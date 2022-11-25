ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Little Theatre's Christmas Show opens Dec. 2

 3 days ago
Little Theatre of Tuscarawas County’s annual Christmas show, “The Night Before Christmas” by Ken Ludwig, opens Dec. 2 and runs Dec. 3-4, Dec. 9-11.

There will be matinee and evening performances on Saturdays, evening performances Fridays and Saturdays, and matinees only on Sundays.

Cast members include Olivia Alexander, Emily Feller, Emma Dessecker, Mayson Kukwa, Emmet Valot and Chester Boffo. The show is directed by Michael Antonelli.

Antonelli says the show is a G-rated Holiday presentation appropriate for children of all ages and families. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for children.

