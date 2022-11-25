Read full article on original website
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town
There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
Sunny, breezy conditions for Monday across NYC; chance of showers Wednesday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says New York City will see sunny and breezy conditions for the start of the new work week before a chance of showers on Wednesday.
Rain, storms move in to cap off the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in NY, NJ
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can expect mostly sunny skies Saturday before a storm system moves in to end the weekend on Sunday. High pressure will move through the area Saturday and slide offshore into the Atlantic overnight. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 54 degrees in New York City, and low- to mid-50s in the suburbs.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
More than 3,500 US flights delayed Sunday as major storm system hampers travel
Related video above: Rossen Reports: Top ten apps to make you a savvy traveler. A severe weather system across several parts of the United States has prompted the three major airports servicing New York City to urge passengers to arrive early for flights on what is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.
NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
STORM WATCH: Heavy wind and rain expected Sunday afternoon in NYC
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says a strengthening cold front will produce a thump of heavy, windswept rain Sunday afternoon. Showers are expected as soon as mid-morning before the front arrives.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in New Jersey
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over New Jersey in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Sussex County tradition to your list.
Newark airport hit with delays, cancellations post-Thanksgiving
The Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year and it's already causing headaches for some travelers at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
First Alert Forecast: Quiet Saturday, Red Alert Sunday
If you're doing some "Small Business Saturday" shopping or just spending time outdoors today, things are looking fantastic! Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temps in the mid 50s.It remains quiet tonight with an increase in clouds toward dawn. Lows will be in the low 40s around New York City and 30s in the suburbs.As for Sunday, the early morning starts off dry before rain makes its way in by late morning. It'll be steady and heavy at times through the afternoon hours.While we're not anticipating widespread flooding issues, we've issued a Red Alert since it's a very busy travel day and you'll likely run into some ponding on the roadways. Luckily, it's a fast mover with any lingering showers exiting the region before midnight.Enjoy your Saturday, it's definitely the better half!
NY, NJ forecast: Scattered showers likely on Black Friday
Bright sunshine and seasonable temperatures made it a terrific Turkey Day around the tri-state area. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 54 degrees, which was 3 degrees above normal. It was the third straight day with highs above normal. In addition, the weather was ideal for the parade, with no rain or strong winds hampering the festivities.
Christmas comes early once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center on Hylan Boulevard
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Christmas has come once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center, where their elaborate Christmas displays can’t be missed by motorists and passersby at a busy intersection of Hylan Boulevard in Dongan Hills. If you’re asking “Why so early?” there’s no good reason other than...
NYC Christmas Lights: DiMartino house celebrates 20 years of ‘Lights for Life’ (45 photos)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With Jack Frost prepping to nip at some noses and Santa Claus getting ready for his Christmas globetrotting, many Staten Islanders are eager to uphold their holiday tradition of visiting the DiMartino house located at 107 Sharrotts Rd. in Charleston. Joe DiMartino started to build...
Jersey City, New Jersey is over 400 years old!
As of 2017, Jersey City is the second largest city in New Jersey, after Newark. It's also the second most populous city in the state, again after Newark. But did you know that it's over 400 years old?
Winter weather outlook 2022-2023: What can NYC expect?
Winter is right around the corner – so what can we expect this winter and how can we prepare?
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule
New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
6 Outstanding Places in Orange County to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees
If this is the year you are going out to cut your own tree, here are six places to do it in Orange County. As the holidays approach many families across the Hudson Valley are making plans to cut down their own Christmas tree and if you live anywhere near Orange County, we found six great places to get this year's tree.
Where are out-of-state millennials putting down roots? Hint: It’s not New York City.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed...
