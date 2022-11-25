ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Coshocton County is tops for deer hunting

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago

COSHOCTON − Coshocton County is known for deer hunting far and wide, which brings an annual economic boom the week after Thanksgiving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmh6w_0jNEf9NE00

Deer gun season in Ohio is Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 and Dec. 17 to 18. Bow season started Sept. 10 and runs through Feb. 5. A special weekend for youth gun hunting was held Nov. 19 to 20.

Hunters can take up to three deer in Coshocton County with the proper licenses and tags. This can be one-antlered deer and two antler-less deer or all three without antlers. The state bag limit is six, but only one with antlers.

Jerrod Allison, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife officer for Coshocton County, said Coshocton has a great habitat for deer and plenty of public hunting lands, which is what makes it a top deer hunting destination. Last season, Coshocton County was tops in deer kills with 7,144 harvested.

Allison said the county has nearly 30,000 acres of public hunting land with the Woodbury Wildlife Area and properties owned by the Muskingum County Watershed Conservancy District and American Electric Power.

"It means people can come here and not need permission to hunt on private property, because we have so much public property available to them. That brings a lot of people into the county right there," he said.

He also said Coshocton is an almost perfect habitat for deer with a good mix of agricultural, timbered and open properties and brush country.

"Right there are all the different habitat types deer are going to use throughout the year. It provides the food, the cover and everything they need to survive," Allison said.

Deer hunting is allowed for many reasons, Allison said. This includes population control as Ohio doesn't have the natural predators to cutdown on deer. Disease control, offering recreational opportunities and acquiring food are other reasons.

When Allison talks to hunters, their reviews of Coshocton are usually favorable. Not only on the deer available, but how they are welcomed by locals and businesses.

Mindy Brems, director of the Coshocton Visitors Bureau, didn't have exact numbers but said hunters put a lot of money into Coshocton County every year. This includes buying gas, supplies and food and staying at local hotels and campgrounds.

She said the CVB has sent out about two hunting packets a week over the past year to 17 states, Canada and Poland. The hunting page of the CVB's website has been visited more than 2,000 times over the past year as well.

Even through bow and youth season, Tammi Rogers, executive director of Lake Park, said they've had anywhere from four to 12 hunters in their campground at any one time the past few weeks. They come from all over the state along with Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Rogers said they often give out restaurant recommendations and brochures of local things to do provided by the CVB.

Jackie Farley, general manager for Coshocton Village Inn and Suites, said bookings from hunters started Sept. 24 and are currently through Jan. 10. Firearms season is always one of their busiest times of the year.

"Most of our guests are repeat guests from previous years proving that Coshocton is a prime location for hunting," Farley said.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

Ohio deer hunting rules

If you hunt for white-tailed deer in Ohio, here are the rules to follow:

• Hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

• Hunters must complete the game-check process after killing a deer. See ohiodnr.gov for more details.

• Hunters cannot kill more than one antlered deer during the 2021 to 2022 season regardless of how or where it was killed.

• An antlered deer has at least one antler 3 inches or longer in length.

• You'll need an Ohio hunting license to participate in the season. But you'll also need a deer hunting permit. There are two permits available, the either-sex permit, which is valid from Sept. 24 to Feb. 5, and the deer management permit, which is valid from Sept. 24 to Nov. 27.

