BBC
Worcester Cathedral badly damaged by Storm Arwen repaired
Repairs to a cathedral badly damaged during Storm Arwen a year ago are nearing completion. Part of a pinnacle fell from the tower of Worcester Cathedral, piercing the north choir aisle roof. Repairs have taken place on the roof and vaulting that were damaged by the fallen masonry, and more...
BBC
Art created to decorate £30m Birmingham flood defences
A mural has been created which will be used to decorate walls as part of a £30m flood defence scheme. The Bromford scheme aims to reduce the risk of flooding from the River Tame to more than 1,500 properties in Birmingham and Warwickshire. The measures extend more than 4.5km...
BBC
Deadly landslide tears through Italian island of Ischia
A number of people are feared to have been killed after a mudslide triggered by heavy rains swept away homes on the island of Ischia, near Naples. The torrent of mud and debris dislodged trees, engulfed buildings and dragged cars into the sea as it reached the coast early on Saturday.
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Three men arrested after car ‘screeches’ into crowded Christmas market in Cheshire
Three men have been arrested after a car drove into a crowded Christmas market in Cheshire.The silver Volkswagen Golf drove into the crowd at 50mph in the town of Congleton.No one was hurt in the incident this afternoon (26 November) and the incident does not appear to be terror-related, police said.A spokesman for Congleton Police said: “Three people have been arrested following an incident in Congleton town centre this afternoon.“It occurred shortly after 4pm and involved a solver Volkswagen Golf which turned down the pedestrianised area of Bridge Street where the market was taking place, causing alarm to shoppers and...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Italy landslide: Five bodies found as rescue work continues
Heartbreaking accounts are emerging of the last moments of victims of a powerful landslide that tore across the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday. The father of one woman in her 30s told how she phoned him for help as earth began breaking on the hill above her, but that he was unable to save her.
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
BBC
Gloucester railway underpass to close for nine months
The underpass at Gloucester Railway Station is set to close for a nine-month refurbishment project. Great Western Railway (GWR) will close the route in January to make it step-free, improve lighting and widen the northern entrance. Councillor Jeremy Hilton welcomed the news of the upgrade but said he was concerned...
BBC
Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city
Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
BBC
North Somerset Council wins fight to buy Birnbeck Pier
A council has moved a step closer in its bid to buy a Grade II* listed Victorian pier at risk of collapse. Birnbeck Pier, which connects with Birnbeck Island in Weston-super-Mare, is privately owned and has been in a state of disrepair for years. North Somerset Council has now succeeded...
BBC
Great-grandmother killed in crash 'greatly missed'
Tributes have been paid to a 94-year-old great-grandmother killed in a car crash. Retired teacher Daphne Bird, of Coleford, Gloucestershire, died in the crash on the A4136, near Monmouth, on 16 November. Her family, including 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, said she led an active life and would be "greatly...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
BBC
Police dogs detect suspected Class A drugs stash
Police dogs helped officers detect a suspected "Class A" drugs stash in north Cornwall. Acting on intelligence and assisted by dogs Bond and Cooper, officers searched a property in Bude on Thursday morning. They carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized "a quantity" of suspected...
BBC
Man found dead in Wigan 'shot and attacked with acid' - police
A man whose body was found dumped on a street covered in "potentially hazardous" substances had been shot and attacked with acid, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has launched a murder inquiry...
BBC
Police stop horsebox and find Cinderella wannabes
Surprised police officers discovered 20 people dressed for a ball hidden in the back of a horsebox they pulled over. It was spotted on the A442 in Warwickshire, close to Upton House and Gardens, by officers on the hunt for stolen farm machinery. After hearing noises from the trailer, they...
BBC
Ceremony to remember Bromsgrove's Covid victims
A town is to hold a memorial service for people who died from Covid-19 and unveil a plaque dedicated to them. A tree will also be planted in Tuesday's ceremony at Sanders Park, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire. The efforts of key workers in the pandemic will also be honoured, the district council...
Wales want to beat England to qualify, not to prove a point. But a victory will soften injustices of old
Like a lot of Welsh fans, I groaned when Wales were drawn in the same World Cup group as England. The World Cup is supposed to be about new experiences and global adventures. A game against our nearest neighbour would not only be familiar, it would also mean hype, distraction and politics.
