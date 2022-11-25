ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons lose to Phoenix Suns, 108-102: Game thread replay

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Detroit Pistons (5-15) vs. Phoenix Suns (11-6)

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950; other radio affiliates).

BOX SCORE

Game notes: It's been a long road trip for the Pistons, but they've picked up a couple of wins as they wrap things up in the desert. Detroit is still without several starters in Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey, and could be without Killian Hayes, who suffered a calf injury in the win at Utah on Wednesday . But the Suns will be without their point guard, Chris Paul, who's recovering from a heel injury.

IN RESERVE: Kevin Knox capitalizing on big opportunity after being buried on bench

Live updates

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or view them on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons lose to Phoenix Suns, 108-102: Game thread replay

