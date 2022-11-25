ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Is Selling This High-Flying Stock. Here's Why You Should Buy It Instead

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cathie Wood remains optimistic. Her ARK Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have continued to scoop up stocks during the steep downturn this year.

But she's apparently not optimistic about all of her ARK holdings. Wood is selling one high-flying stock. Here's why you should buy it instead.

Trimming a big winner

Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) sold off shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) earlier this month. She hasn't completely exited the position, though. ARKG still owns over 135,000 shares of the biotech stock .

We don't know for sure why Wood chose to sell Vertex. Perhaps the most likely reason is that she's taking some profits off the table after the stock skyrocketed more than 70% year to date.

It should be noted that Wood also owns a significant stake in Vertex's partner, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) . The gene-editing biotech ranks as ARKG's fifth-largest holding. Maybe Wood didn't see the need to have quite as much money riding on two companies with partially intertwined prospects.

However, one of the smartest maxims of investing is to let winners run. I suspect that Wood could regret her decision to sell those Vertex shares in the not-too-distant future.

What's on the way for Vertex

Vertex and CRISPR should have great news on the way. The two companies expect to file for European Union and U.K. regulatory approvals of exa-cel in treating sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia by year-end. A regulatory submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.

There's no such thing as a slam dunk with winning regulatory approvals for new drugs. However, the previous clinical data for exa-cel give plenty of reason for investors to be optimistic. Vertex is already preparing for commercialization.

The company is also planning a marketing strategy for VX-548. Vertex is currently evaluating the drug in treating acute pain in a pivotal late-stage clinical study. VX-548 offers especially great potential as a non-opioid painkiller in the midst of an opioid crisis.

Vertex expects to wrap up its late-stage clinical study of inaxaplin (VX-147) in treating APOL1-mediated kidney disease by mid-2026. The wait could be worth it. APOL1-mediated kidney disease presents a patient pool that's larger than that of cystic fibrosis (CF), an indication whose treatment has made Vertex tremendously profitable.

Speaking of CF, Vertex should be able to continue generating growth from its existing CF drugs for years to come. The company thinks that it can secure additional reimbursement agreements and win regulatory approvals for its top drugs in younger age groups. The nearest potential rival is only in phase 2 testing. Meanwhile, Vertex has a triple-combo candidate in late-stage testing that could be its most powerful CF therapy yet.

The biotech's pipeline also includes three other programs. VX-864 is advancing into phase 2 testing as a treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). Vertex has another AATD candidate, VX-634, in phase 1 testing. The company has high hopes for its type 1 diabetes program as well, with one phase 1/2 study underway and another waiting in the wings.

Two other big pluses

Vertex CEO Reshma Kewalramani said in the Q3 conference call that each of the company's clinical-stage programs "represents a multibillion-dollar opportunity. The CF franchise is already raking in close to $8.9 billion on an annualized basis.

There are also two other big pluses for Vertex. First, the company has a big cash stockpile totaling $9.8 billion. Look for more business development deals and stock buybacks. Second, Vertex's valuation is attractive considering its tremendous growth prospects. The stock trades at a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of only 0.42.

Perhaps Wood plans to redeploy ARK Invest's cash into an even more promising opportunity. However, there aren't many better stocks to buy right now, in my view, than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Keith Speights has positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business. You’re reading...
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023

Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Benzinga

Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands

The digital advertising space is being pinched by today's macroeconomic climate -- but you wouldn't know it to look at The Trade Desk's rising results. Shockwave Medical has a monopoly in the intravenous lithotripsy device niche, and there appears to be a growth market for that type of treatment. Now...
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?

Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company he's managed since 1965, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway isn't known for tech stocks, but it opened a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter, worth over $4.1 billion. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor look...
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and slowing economy have weighed on Roku's stock. Even during the worst bear market in more than a decade, the company boasts several competitive advantages. Secular tailwinds, a new catalyst, and Roku's industry-leading position should all help the stock bounce back. You’re reading a free article...
Fortune

Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks will soar 20% next year as inflation fades—but legendary investor Bill Ackman says not so fast

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management LP, speaks during the New York Times DealBook conference in New York on Nov. 10, 2016. In boardrooms at Fortune 500 companies, at swanky Wall Street bars, and in the halls of business schools across the country, there’s been a consistent debate over “what’s next?” for U.S. inflation over the past year.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street

Confluent is one of the few companies that have consistently increased their guidance this year. The company is benefiting from the adoption of cloud computing, which has laid the foundations for data streaming. One Wall Street investment bank thinks Confluent stock could soar 147%. You’re reading a free article with...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
258K+
Followers
115K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy