‘A Joyful Choice’: Double Palme d’Or Winner Ruben ?–stlund Named Honorary President of Göteborg Film Festival

Jeremy Chua, Lavender Chang, John Clang Reteam on Singapore Documentary ‘Absent Smile’
Prolific Singaporean producer Jeremy Chua and filmmakers John Clang and Lavender Chang are reuniting after “A Love Unknown” (2020), which Clang directed and Chang shot. This time around, they have teamed for “Absent Smile,” co-directed by Chang and Clang, which is world premiering at the Singapore International Film Festival. Clang is based in New York and visits his parents in Singapore intermittently. “Absent Smile” is a document of Clang’s parents and their mixed feelings of longing yet support for their son, using the format of family portraiture augmented with digital means. “Aging and separation are common occurrences that many are going...
Torino Film Festival Chief Steve Della Casa on Taking the Indie Italian Fest Out of the ‘Arthouse Ghetto’
The Torino Film Festival, Italy’s pre-eminent event for young directors and indie cinema where Matteo Garrone and Paolo Sorrentino screened their first works, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with film critic Steve Della Casa – who previously served as the fest’s artistic director from 1999-2002 – back at the helm. Della Casa, who is also a national radio personality and documentary director, has chosen to open the Nov. 25-Dec. 3 fest with a musical and visual extravaganza focusing on a specially made montage centered around the Beatles and The Rolling Stones and their love for cinema that led them...
Gotham Awards: Focus Execs on How New York Shaped Their Artist-First Storytelling Approach
Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski and vice chairman Jason Cassidy have spent decades in the film industry. Several of their formative years were in New York, and now, as their company celebrates its 20th anniversary, the execs — now based in L.A. — are being honored with an industry tribute by the Gotham Awards. It comes as the studio’s drama Tár leads the event’s nominations (with five nods, including for best feature). Ahead of the ceremony, Kujawski and Cassidy spoke to THR about how their time in NYC shaped their approach to film and why Focus has endured.More from The Hollywood...
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
‘Causeway’ Producer Justine Ciarrocchi On Why Jennifer Lawrence Sparked To Film’s War Veteran Lead – Contenders New York
Jennifer Lawrence’s Excellent Cadaver producing partner Justine Ciarrocchi said the Oscar-winning actress was “itching to do something small and intimate” after years of doing bigger studio movies when she signed on to make Lila Neugebauer’s Causeway. “We were submitted the original draft of the [Causeway] script...
tvinsider.com
‘Downton Abbey’ Star Michelle Dockery Joins Steven Knight Drama ‘This Town’
Michelle Dockery, best know for playing Lady Mary Crawley on the hit period drama Downton Abbey, has landed the lead role in This Town, an upcoming BBC drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. According to Deadline, the six-part series (formerly known as Two Tone) revolves around an extended family...
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Irene Cara, the musical voice of Fame and Flashdance
Irene Cara has died. A Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter, and actor, Cara achieved international acclaim as one of the stars, and chief musical voices, of the 1980 film Fame. Cara’s career blossomed in the 1980s, reaching a peak in 1983, when she wrote and recorded “Flashdance… What A Feeling,” the theme song to the Jennifer Beals hit Flashdance. Although her career slowed down in subsequent years, Cara continued to perform throughout the rest of her life. She died this week, with no cause of death disclosed. Cara was 63.
iheart.com
Glenn takes this piece of Orson Welles history for a spin
The American Journey Experience is the new home of the car Orson Welles gave to Rita Hayworth. Orson Welles gave this car to his future wife Rita Hayworth for her 24th birthday. George Orson Welles was an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter who is remembered for his innovative and...
How Timothée Chalamet Became This Generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, but with Fewer Hits
Timothée Chalamet, the 26-year-old costar of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” (United Artists), inspires slavish fans and critical praise — not unlike Leonardo DiCaprio 25 years ago when he made “Titanic.” The similarities in their trajectories are remarkable. Precociously talented; acclaimed portrayals of sensitive adolescents; risky roles; early, passionate followings by teenage girls; and acting Oscar nomination before the age of 27 (in Chalamet’s case lead). Their significant difference is Chalamet stands at the threshold of a major career. By the same point in his own work, DiCaprio could have retired and be considered an iconic star. None of this diminishes...
