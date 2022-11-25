ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local News Briefs

By Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
CRMC earns A grade

COSHOCTON − Coshocton Regional Medical Center has received an A Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022. It's the third time CRMC has received the honor, earning it for fall 2021 and spring 2022.

The national distinction recognizes CRMC among the top hospitals in the nation in protecting patients from preventable errors. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns letter grades from A to F to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

Photos and ornament craft at TSC

COSHOCTON − Photos with Santa and ornament craft activity will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at Tractor Supply Company, 499 Downtowner Plaza.

A local photographer will take photos of children and pets with the first 25 customers receiving free magnetic picture frames. Youth can use stickers and other colorful extras to create an ornament in the shape of twinkling lights.

For more information, call the store at 740-623-8423.

