30, of Colliersville, Tenn., was fatally injured when the 2015 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned in a creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WATE
Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night
It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
1450wlaf.com
Siler David Alvis “Dave” McCarty, 53, originally from LaFollette
Siler David Alvis “Dave” McCarty, 53, of Auburn, GA, originally from LaFollette, TN, left his earthly body on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Dave was born in LaFollette, TN on July 19, 1969. He was a 1988 graduate of Campbell County High School, where he was an active member of the marching band. Dave was also an enthusiastic volunteer with the LaFollette Rescue Squad before moving to Georgia. He was a former firefighter for the Alpharetta and Forsyth County, GA Fire Departments, worked as an EMT, and worked in the restaurant and hospitality industry for many years. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Siler McCarty; grandparents, Chester, Nancy and Zelma McCarty and Mary Pryor; nephew, Alexander Lucas; uncle, Bill Davidson, and aunt, Debbie Rummel.
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
1450wlaf.com
WLAF features 1979 on Saturday night at 7:00 with Casey Kasem
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to November 24, 1979, Saturday night at 7pm and Sunday night at 8pm over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers.
wpln.org
A Tennessee lawmaker says toll roads are not off the table in discussion to ease congestion across the state
Governor Bill Lee says he’s heard all the complaints Tennesseans have about our roadways, and he says his main focus during his second term will be improving infrastructure. “I hear about this everyday — whether it’s at a political event, a campaign event or at a meeting at my office or sitting around at your dinner table — I bet that you talk about the fact there is too much congestion, too much traffic and too many potholes,” Lee said in his victory speech earlier this month after securing another four-year term.
Number of Tennessee residents on food stamps hits 19-year low
(The Center Square) - The number of individuals receiving food stamps in Tennessee has dropped to the lowest levels since November 2003, according to data released by the federal government. There were 786,502 people receiving food assistance in Tennessee in August 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which recently updated its data on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. By comparison, in the wake of the recession of 2009,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Tennessee
Was the 16th state admitted into the United States in 1796. Since then, its population has burgeoned to around seven million people. Tennessee is home to cultural meccas like Nashville, Knoxville, and Memphis, as well as incredible natural beauty, like the Great Smoky Mountains. In fact, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park in the United States. With that kind of popularity, it’s no wonder that thousands of visitors stand on the highest point in Tennessee every year.
wpln.org
TennCare to begin dental coverage for all 1.7M of its members starting in January
TennCare officials say they’re on track to provide dental coverage to all members starting Jan. 1. The state’s Medicaid agency is one of the last in the country to cover dental work for adults. Tennessee had already expanded dental benefits to pregnant people. The new benefits will cover...
wpln.org
TennCare now expects to drop 350,000 patients after COVID emergency ends
More than 350,000 people may lose Medicaid coverage once the COVID-19 public health emergency ends early next year, as is expected. The projections have grown as the public health emergency has been extended and more have enrolled — with a peak of 1.75 million people on the program now projected for mid-2023.
