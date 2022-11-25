Read full article on original website
Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
BBC
Russia revives Soviet-era car brand at ex-Renault plant
Manufacturing has resumed at the former Renault factory in Russia, which shut after the invasion of Ukraine and was later taken over by the government. Truck-maker Kamaz said the first cars would go on sale next month. It is reviving the Soviet-era Moskvich brand although the car’s design has been...
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Benzinga
Apple's Key Supplier Reportedly Loses Over 20,000 Workers At China iPhone Plant After Violent Protests
More than 20,000 employees, most of them new hires, have reportedly left a key Apple Inc AAPL supplier’s main iPhone-making plant in Zhengzhou, China after violent protests broke out at the facility earlier this week over unpaid dues. What Happened: The slew of departures from the Foxconn HNHPF factory...
China Factories Flooding Into the Americas | Opinion
As a result of COVID and other reasons, China's export-oriented factories in recent months have been operating well below capacity.
Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory
Police beat workers protesting over a pay dispute at the biggest factory for Apple's iPhone, whose new model is delayed by controls imposed as China tries to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company is raising $2.5 billion
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire is planning to raise nearly $2.5 billion in a new share offering as it pushes to expand into new areas.
Police beat protesting iPhone workers as Covid cases hit record high in China
Police in China have dealt out beatings to workers protesting over working conditions and pay at the biggest factory for iPhones, as the country’s Covid-19 cases hit a new daily high. Videos online showed thousands of people in masks facing rows of police in white protective suits with plastic...
China Evergrande communicates with Wuhan over repossessed land
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) is communicating with a Chinese municipal district in Wuhan City that repossessed 134,500 hectares (332,356.7 acres) of land formerly held by a unit of the group.
China resumes streaming South Korean content after six-year suspension
SEOUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A Chinese streaming platform has resumed distributing South Korean content after suspending it for nearly six years, South Korean officials said on Tuesday, in what Seoul called a sign of Beijing's readiness to improve ties.
TechCrunch
Stellantis to restructure European dealer network in July 2023
Starting next summer, Stellantis said it would end all current sales and services contracts with dealers in Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, with the rest of Europe to follow, for all 14 of its brands. Stellantis will move towards an agency model that gives carmakers more control of sales transactions, prices and contracts with customers, and dealers will exist to help with deliveries and servicing.
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in South Korea (November 26, 2022)
As of November 26, 2022, Jay Y. Lee was the wealthiest man in South Korea, with an estimated net worth of 7.8 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Seo Jung-jin (No. 2, $6.4 billion), Kwon Hyuk-bin (No. 3, $6.2 billion); and Hong Ra-hee (No. 4, $5.1 billion). Kim Beom-Su is the...
BBC
China Covid: Angry protests at giant iPhone factory in Zhengzhou
Protests have erupted at the world's biggest iPhone factory in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, according to footage circulated widely online. Videos show hundreds of workers marching, with some confronted by people in hazmat suits and riot police. Those livestreaming the protests said workers were beaten by police. Videos also...
Britishvolt scraps plan for second factory in Canada
Troubled startup battery maker formally abandons long-shot plan to build 60GW plant in Quebec
South Korea transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s transport ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday, with the impact of the strike expected to more keenly felt through the country early next week.
LATAM and Delta to start Joint Venture service between São Paulo and Los Angeles
LATAM Airlines Brazil will begin a nonstop flight between São Paulo (Brazil) and Los Angeles (United States) on 1st July 2023, as both LATAM and Delta begin to flex their Joint Venture between North and South America. The new route will add a destination not currently served from Los...
PV Tech
Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group
France-headquartered renewables provider Voltalia has signed a 350MW, 15-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Renault Group. The agreement will cover up to 50% of Renault’s production requirements in France in 2027, including production at the company’s ElectriCity hub. Voltalia will initially install 100MW of solar capacity in...
Oil lowest since January as China Covid protests send ‘waves of unease’ across markets – business live
Oil, yuan and stocks fall as street protests against strict Covid-19 curbs in China heightened concerns about economic outlook
helihub.com
BJG Electronics signs agreement with Korean Aerospace Industries
BJG Electronics Group (BJG) announced today a long-term agreement with Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) to support the Korean Utility Helicopter – “KUH-1 Surion” and the Light Armed Helicopter (LAH) program with interconnect and electromechanical components. The KUH-1 Surion is Korea’s first indigenous helicopter and is being deployed...
