Lame-Duck Democrats Push More Spending Ahead of Holidays

American taxpayers should brace themselves for a lame-duck Democrat spending spree just ahead of the holidays.

Chris Jacobs with Juniper Research Group warns in The Federalist , just because Democrats no longer control both houses of Congress, doesn't mean that won't waste your money while they still can.

"Democrats are concerned House Republicans taking over might actually put the cap on spending, so everybody wants to have a spending spree, trillions of dollars more going out the door that we can't afford right before Christmas," he says.

"COVID spending, $6 trillion over the past couple of congresses that have accelerated inflation. And the Fed keeping interest rates low. Interest rates are still well below the inflation rate."

Jacobs says it's time to make tough decisions on Capitol Hill.

"Our debt is growing and growing and growing. We're in a mountain of debt that is becoming our biggest national security threat."

He says Democrats also want to raise the debt ceiling through the 2024 elections.