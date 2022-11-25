‘A Joyful Choice’: Double Palme d’Or Winner Ruben ?–stlund Named Honorary President of Göteborg Film Festival

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski and vice chairman Jason Cassidy have spent decades in the film industry. Several of their formative years were in New York, and now, as their company celebrates its 20th anniversary, the execs — now based in L.A. — are being honored with an industry tribute by the Gotham Awards. It comes as the studio’s drama Tár leads the event’s nominations (with five nods, including for best feature). Ahead of the ceremony, Kujawski and Cassidy spoke to THR about how their time in NYC shaped their approach to film and why Focus has endured.More from The Hollywood...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO