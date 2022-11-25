For Audi, one of just two automakers still mass producing the V10, the 2023 Audi R8 GT is a watershed moment in history. The V10 has been a rare and enduring moment of emotion for the German brand that has often been criticized for being too clinical and cold in how it engineers its vehicles - and the R8 in which it has been housed has been a class-redefining supercar that not only stunned visually in every incarnation, but gave new meaning to the phrase 'everyday supercar.' But the R8 is not long for this world, and neither is the V10 that powers it, and the R8 GT is the final farewell to two automotive icons. With this information looming menacingly, Audi sent CarBuzz to Seville, Spain, to get acquainted with one of the world's last roadgoing V10 supercars at the Circuito Monteblanco.

4 DAYS AGO