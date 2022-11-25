Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
WSVN-TV
Funeral held for slain University of Virginia football player from South Florida
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones bid a final farewell to a University of Virginia football player from South Florida who was fatally gunned down. Mourners on Saturday afternoon came together to attend a funeral for D’Sean Perry in Miami Gardens. His family, friends, teammates and head coach...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Multiple Power 5s Interested in JMU RB Commit Jarvis Green
It has been a senior season to remember for JMU RB commit Jarvis Green at Dutch Fork HS in Irmo, SC. Green has been a star leading his high school to a state championship while putting up absurd numbers. In 12 games this season, Green has an absurd 2,031 rushing...
Entire Virginia Team to Attend Funerals of Three Teammates
The program canceled its final game against Virginia Tech this weekend in order to travel to the funerals of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.
Entire Virginia team to attend three memorial services
The entire Virginia football team will attend all three memorials for their fallen teammates. Following a funeral service Saturday for
Virginia Stands Alone as Last Undefeated ACC Team
The Cavaliers are one of just 26 remaining unbeaten teams in all of college basketball
Hugh Freeze Is Trending During Liberty Blowout
If Hugh Freeze is actually about to become the next head coach of Auburn, he's not exactly going out with a bang at Liberty. Freeze's Flames are in the process of being blown out at home by a 4-6 New Mexico State team. Liberty (8-3) trails 28-7 at the half.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia
A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
Virginia's NCAA Run Ends With Heartbreaking Overtime Loss at UCLA
The UVA women's soccer season came to an end with a painful overtime loss in the NCAA Quarterfinals
Western Branch wins 6A region crown over Manchester 21-14
MIDLOTHIAN (WAVY) – For the first time in 21 years, Western Branch can lay claim to a region championship in football. Saturday in Midlothian, the Bruins (11-2) held on to defeat Manchester on the Lancers home field, 21-14. Future North Carolina Tar Heel Paul Billups Jr. got the scoring started for Western Branch when he […]
timesvirginian.com
Kelso ready to lead ACHS boys varsity basketball program
When Trumaine Raschad Kelso Sr. was a student-athlete at Appomattox County High School (ACHS), he was best known for his achievements in track and field competition. Now, the 2006 graduate of ACHS has returned as the head coach of the boys varsity basketball program. Kelso replaces Travis Cottrell, who is...
CBS Sports
Liberty vs. New Mexico State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Current Records: New Mexico State 4-6; Liberty 8-3 The Liberty Flames are 3-1 against the New Mexico State Aggies since October of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Flames and New Mexico State will face off in an FBS Independents battle at noon ET at Williams Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
CBS Sports
James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 9-1; James Madison 7-3 The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. Coastal Carolina and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET on Saturday at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
cbs19news
'Yeah, Baby!' Central Virginia couple owns Austin Powers' Shaguar
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A unique piece of movie history is owned by a couple just over Afton Mountain in Waynesboro. If you have seen the 2002 movie "Austin Powers in Goldmember," starring Mike Myers and Beyonce, you have seen the Shaguar. "This was our car that was in...
Virginia caterer brings hospitality home with Harvest Table café
Harvest Table has a regular menu including the Brisket Biscuit with ‘Bama Sauce – a sliced soft biscuit with sweet and savory brisket slices and a side of ’Bama white barbecue sauce.
WHSV
Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
Augusta Free Press
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
NBC 29 News
City Council comments on the emergency response to the UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The decision for Charlottesville’s first emergency management coordinator has been delayed for quite some time, however a candidate, Jeremy Evans, has now been appointed and ratified. Council met to ratify the appointment and address the concerns of many citizens regarding the recent shooting at UVA.
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
After enhancing campus security for Saturday's memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.
NBC 29 News
You gotta love it !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll squeeze one more outstanding day before changes arrive Sunday. Sunshine will boost temperatures into the 60s again today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm system to our southwest. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight. Sunday will feature rain for the first half of the day. Conditions will gradually improve later Sunday. Sunshine will return next week with high temperatures closer to normal. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
Comments / 3