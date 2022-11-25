Read full article on original website
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
Opinion: Victims in Abusive Relationship Will Say Certain Phrases
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. When I was younger I was guilty of this behavior, as my partner was abusive. As time went on, my reality became harder and harder to hide. The happiness I claimed to be feeling was questioned because I could barely smile. When I tried spending time with friends, my phone would blow up with calls from my controlling ex-boyfriend.
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Not Let A Breakup Go Smoothly
Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a narcissist?. The ultimate end game for someone withnarcissistic personality disorder is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.
Opinion: Signs Someone Is Losing Interest In Their Long-Term Partner
When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Opinion: Psychological Tactics Can Disarm A Narcissist
The majority of advice for when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
Opinion: Why Do Narcissistic Abusers Let Some Of Their Victims Live?
It was heartbreaking to watch the Gabby Petito caseplay out in real time and see footage released following her death. Those of us who were/are also victims of domestic violence watched the videos of her sobbing, and it was a scene that was all too familiar.
Opinion: How to accept that your relationshIp is over
You can learn to let go of someone you love and move on after a breakup, just like I did. This article is based on personal experience and information sourced from reputable medical websites, which are cited within the story.
Opinion: Dating After Gray Divorce: Important considerations before entering the precarious world of over 50 dating
This is the eighth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. After a gray divorce, it’s hard to be alone. It’s hard to sleep alone, wake up alone, and basically, do life alone. For some, it’s not as hard, but the majority of women who have been married 20+ years would like to believe they can get it right the second time around. They are anxious to find a healthy, fun, exciting relationship with a significant other that will meet needs that were ignored in their first marriage. They need to believe that they are loved and not alone.
Opinion: A Narcissist With an Addiction Will Not Be Fixed With Love
Years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone, and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.
Opinion: The Power of the Mad Woman
There’s something vaguely tantalizing about the woman who goes off the rails. From Evelyn Couch losing her mind in a grocery store parking lot in Fried Green Tomatoes to Britney Spears shaving her head, we watch — unable to turn away.
Opinion: Trying To Change Your Partner is Toxic and Manipulative
Back in the day men certainly enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was in the beginning. Then, as the relationship moved forward their sentiments changed. I needed to settle down, be a little quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.
Opinion: Is it possible to have a relationship with a narcissist?
Narcissists are not easy to deal with because they can be very possessive and unforgiving. They take everything personally, and their lack of self-esteem makes them prone to taking offense at even the slightest thing. They also need constant external mirroring and praise. This can drain your energy and lead to entanglement.
Opinion: Quotes that changed my views on accepting advice
Idioms are funny things. They are almost impossible to wrap your head around unless you are a native speaker. Many second language learners shake their heads in confusion at phrases like “piece of cake,” or “knock on wood.” They can’t comprehend the phrase because it hasn’t been a part of their world.
Opinion: Without Boundaries The Same Outcomes Will Happen Over and Over
Whether it’s pertaining to my personal or my professional life, I hone in on boundaries. This is because for the first part of my life I didn’t even know what a boundary was.
Opinion: Happiness after a Gray Divorce. Let it be. Let it be.
This is the last article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. “Will divorce make me happier?” is the question many over 50 adults are asking as the number of gray divorces continues to rise in our society. There is often an assumption that individuals will be happier after they divorce because the divorce will solve, or at least lessen, a difficult problem.
Opinion: Stopping Narcissistic Triangulation in Its Tracks
It is their ego and need for control that matter to narcissists, so they will use triangulation to manipulate you for their own gain. You need to recognize that narcissists do not care about other people's emotions, and they will use this behavior to protect their power. It is crucial that you learn how to stop this behavior if you are experiencing it. Here are some ways to break free.
Opinion: Initiate Conscious Conversations For Deep Relationship Connector
There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have been able to build some extremely strong relationships with friends because I truly want to know about their lives.
Opinion: Being Someone’s Romantic Fallback Plan Is Not Ideal
I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst. When online dating came on the scene it was an even bigger struggle. In order to keep from going absolutely insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and basically choosing who they wanted to keep dating.
Opinion: Letting Other People Judge A Relationship Is Unhealthy
Relationships are a hot topic that will inevitably come up in conversation. It’s easy to talk about your partner to all of your friends and it can be therapeutic to talk about what’s going on in your love life.
Opinion: Acceptance is the key to moving on after a breakup
Breaking up is hard to do. That’s not only the title of a 1960 Neil Sedaka song. It’s literally the truth. If you’ve been in love and lost the relationship, then you may know that it is extremely difficult going through a breakup, especially if you just can’t seem to let go or still have strong feelings for the person you’re breaking up with.
