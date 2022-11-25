ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Paramedic unknowingly treated her own 17-year-old daughter in deadly crash: "I did not even recognize her"

A Canadian paramedic who unknowingly treated her own daughter after a fatal vehicle crash brushed away tears as she remembered a beautiful girl who fought until the end. Jayme Erickson was called to the crash north of Calgary on Nov. 15 and sat with a seriously injured girl who was extricated from the car and taken to hospital, where she died. She was unrecognizable because of injuries.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Woman made chilling call before she was buried alive by husband amid bitter divorce, police say

A 911 call captured the terrifying moments before a Washington woman was kidnapped and buried alive by her husband, police say. The eerie call was made from 42-year-old Young Sook An’s Apple Watch while she was being hogtied and gagged allegedly by her estranged husband, Chae An, 53, Fox News reported. The 911 dispatcher repeatedly asked Ms An if she was having a medical emergency or was in any danger but the only response was her muffled screams. Officers with the Lacey Police Department were dispatched to the home on the 3800 block of Rossberg St around 1pm on 16...
LACEY, WA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'

A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
Ingram Atkinson

After bank calls police on elderly man, instead of arresting him, police officer helps him out

What this police officer did for this man is not short of a good deed. A bank reported this elderly man to the police. But the cop's actions are surprising. One day, a 92-year-old man went into the bank to withdraw money, but the teller told him she couldn't serve him since his ID had expired. They eventually phoned the police to have him removed from the bank when he became angry with them.
RadarOnline

LAPD Responds After Leah Remini Calls For Authorities To Investigate Cop Who Took Missing Person's Report After David Miscavige's Wife's Disappearance

The LAPD has responded after Leah Remini demanded the department launch an investigation into Cory Palka. The former police officer handled the paperwork for the missing person's report she filed in 2013 after the leader of the Church of Scientology David Miscavige's wife mysteriously disappeared. Article continues below advertisement. "The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

3 Family Members In Florida Found Dead At Home In Apparent Murder-Suicide

Three members of a family in Hernando County, Florida, died in what police believed to be an apparent double murder followed by a suicide. Hernando County Sheriff's deputies first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision in Spring Hill at around 2 p.m. Monday, WFLA reported.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
People

Aspiring Nashville Singer Who Shot Homeless Man After He Asked Her to Move Her Car Avoids Jail

Katie Quackenbush was convicted of shooting a homeless man after the two argued on a Nashville street in September 2017 A woman from Nashville who shot and injured a homeless man in 2017 will not spend any time in jail. Katie Quackenbush, an aspiring singer who goes by the name Katie Layne, was given 11 months and 29 days of probation earlier this month, according to multiple outlets. She will spend her probation in her home state of Texas, Nashville's WKRN added. Her lawyer's request for judicial diversion was...
NASHVILLE, TN
Complex

Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested after a video showed her physically and verbally attacking a Black student. Per WKYT, the 22-year-old student was booked on Sunday for charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree assault of a police officer. In a video that has circulated online, Rosing is seen assaulting fellow student and dormitory desk clerk Kylah Spring and repeatedly calling her the N-word and a “bitch.”
LEXINGTON, KY
BBC

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughters who died after fire

A husband has paid tribute to his wife and two young daughters who died after a flat fire. One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were taken to hospital but later died after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday morning. Their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, was...
The Independent

Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?

1-year-old Daphne Webb lived in the 800 block of Greenridge Drive off Keller Avenue with her father, John Anthony Webb, and her grandmother in Oakland, California. Daphne's 87-year-old grandmother suffered from dementia. John had custody of Daphne while his wife and her mother, Kiana Davis-Webb, lived in a rehabilitation home in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy