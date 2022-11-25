ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
BEACON, NY
pix11.com

Rain, storms move in to cap off the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can expect mostly sunny skies Saturday before a storm system moves in to end the weekend on Sunday. High pressure will move through the area Saturday and slide offshore into the Atlantic overnight. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 54 degrees in New York City, and low- to mid-50s in the suburbs.
The Staten Island Advance

NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
The Staten Island Advance

Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Quiet Saturday, Red Alert Sunday

If you're doing some "Small Business Saturday" shopping or just spending time outdoors today, things are looking fantastic! Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temps in the mid 50s.It remains quiet tonight with an increase in clouds toward dawn. Lows will be in the low 40s around New York City and 30s in the suburbs.As for Sunday, the early morning starts off dry before rain makes its way in by late morning. It'll be steady and heavy at times through the afternoon hours.While we're not anticipating widespread flooding issues, we've issued a Red Alert since it's a very busy travel day and you'll likely run into some ponding on the roadways. Luckily, it's a fast mover with any lingering showers exiting the region before midnight.Enjoy your Saturday, it's definitely the better half!
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Scattered showers likely on Black Friday

Bright sunshine and seasonable temperatures made it a terrific Turkey Day around the tri-state area. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 54 degrees, which was 3 degrees above normal. It was the third straight day with highs above normal. In addition, the weather was ideal for the parade, with no rain or strong winds hampering the festivities.
norwoodnews.org

NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule

New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