‘Exorcist’ star Linda Blair reflects on ‘The Masked Singer,’ if she ever experienced paranormal activity
"The Exorcist" star Linda Blair discussed with Fox News Digital her experience being on "The Masked Singer," and why she stopped acting to focus on her animal rescue foundation.
Martin Scorsese Once Said His Films ‘Would Be Unthinkable Without [the Rolling Stones]’
Martin Scorsese is a huge fan of the band Rolling Stones, and the director once credited the band for the entire existence of his filmography.
Showbiz411
Box Office: Audiences Learned Reality Bites, Ran Away from Timothee Chalamet Cannibal Movie “Bones and All”
So now we know definitely cannibalism is not a topic for a hit movie. “Bones and All” from A24 and director Luca Guadagnino and starring Timothee Chalamet is a huge flop. It made $3.7 over a five day holiday period. There will be gnashing of teeth at MGM, which...
One Folk Song Fueled Two Different Bob Dylan Songs
Read enough about folk music and you’ll eventually immerse yourself in the disparate ways that different singers have taken different songs and transformed them. There are plenty of ways to delve into folk music in history and practice, from reading the work of musical historians on the subject to seeking out conversations with musicians whose own work has dovetailed with traditional songs.
Tim Beddows Dies: Managing Director Of UK-Based Network Distributing Was 59
Tim Beddows, Managing Director of the UK-based Network Distributing Limited, has died. He was 59. Beddows died on Friday, November 18. Network Distributing confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement, describing Beddows’s death as a “terrible shock to everyone who knew him both personally and professionally.” “The Network team are devastated but committed to continuing his legacy and building upon Network’s position of strength as a leader in the UK home entertainment market,” the statement read. Beddows founded Network in 1997. The UK-based company now acts as an independent UK publishing, distribution, production, and entertainment group. The company is most known for its...
Jay Baruchel, Emily Hampshire, Peter Gallagher Topline Caitlin Cronenberg’s Thriller ‘Humane’
Jay Baruchel, Emily Hampshire and Peter Gallagher have nabbed lead roles in Humane, Caitlin Cronenberg’s thriller scripted by Michael Sparaga. Production on the feature directorial debut by the daughter of director David Cronenberg has just wrapped in Hamilton, Ontario. The ensemble cast included Enrico Colantoni, Sebastian Chacon, Alanna Bale and Sirena Gulamgaus.More from The Hollywood ReporterDGC Awards: 'Nightmare Alley,' 'Crimes of the Future,' 'Night Raiders' Lead NomineesDavid Cronenberg's 'Scanners' Heads to HBO as a Series With 'Black Mirror' Writer, 'Lovecraft Country' Director (Exclusive)Fantasia Fest to Close With July Jung's Cannes Thriller 'Next Sohee' Humane takes place over one day and months after...
‘The White Lotus': Tom Hollander Says Quentin Is ‘Compassionately Misleading’ Tanya
After Greg leaves Tanya all by her lonesome with only the comfort of her assistant, Portia, on their romantic Sicilian getaway in “The White Lotus” Season 2, Tanya quickly finds refuge in her friendship with Quentin, who Tom Hollander says is “compassionately misleading” Tanya as she confides in Quentin about her marriage struggles.
Slipped Disc
Broadway and the Met are sustained by London subsidy
A piece by Matt Wolf in the New York Times states the blindingly obvious: that state subsidy for London theatres fuels the best of New York stage life. To cut these theaters’ subsidies is to advocate, willingly or not, for shrunken ambitions. Philanthropy and commercial activities can pick up the slack, of course, as in the United States. But donor bases don’t arrive overnight. The cushion of state money let the Hampstead and the Donmar develop broad programs with international reach. Unless the theaters tread carefully, the effects of the cut will be felt far beyond London…
Martin Scorsese and Olivia Harrison Share Stories and Poetry in Dedication to George Harrison
On the first bitterly cold night of New York City’s winter, director Martin Scorsese and his friend and one-time collaborator Olivia Harrison warmed a Sunday night’s crowd at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. Together, they shared stories and reminiscences of George Harrison, days before the 21st anniversary of the Beatle’s passing, celebrating Genesis Publications’ release of her autobiographical writings on her late husband, “Came the Lightening: Twenty Poems for George.” Famously, Scorsese – who turned 80 earlier this week – is rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest cinematic enthusiast, from his gig as one of the many editors of 1970’s “Woodstock”...
