Android Headlines
Cyber Monday: eufy security products are up to 42% off
If you’ve been looking to secure your home or place of business, this is the time to do it. Eufy security products are now discounted for Cyber Monday, and discounts go up to 42%. eufy security indoorcam P24 – $35.99 (reg. $54.99) Two eufy 2C cameras & eufy...
Android Headlines
Cyber Monday: various devices from Samsung, LG & HP are on sale
Cyber Monday is upon us, and with it, a ton of deals that you can take advantage of. If you didn’t find what you were looking for on Black Friday, now you have another chance. Various devices from Samsung, LG, and HP are rounded up on Amazon, and discounted quite a bit for Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday computer deals: 50+ Laptops, Desktops, and more
Get a new machine during these Cyber Monday computer deals. Stan HoraczekThese Cyber Monday computer deals will save you money on a new machine.
Android Headlines
Motorola phones are up to 57% for Black Friday
If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to get a Motorola phone, this is the time to strike! Motorola smartphones are currently up to 57% off. We’ll list a bunch of devices below, and talk about them real quick. You can check out the rest of the ones on offer by clicking here.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 9 Pro gets a major $350 discount for Black Friday
If you’re looking to get a new OnePlus smartphone, you’re in luck. We reported recently that the OnePlus 10 Pro is on sale, along with the OnePlus 10T. Well, now you can get the OnePlus 9 Pro for way less money as well, as the phone is on sale for Black Friday.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are as low as $179
For Black Friday, Amazon has discounted a slew of iRobot’s Roomba robot vacuums. And even a couple of its Braava robot mops. So now you can save big, and you won’t need to clean your house yourself. Here’s everything on sale:. iRobot Roomba 694 – $179 (reg....
Android Headlines
Grab this RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop for $700 off on Black Friday
Acer’s excellent Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 Ti GPU inside is now $700 off the regular price for Black Friday. This is a monster of a deal on a gaming laptop that has consistently been on our best gaming laptops list. Though it’s still not inexpensive, $700 off is nothing to scoff at. Usually this variation of the Predator Triton 500 SE is $2,999. But today you can pick it up for $2,299.
Android Headlines
Intel 10th and 12th gen CPUs are up to 43% off for Black Friday
It might be time to upgrade that CPU in your gaming PC, and Black Friday deals from Intel can help you do that while saving a little bit of money at the same time. If you’re like me and have been using the same CPU for years now, then an upgrade to something newer is only going to make your PC better. The problem is that CPUs for the past few years have been a little expensive. Not always a lot more, but more than say, before 2019.
Android Headlines
Treat yourself to a new monitor at these Black Friday prices
Among the many different things on sale for Black Friday is a host of PC monitor deals from brands like ASUS, Acer, AOC, Sceptre, Viewsonic and more. In fact there’s still time left to get a monitor before the prices go back up to their regular amounts. Whether you need a new PC monitor for gaming or not, the Black Friday prices on some of these are really good and worth a look.
Android Headlines
Doogee V30 is a rugged phone that will offer support an eSIM
The Doogee V30 will be one of the first rugged phones in the world to support an eSIM. The Doogee V30 seems to be coming soon, and the company shared some info about the device. The Doogee V30 will be a rugged phone with an eSIM feature. If you take...
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Save on kitchen appliances from De'longhi and Braun
De’Longhi and Braun are both discounting handfuls of kitchen appliances for Black Friday. With discount prices going as low as $47.95. Many of the deals will be on a variety of different machines for making coffee, espresso and anything in between. But there are a few good finds on deep fryers, slow cookers, and convection ovens too. And of course the occasional simple kitchen tools like hand blenders.
Android Headlines
Save $140 on this 15.6-inch HP laptop for Black Friday
It’s Black Friday, so you can bet that there are a ton of deals out there on some great products. For example, HP is having a sale on its 15.6-inch laptop. You can get this computer for $140 off, which brings the price down from $619.99 to $479.99. This...
Android Headlines
The Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are 57% off for Black Friday
Beats is one of the more popular brands in the audio space, and the company is having a massive Black Friday sale on its products. As part of the sale, you can get the popular Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones for 57% off. This brings the price down from $349.99 to $149.99.
Android Headlines
Cyber-mercenary group is targeting Android users with fake VPN apps
Security researchers at ESET discovered that the infamous cyber-mercenary group, Bahamut APT, has been using fake VPN apps as a carrier for dangerous malware targeting Android phones. The researchers found at least eight versions of Bahamut spyware on trojanized versions of popular Android apps, SoftVPN and OpenVPN. These apps were never available to download from the Google Play Store, though.
Android Headlines
Nothing Phone (1) gets latest security update with some new features
Nothing is rolling out a new software update to the Noting Phone (1). It isn’t time for Android 13 just yet, but the device is picking up a new iteration of the Nothing OS based on Android 12. Nothing OS 1.1.7 brings the latest security patch and a few new features.
Android Headlines
FTC seeking to block Microsoft's Activision purchase
The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) might file a lawsuit against Microsoft to block the company’s $69 billion purchase of Activision, Engadget (via Politico) reports. Microsoft’s offer to buy Activision Blizzard became a controversial deal from day one, and watchdogs believed Microsoft could hurt the competition with this purchase. The FTC started its investigation shortly after the news broke to the public, and now it might file a lawsuit against Microsoft and block the deal.
