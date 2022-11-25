Read full article on original website
WNYT
Analysis: Aggressive coaching paid off Sunday in NFL
With the ball in Tom Brady’s hands, Todd Bowles played it safe and lost. Doug Pederson and Brandon Staley went for broke and celebrated wins. Aggressive coaching paid off Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 23-17 at Cleveland in overtime in a game that Brady had a chance to...
Former Fresno State QB Trent Dilfer expected to be next coach at UAB, sources tell ESPN
Former Fresno State quarterback Trent Dilfer is expected to become the next head football coach at UAB, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday night.
UPenn Transfer DE Jake Heimlicher Commits to UCLA Football
The Bruins have earned their first transfer commit of the cycle in the form of one of the Ivy League's top pass rushers.
Louisville falls to 0-7 on season for worst start since 1940-41
Louisville lost again Tuesday, at home against Maryland, to record its worst start since the 1940-41 season.
