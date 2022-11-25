ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

The Spun

Hugh Freeze Is Trending During Liberty Blowout

If Hugh Freeze is actually about to become the next head coach of Auburn, he's not exactly going out with a bang at Liberty. Freeze's Flames are in the process of being blown out at home by a 4-6 New Mexico State team. Liberty (8-3) trails 28-7 at the half.
LYNCHBURG, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia

A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

Western Branch wins 6A region crown over Manchester 21-14

MIDLOTHIAN (WAVY) – For the first time in 21 years, Western Branch can lay claim to a region championship in football. Saturday in Midlothian, the Bruins (11-2) held on to defeat Manchester on the Lancers home field, 21-14. Future North Carolina Tar Heel Paul Billups Jr. got the scoring started for Western Branch when he […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Kelso ready to lead ACHS boys varsity basketball program

When Trumaine Raschad Kelso Sr. was a student-athlete at Appomattox County High School (ACHS), he was best known for his achievements in track and field competition. Now, the 2006 graduate of ACHS has returned as the head coach of the boys varsity basketball program. Kelso replaces Travis Cottrell, who is...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
CBS Sports

Liberty vs. New Mexico State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Current Records: New Mexico State 4-6; Liberty 8-3 The Liberty Flames are 3-1 against the New Mexico State Aggies since October of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Flames and New Mexico State will face off in an FBS Independents battle at noon ET at Williams Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS Sports

James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 9-1; James Madison 7-3 The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. Coastal Carolina and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET on Saturday at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
CONWAY, SC
WHSV

Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

City Council comments on the emergency response to the UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The decision for Charlottesville’s first emergency management coordinator has been delayed for quite some time, however a candidate, Jeremy Evans, has now been appointed and ratified. Council met to ratify the appointment and address the concerns of many citizens regarding the recent shooting at UVA.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll squeeze one more outstanding day before changes arrive Sunday. Sunshine will boost temperatures into the 60s again today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm system to our southwest. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight. Sunday will feature rain for the first half of the day. Conditions will gradually improve later Sunday. Sunshine will return next week with high temperatures closer to normal. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

