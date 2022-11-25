ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
BBC

Russia revives Soviet-era car brand at ex-Renault plant

Manufacturing has resumed at the former Renault factory in Russia, which shut after the invasion of Ukraine and was later taken over by the government. Truck-maker Kamaz said the first cars would go on sale next month. It is reviving the Soviet-era Moskvich brand although the car’s design has been...
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
TechCrunch

Stellantis to restructure European dealer network in July 2023

Starting next summer, Stellantis said it would end all current sales and services contracts with dealers in Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, with the rest of Europe to follow, for all 14 of its brands. Stellantis will move towards an agency model that gives carmakers more control of sales transactions, prices and contracts with customers, and dealers will exist to help with deliveries and servicing.
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in South Korea (November 26, 2022)

As of November 26, 2022, Jay Y. Lee was the wealthiest man in South Korea, with an estimated net worth of 7.8 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Seo Jung-jin (No. 2, $6.4 billion), Kwon Hyuk-bin (No. 3, $6.2 billion); and Hong Ra-hee (No. 4, $5.1 billion). Kim Beom-Su is the...
BBC

China Covid: Angry protests at giant iPhone factory in Zhengzhou

Protests have erupted at the world's biggest iPhone factory in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, according to footage circulated widely online. Videos show hundreds of workers marching, with some confronted by people in hazmat suits and riot police. Those livestreaming the protests said workers were beaten by police. Videos also...
PV Tech

Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group

France-headquartered renewables provider Voltalia has signed a 350MW, 15-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Renault Group. The agreement will cover up to 50% of Renault’s production requirements in France in 2027, including production at the company’s ElectriCity hub. Voltalia will initially install 100MW of solar capacity in...
helihub.com

BJG Electronics signs agreement with Korean Aerospace Industries

BJG Electronics Group (BJG) announced today a long-term agreement with Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) to support the Korean Utility Helicopter – “KUH-1 Surion” and the Light Armed Helicopter (LAH) program with interconnect and electromechanical components. The KUH-1 Surion is Korea’s first indigenous helicopter and is being deployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy