Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering
What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. A devastated mother of three recently took to TikTok to share that she found out her husband of 14 years has been secretly recording her 16-year-old daughter in the shower.
Paramedic unknowingly treated her own 17-year-old daughter in deadly crash: "I did not even recognize her"
A Canadian paramedic who unknowingly treated her own daughter after a fatal vehicle crash brushed away tears as she remembered a beautiful girl who fought until the end. Jayme Erickson was called to the crash north of Calgary on Nov. 15 and sat with a seriously injured girl who was extricated from the car and taken to hospital, where she died. She was unrecognizable because of injuries.
Woman made chilling call before she was buried alive by husband amid bitter divorce, police say
A 911 call captured the terrifying moments before a Washington woman was kidnapped and buried alive by her husband, police say. The eerie call was made from 42-year-old Young Sook An’s Apple Watch while she was being hogtied and gagged allegedly by her estranged husband, Chae An, 53, Fox News reported. The 911 dispatcher repeatedly asked Ms An if she was having a medical emergency or was in any danger but the only response was her muffled screams. Officers with the Lacey Police Department were dispatched to the home on the 3800 block of Rossberg St around 1pm on 16...
Florida Missing After Daughter Is Thrown From Moving Car
Detra McGuire and Roshanda(WebSleuths) It is widely believed and heavily suspected that Detra McGuire is no longer alive. Sadly, her story involves that of a missing mother and her murdered child dating all the way back to the year 1988.
EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'
A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
Woman urinates on herself while forcefully strangling mother
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces charges following an incident earlier this month during which she strangled her mother at a Greenbrier County body shop. According to reports from Officer T. Olexo of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, Olexo himself along with Officer Meadows were...
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
After bank calls police on elderly man, instead of arresting him, police officer helps him out
What this police officer did for this man is not short of a good deed. A bank reported this elderly man to the police. But the cop's actions are surprising. One day, a 92-year-old man went into the bank to withdraw money, but the teller told him she couldn't serve him since his ID had expired. They eventually phoned the police to have him removed from the bank when he became angry with them.
LAPD Responds After Leah Remini Calls For Authorities To Investigate Cop Who Took Missing Person's Report After David Miscavige's Wife's Disappearance
The LAPD has responded after Leah Remini demanded the department launch an investigation into Cory Palka. The former police officer handled the paperwork for the missing person's report she filed in 2013 after the leader of the Church of Scientology David Miscavige's wife mysteriously disappeared. Article continues below advertisement. "The...
Woman Sentenced to Life for Slamming Granddaughter Against Hard Surface, Killing Her
By Xara Aziz. An Alabama woman has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing her two-year-old step-granddaughter, according to local news reports. Pamella Shelton was charged and later convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. She was sentenced late last week.
International Business Times
3 Family Members In Florida Found Dead At Home In Apparent Murder-Suicide
Three members of a family in Hernando County, Florida, died in what police believed to be an apparent double murder followed by a suicide. Hernando County Sheriff's deputies first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision in Spring Hill at around 2 p.m. Monday, WFLA reported.
Police Report Shows Shanquella Robinson Was Alive When Doctors Arrived at the Scene
Newly unveiled details from a police report revealed that Shanquella Robinson was alive when medical personnel arrived at the vacation home she was staying at with friends. Robinson died one day after arriving in Cabo, Mexico last month for a vacation with friends. There have been mixed reports about how the 25-year-old passed away.
Policewoman Shoots Two in New York Before Killing Herself in Domestic Dispute
A 29-year-old police officer committed suicide after shooting two other women in Greece, NY on Nov. 14. According to WHEC, Tiffani Gatson of the Greece Police Department shot two women before turning the gun on herself. One of the victims was identified as 27-year-old Angely Solis. An unidentified victim in her 30s was also shot.
Aspiring Nashville Singer Who Shot Homeless Man After He Asked Her to Move Her Car Avoids Jail
Katie Quackenbush was convicted of shooting a homeless man after the two argued on a Nashville street in September 2017 A woman from Nashville who shot and injured a homeless man in 2017 will not spend any time in jail. Katie Quackenbush, an aspiring singer who goes by the name Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation earlier this month, according to multiple outlets. She will spend her probation in her home state of Texas, Nashville's WKRN added. Her lawyer's request for judicial diversion was...
Complex
Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested after a video showed her physically and verbally attacking a Black student. Per WKYT, the 22-year-old student was booked on Sunday for charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree assault of a police officer. In a video that has circulated online, Rosing is seen assaulting fellow student and dormitory desk clerk Kylah Spring and repeatedly calling her the N-word and a “bitch.”
BBC
Husband pays tribute to wife and daughters who died after fire
A husband has paid tribute to his wife and two young daughters who died after a flat fire. One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were taken to hospital but later died after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday morning. Their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, was...
Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours
A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
9-Year-Old Girl Carries Baby Brother 5 Blocks To Safety After Carjacking
The children were sitting in the car while their mother ran inside a 7-Eleven to use the ATM.
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?
1-year-old Daphne Webb lived in the 800 block of Greenridge Drive off Keller Avenue with her father, John Anthony Webb, and her grandmother in Oakland, California. Daphne's 87-year-old grandmother suffered from dementia. John had custody of Daphne while his wife and her mother, Kiana Davis-Webb, lived in a rehabilitation home in Oakland.
