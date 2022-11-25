‘2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU PALACE’ announced with BoA, NCT Dream, SNSD and more SM Entertainment artists

Albania's president on Sunday granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist's role in spreading Albanians' fame internationally through her music. President Bajram Begaj said Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s 110th anniversary of independence from the Ottoman Empire. Begaj said he considered it an honor to do so because Lipa has made Albanians famous throughout the world.“I will be an Albanian with papers too,” Lipa said before taking her citizenship oath at Tirana city hall.Lipa was born in London in 1995 to immigrant Albanian parents Anesa and...

