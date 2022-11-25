Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Wilko Johnson perform Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ at final show
Wilko Johnson fans have been paying tribute to the late musician by sharing footage of his final concert – watch his last performance of Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ below. The beloved singer-songwriter died at his home on Monday (November 21), it was confirmed yesterday (23). He was 75 years old. Johnson had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2013.
Louis Tomlinson Drops New Pop-Punk Ballad 'Silver Tongues'
'Faith in the Future' drops Friday, November 11th.
Ab-Soul Announces New Album Herbert, Shares Video: Watch
Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Ab-Soul has announced a new album: Herbert is due out December 16. In addition to the recent single “Do Better,” the album will also include a new Sounwave-produced song called “Gang’Nem,” which features Fre$h and arrives with its own new music video. The visual was shot in the rapper’s native Carson, California, and depicts him rapping in various settings around town. Check it out below.
NME
Sam Ryder discusses pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer
Sam Ryder has opened up about his pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer in a new interview. The Eurovision 2022 runner-up was speaking to The Sunday Times about his upcoming album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’ which will be released on December 9. “There were dark nights of the soul,” he admitted. “Lonely drive home, at 3am, after a wedding. Someone you know has had success. But when you see people succeeding, the best way to deal with it is to wish them the best because what you want for yourself you should want for everyone.
NME
Morrissey shares ‘Rebels Without Applause’, his first new single in three years
Morrissey has shared new song ‘Rebels Without Applause’, his first new single in three years – check it out below. The track appears on the former Smiths frontman’s upcoming new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. The album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘I Am Not a Dog on a Chain’, was announced back in May of 2021, with the singer dubbing it “the best album of [his] life”.
’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Exclusive Preview: Shaaeda & Bilal Clash After She Gets Her Work Permit
Shaeeda finally gets her employment card in the mail, and she excitedly tells Bilal about the news. “That means we can start looking for places to lease for yoga,” Shaeeda says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 6 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Bilal isn’t exactly jumping for joy.
EW.com
Roberta Flack announces she has ALS, which has 'made it impossible to sing'
Grammy-winning artist Roberta Flack has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the progressive illness commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and is unable to sing. Flack's manger Suzanne Koga announced the news Monday, saying in a statement that the neurodegenerative disorder "has made it impossible to sing and not easy...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan’s Vocals Remain Unmatched With These Powerhouse Records
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has one of the most powerful voices in the industry. She easily takes one of the top five spots on the list of modern-day powerhouse vocalists. Since making her return to the spot with the release of her 2021 EP Heaux Tales, the singer has been racking up nominations and awards one ceremony at a time. She earned a few more, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023
Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
NME
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’
David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records
Over the years, gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Tamela Jean Mann has become a powerhouse in the genre after first displaying her talents singing with fellow Soul Train Awards nominee Kirk Franklin and his choir, The Family. For over three decades, the Texas native has been blowing out hits and racking up the awards and recognition deservingly bestowed upon her.
Kody West Impresses With Release Of New Studio Album, ‘Circles’
I woke up this morning to a rainy day in South Carolina, and to the pain of the University of South Carolina defeating Clemson in football for the first time in nine years. However, I had completely forgotten that Kody West dropped a new album on Friday, titled Circles, and my day went from mid to great in approximately 33 minutes and one second.
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Picture The Day He Dropped ‘KD3’ Tracklist
Nas has addressed Jay-Z sharing a picture of his Grammys after he revealed his King’s Disease III tracklist. During an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Monday night (Nov. 14), Esco talked about Hov’s recent picture of his Grammy’s. This prompted Noah to ask the Magic emcee about his song “Thun” and the bars regarding his Brooklyn competitor. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé And Jay-Z Tied For Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know21 Savage Clarifies Statement On Nas' Relevance: "I Would Never Disrespect" However, Nas, née Nasir Jones, revealed that the lyrics were all love for his rival. “When...
NME
Dua Lipa has been in the studio with Mick Jagger
Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger have seemingly been in the studio together. Lipa is currently working on her third album, the follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’. In a new Instagram post shared on Saturday (November 26), Dua shared photos of herself and...
Stereogum
Kele – “Vandal”
Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke has announced his sixth solo album, The Flames Pt. 2, due out March 24. Along with the news is a lead single, “Vandal,” the art for which features Kele burning a copy of the Smiths’ The Queen Is Dead. “As a British...
Stormzy Releases Highly-Anticipated Third Studio Album
There are certain contemporary artists within Hip-Hop and pop culture that seem to command a certain amount of attention whenever they release a full-length body of work. Within the United States, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and a few others seem to have that ability or cultural caché. Overseas, Santan Dave and Stormzy are among a handful of artists that command that sort of attention. After releasing his sophomore studio LP and touring the world once again, it’s unclear when Santan Dave will drop a new body of work. Fortunately, there is a new LP from Stormzy in your DSPs today.
NME
Norway’s Øya Festival announce first acts for 2023 line-up
The organisers of Øya Festival (Øyafestivalen) have announced the first 14 acts that will be joining the festival for its 2023 iteration, taking place in Oslo next August. Heading up the announcement are Australian punk band Amyl And The Sniffers, who last played at the festival in 2018 in support of their self-titled debut album. They will be joined by the likes of American indie-pop duo TV Girl, London post-punk band High Vis and Swedish singer-songwriter Håkan Hellström. A full list of acts on the first announcement can be found below.
NME
Filipino indie quintet Banna Harbera announce farewell show
Filipino indie quintet Banna Harbera have announced their final show as a band. Titled ‘Sorry & Goodbye’ – after their track from the 2016 EP ‘Persistence’ – the five-piece’s last gig will take place later this December 27 at Saguijo Bar. The band have also teased “special guest acts” for their swan song.
NME
Muse share updated version of ‘Ghosts (How Can I Move On)’ featuring Italian pop star Elisa
Muse have shared a new version of ‘Will Of The People’ track ‘Ghosts (How Can I Move On)’, featuring Italian singer-songwriter Elisa – check it out below. The remixed version of the haunting, piano-led ballad sees Elisa add an Italian verse and chorus, before duetting with Muse vocalist Matt Bellamy on the final chorus.
Complex
Sneakbo Drops Off New Mixtape ‘Made In Brixton’
Continuing a staggering run of productivity that’s seen him release one full-length project every single year since 2018, the black cat himself, Sneakbo, is back with his brand new mixtape Made In Brixton. It’s a mammoth release, too, packing 21 tracks into its one-hour runtime. Despite that, he’s kept...
