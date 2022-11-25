ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stacy Ann

Opinion: Victims in Abusive Relationship Will Say Certain Phrases

People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. When I was younger I was guilty of this behavior, as my partner was abusive. As time went on, my reality became harder and harder to hide. The happiness I claimed to be feeling was questioned because I could barely smile. When I tried spending time with friends, my phone would blow up with calls from my controlling ex-boyfriend.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Not Let A Breakup Go Smoothly

Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a narcissist?. The ultimate end game for someone withnarcissistic personality disorder is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs Someone Is Losing Interest In Their Long-Term Partner

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
B.Karl

Opinion: Dating After Gray Divorce: Important considerations before entering the precarious world of over 50 dating

This is the eighth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. After a gray divorce, it’s hard to be alone. It’s hard to sleep alone, wake up alone, and basically, do life alone. For some, it’s not as hard, but the majority of women who have been married 20+ years would like to believe they can get it right the second time around. They are anxious to find a healthy, fun, exciting relationship with a significant other that will meet needs that were ignored in their first marriage. They need to believe that they are loved and not alone.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist With an Addiction Will Not Be Fixed With Love

Years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone, and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: The Power of the Mad Woman

There’s something vaguely tantalizing about the woman who goes off the rails. From Evelyn Couch losing her mind in a grocery store parking lot in Fried Green Tomatoes to Britney Spears shaving her head, we watch — unable to turn away.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Trying To Change Your Partner is Toxic and Manipulative

Back in the day men certainly enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was in the beginning. Then, as the relationship moved forward their sentiments changed. I needed to settle down, be a little quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: Is it possible to have a relationship with a narcissist?

Narcissists are not easy to deal with because they can be very possessive and unforgiving. They take everything personally, and their lack of self-esteem makes them prone to taking offense at even the slightest thing. They also need constant external mirroring and praise. This can drain your energy and lead to entanglement.
B.Karl

Opinion: Quotes that changed my views on accepting advice

Idioms are funny things. They are almost impossible to wrap your head around unless you are a native speaker. Many second language learners shake their heads in confusion at phrases like “piece of cake,” or “knock on wood.” They can’t comprehend the phrase because it hasn’t been a part of their world.
B.Karl

Opinion: Happiness after a Gray Divorce. Let it be. Let it be.

This is the last article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. “Will divorce make me happier?” is the question many over 50 adults are asking as the number of gray divorces continues to rise in our society. There is often an assumption that individuals will be happier after they divorce because the divorce will solve, or at least lessen, a difficult problem.
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: Stopping Narcissistic Triangulation in Its Tracks

It is their ego and need for control that matter to narcissists, so they will use triangulation to manipulate you for their own gain. You need to recognize that narcissists do not care about other people's emotions, and they will use this behavior to protect their power. It is crucial that you learn how to stop this behavior if you are experiencing it. Here are some ways to break free.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Being Someone’s Romantic Fallback Plan Is Not Ideal

I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst. When online dating came on the scene it was an even bigger struggle. In order to keep from going absolutely insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and basically choosing who they wanted to keep dating.
Amarie M.

Opinion: Acceptance is the key to moving on after a breakup

Breaking up is hard to do. That’s not only the title of a 1960 Neil Sedaka song. It’s literally the truth. If you’ve been in love and lost the relationship, then you may know that it is extremely difficult going through a breakup, especially if you just can’t seem to let go or still have strong feelings for the person you’re breaking up with.

