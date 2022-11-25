Read full article on original website
4 Lions most to blame after heartbreaking Week 12 loss vs. Bills
The Detroit Lions saw their win streak snapped at three games after they fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at home in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Now at 4-7, the Lions are in second place in the NFC North. Here we’ll discuss the four Lions most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 12 loss vs. the Bills.
Centre Daily
Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture
The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
Centre Daily
Latest Rodgers’ Injury News Could Set Stage for Change
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he has been playing with a broken thumb. Turns out, he’s been playing with more than just a break. On Sunday, before Rodgers was set to make a seventh start with the injury, NFL Network’s...
Centre Daily
Rams Jalen Ramsey on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: ‘What Can’t He Do?’
Prior to the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey openly admitted that he wasn’t going to hype up and rain praise on Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs. But maybe he’s had a change of heart when it comes to...
Centre Daily
Rookies Continue to Rack Up Receptions
NASHVILLE – Frustrating as the four-point loss to Cincinnati was on Sunday, it did represent another step forward for two of the Tennessee Titans' rookie pass-catchers – wide receiver Treylon Burks and tight end Chig Okonkwo. The 2022 draft picks combined for seven catches and 105 receiving yards...
Centre Daily
Browns QB Brissett Quotes Tom Brady After Win Over Bucs
View the original article to see embedded media. Jacoby Brissett spent his rookie season backing up Tom Brady with the Patriots, and presumably learned a thing or two as the understudy for a future all-time great. In Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, Brissett channeled his former teammate—both with his play and his post-game comments.
Centre Daily
49ers 13, Saints 0: Grades
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just won 13-0 against the New Orleans Saints, who freaking stink without Sean Payton. Now the 49ers are 7-4, and in sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Here are the 49ers' grades for this shutout. JIMMY GAROPPOLO: D. His defense pitched a...
Centre Daily
QB Taylor Heinicke: ‘Game Manager’ Or Key Reason for Commanders Win over Falcons?
The Washington Commanders have been winning. A lot. And while much of the emotional lift the team has experienced is being tied to the insertion of Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback after Carson Wentz injured his throwing hand against the Chicago Bears, it's been the running game and defense as the winning foundation.
Centre Daily
Why Colts’ Offensive Line Must Improve
For NFL offenses, it all starts up front. Running the ball and protecting the passer requires an efficient offensive line with an attitude to block. Since 2018, the Indianapolis Colts have had it. However, 2022 has proven to be a volatile whirlwind full of position-swapping. Now that we’ve covered the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends, let’s start breaking down the offensive line for the Colts, which was considered by many to be elite until now.
Centre Daily
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders final injury report has listed four players questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. After completing their final practice session of the week, the team reported defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back), linebacker Luke Masterson (ribs), tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) and recently added, running back Josh Jacobs (calf) questionable this weekend in Seattle.
Centre Daily
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Injury More Serious Than Publicized, Per Report
The injury to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s thumb apparently is more serious than it appears. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the injury is an avulsion fracture, something that often requires immediate surgery to repair. Rodgers told the media on Wednesday that he has been dealing with a...
Centre Daily
Broncos Rule Out Three Starters vs. Panthers
The Denver Broncos continue to be the veritable walking wounded entering their Week 12 road tilt with the Carolina Panthers. The injury bug has been equally complicit in the Broncos' failure to launch this year, right along with the team's penchant for shooting itself in the foot. The Broncos and...
Centre Daily
Cowboys ‘Dominate’ as Micah Parsons Controls Giants Saquon Barkley
Stopping the run – going into Thanksgiving against the New York Giants and in general – was a definite concern for the Dallas Cowboys. And facing one of the NFL’s best running backs in Saquon Barkley in a NFC East with playoff and OBJ implications, the stakes were higher.
Centre Daily
Nick Saban Opens Post-game Press Conference With One-Liner About His Bloody Cheek
The final score between Alabama and Auburn in the Iron Bowl does not justify how physical the matchup was on Saturday. The heated clash between the two Alabama-based programs was even tough for Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, who sustained a bloody cut on his left cheek during the second quarter of the game.
Yardbarker
Live In-Game Updates: Watch: Seahawks Take Early 7-0 Lead After Raiders Toss Pick on 1st Play
The Seattle Seahawks come out their bye week after a disappointing 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich. A meeting Sunday at Lumen Field against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) - a team falling into No. 1 pick territory - might seem like an easy opportunity for the NFC West-leading Seahawks, but Vegas has talent capable of beating any opponent.
Yardbarker
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Jaguars
The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. After a tough loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving, Detroit is hoping to rebound and get back on track in the win column. With little margin for error, the roster remains confident that with weekly...
Centre Daily
Final Penalty ‘A Crushing Moment’
NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill thought his moment was at hand. There was 1:53 to play and the Tennessee Titans trailed by just a touchdown after their defense held the Cincinnati Bengals to a 31-yard field goal. As the Titans quarterback, Tannehill has directed 13 game-winning drives in the fourth...
Centre Daily
76ers’ PJ Tucker Exits Matchup vs. Magic Early Again
On Saturday, it was unclear if Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward PJ Tucker would play in Sunday’s rematch against the Orlando Magic or not. During Friday night’s victory over the Magic, Tucker missed the entire fourth quarter. At the time, the reason behind Tucker’s absence was unclear. After...
Centre Daily
Bills WR Stefon Diggs - Top 6 All-Time in Unusual NFL Stat
Stefon Diggs was a standout wide receiver in his days with the Minnesota Vikings, and now that he's established himself with the Buffalo Bills, the only statistical changes have been for the better. How good was he in Minnesota? How good is he now?. Put it all together and to...
Yardbarker
Barry Sanders believes Lions are on an upward trajectory
In just a few weeks, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell went from on the hot seat to just two and a half games out of the final wild card spot in the NFC. Winners of three straight heading into Week 12, the Lions gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle in a 28-25 loss on Thanksgiving, prompting franchise legend Barry Sanders to acknowledge the team’s mid-season turnaround.
