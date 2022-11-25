Read full article on original website
The IRS Announced that the 2023 Gift Tax Exemption Rises to $17,000, up From $16,000 in 2022
KXLY
12 States That Don’t Tax Social Security or 401(k)/IRA Retirement Income
Ben Franklin once said that “nothing is certain except death and taxes.” But for retirees in part of the U.S., his observation doesn’t hold up — at least with respect to income taxes at the state level. The major sources of income for many retirees include...
How much money do you need to retire? A good rule of thumb is to save enough to cover 80% of your pre-retirement income
You need 80% of your pre-retirement income per year in retirement to continue living a similar lifestyle.
Motley Fool
Good News for Retirees: Changes to Social Security, Medicare, and Tax Brackets Are Coming in 2023
Social Security benefits will get a big cost-of-living adjustment next year. The standard monthly Medicare Part B premium and the annual deductible will drop. The standard deduction and the income thresholds that define the federal tax brackets will be adjusted for inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Here's How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max
Earn at least the Social Security maximum taxable wage base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Is Paying Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement a Good Idea?
Many feel they've reached a major goal when they pay off their mortgage. But it isn't always the best idea. Here's what to consider.
Social Security: 3 Ways to Pay Less Income Tax on Your Benefits
Many people don't know they might have to pay taxes on their Social Security benefits. The amount you'll have to pay depends on your income. A few tips to control your income can help you keep more of your Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing
(NEXSTAR) — There are some major changes to tax deductions for tax year 2022 (to be filed in spring 2023) as many expanded benefits of the American Rescue Plan go away. TurboTax is reminding filers to know which credits will be reverted or retired for filing, including changes to the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Here’s a breakdown.
AOL Corp
Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?
Although traditionally many Americans have envisioned retirement age as 65, according to the Social Security Administration, for those born in 1960 or later “full retirement age” is actually 67. Yet, you can file for your Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62 or as late as age 70.
NBC Philadelphia
3 Lesser-Known Ways to Trim Your 2022 Tax Bill Or Boost Your Refund Before Year-End
There's still time to trim your tax bill or boost your refund before the end of the year. Depending on your 2022 income, you may consider deferring a holiday bonus, "bunching" medical expenses or a partial Roth conversion, experts say. After nearly a year of high inflation, rising interest rates...
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...
Social Security Raises Work Credit Amount to $1,640 — How It Could Impact Your Retirement Benefits
The Social Security Administration has announced changes for 2023, including the value of one work credit rising from $1,510 to $1,640. See: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?More:...
CNET
Maximize Your Tax Refund in 2023: End-of-Year Tax Checklist
Your income tax return for 2022 won't be due until April 18, 2023 -- you can't file it until late January at the earliest -- but there are several actions you can take now that could help you out when it comes time to complete your 1040 form. The end of the year is a great time to review your tax situation and make any changes to reduce tax liability and maximize your tax refund.
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Roll My 401(k) Over into an IRA?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses another common retirement question: Should I roll my 401(k) over into an IRA?. Anspach says that she likes to discuss this question...
4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)
When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.
1 Social Security Move That Could Make or Break Your Retirement
Social Security is a critical source of income for millions of seniors. Checking your benefit amount is a simple way to better prepare for retirement. This step can also help you brace against potential benefit cuts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
