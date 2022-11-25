Read full article on original website
BMW M turned 50 this year and decided to celebrate by reviving one of its most legendary models: the 3.0 CSL. Revealed last week, the new 3.0 CSL is a modern take on the homologation special launched by BMW M in 1972, and considered to be the BMW motorsports and tuning division's first car. The original, nicknamed the Batmobile because of its wild aerodynamic styling, went on to win on the track and essentially laid the foundation for decades of BMW performance cars to come.
The BMW 3.0 CSL has been revealed, costing a staggering $780,000. The car is not homologated for the USA, but once we had picked our jaws up from the floor after hearing the asking price, we began to wonder what else you could get for that kind of money. Using...
After the highly anticipated reveal of the all-new BMW 3.0 CSL yesterday, we immediately got in touch with BMW to ask how much the car costs and how many will be sold in America, and unfortunately, we have bad news on both fronts: the 3.0 CSL costs €750,000 in Germany, which works out to exactly $781,687 at the time of writing, and that figure doesn't even matter because the car is not coming to America.
BMW is giving enthusiasts something to be very thankful for this Thanksgiving. The company's M division unveiled a heritage-inspired limited-edition model called 3.0 CSL that was designed as a tribute to the original 3.0 CSL, one of BMW's most emblematic models. Introduced in early 1972 to homologate the E9 in...
The circumstances surrounding Japanese automotive manufacturing in the Nineties and the crop of unique, wonderfully overengineered, technically advanced vehicles born during this period are legendary. Supras, Skylines, Wankel RX-7s, and the original NSX elicit just as strong emotions today as they did when their images first hit PlayStation discs. From the attainable fun of the NA Miata and Integra Type R to the Lexus LS400 that emerged to take on “the world’s best car” at half the price, seemingly every niche of the car industry was headlined by something interesting and Japanese.
The Polestar 6 will be aimed directly at the Porsche 911 and Taycan, as the Swedish automaker believes these two models are the benchmark "in the industry for vehicle dynamics." Edward Trinh, Polestar Australia's Product Planning Manager, told Drive that the Polestar electric sports car, due in 2026, will be...
The BMW 2002 is an iconic car, an originator of the brand's reputation as the "Ultimate Driving Machine." Built from 1968 to 1972, the landmark model begat decades of Bavarian sports sedans. Now, an example of one of the rarest 2002 variants is coming up for auction in Munich. Over...
This past weekend, Honda gifted Max Verstappen a brand-new Acura NSX Type S for winning back-to-back F1 championships using Honda power. The presentation was made at the 14th Honda Racing Thanks Day at the Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan. Honda has a long history with motorsport, and several local and...
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
Spanish coachbuilder Hurtan has revealed a 30th Anniversary Special Edition based on the existing Grand Albaycin that we reported on last year. The roadster is based on the humble Mazda MX-5 Miata, but with so much of it changed that its cost-effective origins are almost impossible to detect. For this celebratory model, just six examples will be produced, with each available in a choice of three exterior color combinations: Midnight Blue, Cherry Red, or Lead Grey. Two choices will be available for interior trimmings, and each car will feature special upholstery on the seats to identify them as 30th Anniversary models.
Recently, a massive collection of BMW's most iconic models, from the M1 to the M3 went up for sale at RM Sotheby's in Munich. We covered some choice picks from the Bavarian Legends Collection about a month ago, including a pristine BMW M1. Now, the hammers have fallen on this year's cars, and it appears all you need to be the biggest Bimmer fan ever is about $3.3 million USD.
For Audi, one of just two automakers still mass producing the V10, the 2023 Audi R8 GT is a watershed moment in history. The V10 has been a rare and enduring moment of emotion for the German brand that has often been criticized for being too clinical and cold in how it engineers its vehicles - and the R8 in which it has been housed has been a class-redefining supercar that not only stunned visually in every incarnation, but gave new meaning to the phrase 'everyday supercar.' But the R8 is not long for this world, and neither is the V10 that powers it, and the R8 GT is the final farewell to two automotive icons. With this information looming menacingly, Audi sent CarBuzz to Seville, Spain, to get acquainted with one of the world's last roadgoing V10 supercars at the Circuito Monteblanco.
Ferrari has revealed an all-new single-seater hypercar using a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 from the 296 GTB and the brand's 499P Le Mans contender, but with a pretty big catch: you can only drive it in Gran Turismo 7. That's because the car you see here is the first-ever Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo concept, joining a long list of concepts designed purely for the digital world of Gran Turismo. That powertrain, by the way, makes 1,337 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque thanks to the aforementioned engine and three electric motors.
Zenvo Automotive is still a relatively young Danish sports car manufacturer, but it has generated its fair share of attention since it was founded in 2004. Specializing in high-powered, extremely limited hypercars, the company has now taken the covers off the low-drag TSR-GT. A mere three examples of the TSR-GT will be made globally, and all have already been sold to hypercar collectors.
The new Toyota Prius represents a drastic departure for the nameplate. The fifth generation recently debuted with an elegant profile, surprising performance, and a tastefully designed cabin. It's a country mile ahead of its predecessors and the overall execution is near-premium. With a few enhancements and more refinement, it could...
The Madrid Municipal Police added 169 electric and hybrid BMWs to its already impressive fleet, which consists of 470 vehicles from various brands. It needs a large fleet to cover the entire municipality, which measures roughly 233 square miles and includes densely populated districts like Carabanchel and districts with wide-open spaces with woods and parks like Moratalaz.
