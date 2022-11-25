ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Here's How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max

Earn at least the Social Security maximum taxable wage base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Hill

Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing

(NEXSTAR) — There are some major changes to tax deductions for tax year 2022 (to be filed in spring 2023) as many expanded benefits of the American Rescue Plan go away. TurboTax is reminding filers to know which credits will be reverted or retired for filing, including changes to the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Here’s a breakdown.
AOL Corp

Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?

Although traditionally many Americans have envisioned retirement age as 65, according to the Social Security Administration, for those born in 1960 or later “full retirement age” is actually 67. Yet, you can file for your Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62 or as late as age 70.
CNET

Maximize Your Tax Refund in 2023: End-of-Year Tax Checklist

Your income tax return for 2022 won't be due until April 18, 2023 -- you can't file it until late January at the earliest -- but there are several actions you can take now that could help you out when it comes time to complete your 1040 form. The end of the year is a great time to review your tax situation and make any changes to reduce tax liability and maximize your tax refund.
Kiplinger

4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)

When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy