‘2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU PALACE’ announced with BoA, NCT Dream, SNSD and more SM Entertainment artists

NME
Filipino indie quintet Banna Harbera announce farewell show
Filipino indie quintet Banna Harbera have announced their final show as a band. Titled ‘Sorry & Goodbye’ – after their track from the 2016 EP ‘Persistence’ – the five-piece’s last gig will take place later this December 27 at Saguijo Bar. The band have also teased “special guest acts” for their swan song.
NME
NMIXX unveil bubbly music video for new holiday single ‘Funky Glitter Christmas’
NMIXX have shared a music video for their new single ‘Funky Glitter Christmas’. The seven-member girl group unveiled the new visual today (November 23) at midnight KST, hours ahead of the single’s official release on streaming platforms at 6pm KST. In the ‘Funky Glitter Christmas’ visual, the members of NMIXX gather for what appears to be a sleepover, celebrating Christmas by having dress-up and dance parties together.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
AMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris Brown Performance
The American Music Awards’ production company has responded to Chris Brown’s claims that they canceled his King of Pop tribute and performance. Entertainment Tonight reports that on Monday (Nov. 21), Dick Clark Productions released a statement clarifying that Brown’s Michael Jackson tribute being canned was a decision based on differences of creative direction. More from VIBE.comKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris BrownCiara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal ClipJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music DCP also stated that the decision wasn’t based on anything the “Under...
“Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures
Apparently, Iggy Azalea's music catalog is worth a lot of money. The post “Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
papermag.com
Cher Defends 40-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Alexander Edwards
Cher doesn't have any reservations about her relationship with Alexander "A.E." Edwards. Earlier this month, the 74-year-old hitmaker courted controversy after confirming her budding romance with the music producer and Def Jam A&R executive, who is 40 years her junior. However, she's now making it clear that she's not going to apologize for the May-December coupling, seeing as how she's head-over-heels for the 36-year-old.
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023
Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
The 5 Greatest Disco Songs of the 1970s, Ranked
You can hear the influence of the greatest disco songs of the 1970s in a lot of the artists who came after the disco era ended.
NME
Wallows announce second Singapore show as part of Asian tour
Los Angeles indie rockers Wallows have announced a second show date in Singapore as part of their 2023 Asia tour, which will also hit the Philippines, Thailand, Korea and Japan. In response to the indie rockers’ sold-out February 18 show, the newly-announced date will take place at the Capitol Theatre...
Louis Tomlinson Drops New Pop-Punk Ballad 'Silver Tongues'
'Faith in the Future' drops Friday, November 11th.
NME
Dua Lipa has been in the studio with Mick Jagger
Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger have seemingly been in the studio together. Lipa is currently working on her third album, the follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’. In a new Instagram post shared on Saturday (November 26), Dua shared photos of herself and...
Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship
Albania's president on Sunday granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist's role in spreading Albanians' fame internationally through her music. President Bajram Begaj said Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s 110th anniversary of independence from the Ottoman Empire. Begaj said he considered it an honor to do so because Lipa has made Albanians famous throughout the world.“I will be an Albanian with papers too,” Lipa said before taking her citizenship oath at Tirana city hall.Lipa was born in London in 1995 to immigrant Albanian parents Anesa and...
Khloé Kardashian Plays Restless Princess in Lemme Sleep Gummies’ Whimsical Campaign
The sibling love between Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her sister Khloé Kardashian is going strong. Kourtney’s vitamin and supplement brand Lemme is releasing its latest supplement gummies, Lemme Sleep, on Nov. 29, and Khloé is the new ad campaign star for the melatonin product.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignKourtney Kardashian Barker x Boohoo's NYFW Show Fetes CelebritiesMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort Collection The video for the campaign opens with a fairytale-style montage, where Khloé portrays a princess in Calabasas, California, who is cursed with a lifetime of sleeplessness. Kourtney then appears as a...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Muni Long Starts the Night Off With Theatrical R&B Performance
The Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole are officially underway. Rising R&B singer-songwriter Muni Long kicked off the evening’s celebrations with a soulful rendition of her latest single, “Plot Twist.” The veteran musician amped the production value with an on-stage reenactment to accompany the track. The performance also included several notable figures, including dancer and actor Skyh Black, comedian Erica Ash, veteran actress Paige Hurd, and comedian, actor, and host DC Young Fly.
NME
Muse share updated version of ‘Ghosts (How Can I Move On)’ featuring Italian pop star Elisa
Muse have shared a new version of ‘Will Of The People’ track ‘Ghosts (How Can I Move On)’, featuring Italian singer-songwriter Elisa – check it out below. The remixed version of the haunting, piano-led ballad sees Elisa add an Italian verse and chorus, before duetting with Muse vocalist Matt Bellamy on the final chorus.
Latto Trends After 130 Songs Leaked, Barbz Stir Up The Mess
Latto found her name trending on Twitter Tuesday morning (Nov. 22) after 130 demo tracks of hers were leaked and revealed ghostwriters The post Latto Trends After 130 Songs Leaked, Barbz Stir Up The Mess appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Popculture
K-Pop Star Misses Fan Event Due to 'Health Concerns'
K-pop boy band VERIVERY has announced that member Minchan will take a short break from activities due to health reasons. Their agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced on Nov. 26 that Minchan would not participate in the group's fan signing event that day "due to health concerns," reported Soompi. Regarding his participation in subsequent activities, the agency stated that they would make another announcement at a later date. "Minchan of VERIVERY will not be participating in today's fansign event due to health concerns," said Jellyfish Entertainment via an English statement. "We ask all attending fans for your understanding and we will be announcing subsequent schedules accordingly."
NME
Kele Okereke announces new album ‘The Flames pt. 2’ and shares first single ‘Vandal’
Kele Okereke has announced new album ‘The Flames pt. 2’ and shared the first single ‘Vandal’ – you can listen below. The Bloc Party frontman’s sixth solo studio album is due for release on March 24, 2023 via KOLA Records / !K7. First single...
NME
Norway’s Øya Festival announce first acts for 2023 line-up
The organisers of Øya Festival (Øyafestivalen) have announced the first 14 acts that will be joining the festival for its 2023 iteration, taking place in Oslo next August. Heading up the announcement are Australian punk band Amyl And The Sniffers, who last played at the festival in 2018 in support of their self-titled debut album. They will be joined by the likes of American indie-pop duo TV Girl, London post-punk band High Vis and Swedish singer-songwriter Håkan Hellström. A full list of acts on the first announcement can be found below.
