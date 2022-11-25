Read full article on original website
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
Digital Trends
You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)
The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
Digital Trends
Walmart Black Friday: This 65-inch QLED just dropped below $400
Black Friday deals are the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup, and with big discounts on both high-end and budget options, there’s no reason not to. Walmart Black Friday deals have already started trickling out, and the retailer is offering an awesome deal on an already affordable option. Right now you can buy the Onn 65-inch QLED 4K TV for only $398, a discount of $180 off its original price of $578. A large, home-theater-defining TV for under $400 is nothing to turn up your nose at. Don’t wait until November 25 — it will probably sell out soon!
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
Apple Insider
Best Black Friday TV deals: up to $2,000 off LG, Samsung, Sony 4K & OLED models
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The bestBlack Friday TV deals offer significant savings on popular 4K and OLED televisions from LG, Sony, Samsung & more. Every year savvy shoppers await Black Friday deals with great anticipation, and TV fans...
Sony's 65-inch OLED TV is whopping $600 off in Black Friday TV deal
Despite being a 2022 model, Amazon cut 26% off the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED TV's price ahead of Black Friday.
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349
One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
Digital Trends
Best Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Black Friday has arrived and we’re excited to see some awesome Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. Whether you’re looking to buy the latest Apple iPad, checking out a Samsung Galaxy Tab, or thinking about something completely different, there are some fantastic Black Friday deals going on right now. With so many choices out there, we’re helping you out by picking out some of the best of the best. Read on while we take you through the highlights so you know exactly what you should buy and how much you can save.
Samsung’s Best Tablets Are On Sale Right Now for Cyber Monday — Save $200 While You Can
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s affordable alternative to the premium-priced Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra, and right now, the Tab A8 is even more affordable. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted by $90, dropping the price to just $140. Samsung has been pulling out all the stops for its Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale, and for Android lovers, the company makes the best iPad alternatives on the market right now. And at this price,...
Digital Trends
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday
Black Friday is finally here, and if you’re in the market for a new 65-inch TV for your home movie room, you’re in luck. One of the best Black Friday TV deals to drop today is this 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K TV, which is a fantastic value for anybody looking to upgrade to a QLED television. Normally $630, Best Buy has it marked down to just $500 right now for its Black Friday sale, saving you $130. Read on to learn more about the benefits of a QLED television and why you might want to add this quantum-dot TV to your home theater setup.
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
Business Insider
Black Friday PlayStation deals: The best discounts on PS5 bundles, games, and accessories
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday 2022 is technically over, but there are still a ton of deals on games for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as discounts on PS5 accessories. PS5 consoles remain hard to find, but stores have been restocking bundles with hit games like God of War Ragnarok and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
T3.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
ZDNet
10+ Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
IGN
The Black Friday Deals on Samsung's Best and Biggest Gaming Monitors Are Still Available
It looks like these Black Friday deals on Samsung's best Odyssey gaming monitors are staying live through the Black Friday weekend (and possibly until Cyber Monday). Both Odyssey Neo G9 and the Odyssey G9 are on sale. The 49" Odyssey Neo G9 is Samsung first Mini LED QLED display and it's roughly the size of a football field. It normally commands an equally gargantuan price tag of $2300, but today you can get it for a $1399, or $900 off. The 49" Odyssey G9 is the precedessor to the Neo G9 and the only noticeable difference is that it lacks the Mini-LED backlight. Ticking that one feature off the list will save you a lot of money because it's only $899, or $500 off. If you've got deep pockets, the even bigger 55" Odyssey Ark, which sports the same Mini OLED QLED display as the Neo G9, is also on sale.
laptopmag.com
Black Friday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $799 MacBook Air and more
Live coverage of the best Black Friday laptop deals available right now!. We are stuffed with Black Friday laptop deals like a turkey on Thanksgiving, but we are here to help you sort through the sales and find the best values. Our live blog is covering all of the best deals on laptops, headphones, tablets, and more and we'll keep bringing you the very best sales we find live here through the end of November.
This "basically perfect" Chromebook is selling for a record-breaking 69% off at Lenovo's Black Friday sale
Head over to Lenovo with this promo code and you can get the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook for a ridiculous $540 off.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2022 Deals: Game and Console Sales Are Still Live
Black Friday has passed, but there are still deals to be found. We're moving towards post-Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, deals now, so it's time to get stuck into some of the very best Nintendo deals. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle deal from basically every Black Friday of the past is back once again, and is now live at Best Buy Black Friday and GameStop Black Friday If you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch as a gift for someone, the Mario Kart 8 Black Friday Switch bundle is perfect.
IGN
The New HP Cyber Monday Deals Are Way Better Than the Black Friday Sale
The HP Black Friday Sale is over and we don't mind. That's because the new HP Cyber Monday deals are so much better than the Black Friday deals! Not only are there plenty of new gaming PC and gaming laptop deals that we haven't seen earlier, but the deals that we have seen have lowered in price yet again. Check out all the incredible deals below.
