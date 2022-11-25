Read full article on original website
northgwinnettvoice.com
Police say husband shot wife before turning gun on himself at Buford residence
A Buford woman is dead after being shot by her husband in their home, Sunday morning, Nov. 27, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. Calls about a domestic disturbance were received by Gwinnett County 911 at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday for a home at 2605 Ivy Stone Trail in Buford.
Police: Woman dead, man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband on Sunday morning, Gwinnett police say. At around 10 a.m., police arrived at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford to find Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, both suffering from a gunshot wound.
WLTX.com
Shooting at Georgia candlelight vigil leaves teen dead, 2 children in hospital, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old is dead and two children are wounded after a shooting at a candlelight vigil for a shooting victim in DeKalb County, police said. Officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Parkway just after 6:15 p.m. in response to a person shot. After they arrived they located a 17-year-old boy who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.
WMAZ
No charges after homeowner shoots at group of attempted home invaders; 18-year-old dies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police now believe four people were involved in a shooting in east Atlanta's Gresham Park neighborhood and that it started as an attempted home invasion. One person has since died in connection to the shooting, according to police. DeKalb County police said officers responded around...
Man who allegedly caused disturbance at Southlake Mall on Black Friday tased by Morrow Police
MORROW, Ga. — A 31-year-old man, believed to have been having a mental health crisis, is in custody after causing a disturbance at Southlake Mall on Black Friday, according to Morrow Police. Authorities said the person threatened to "shoot up the place" and acted like he was armed as...
The Citizen Online
Man jailed for groping woman in Goodwill workroom
A Jonesboro man eluded local law enforcement for more than a year on charges of sexual battery. He is now in jail in Fayette after being apprehended in Spalding County. James S. Gilliam, 63, was arrested on Nov. 20 and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery, according to Fayette County Jail records.
Former Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice counselor accused of inappropriate behavior with minor
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A former counselor with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” with a minor. An investigation revealed that John Wilkins, Jr. used his position of authority with the agency to engage “inappropriately” with...
2 People Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man and his daughter. The crash happened on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton around 11:30 a.m.
Cherokee County deputies looking for man seen using stolen credit cards at area Kroger
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at an area grocery store. Deputies say the man was seen entering a car on Thursday between 11:30 a.m....
appenmedia.com
Perimeter Academy Sports employee struck on head with knife
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police reports say an employee of the Academy Sports store on Perimeter Center in Dunwoody, was struck in the head and injured in an unprovoked attack at the store Oct. 29. The employee was allegedly attacked by two males at about 10 a.m., who struck him...
Father and daughter die in Thanksgiving Day murder-suicide
A father and daughter are dead after Clayton County police say the man shot and killed his daughter before killing himself following a police chase. Clayton County Police Officers were asked by Henry County Police Department to perform a welfare check involving the kidnapping of two juveniles after a domestic dispute.
WALB 10
31-year-old arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Southlake Mall on Black Friday
MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 31-year-old man faces multiple charges after threatening to “shoot up the place” at Southlake Mall while people shopped on Black Friday. According to officials, Morrow police officers responded to a “trouble unknown” disturbance at Southlake Mall around 2:53 p.m. Upon arrival,...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died
EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
Father, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A father and daughter are dead after a Thanksgiving night murder-suicide, Clayton County police say. Just after 9:30 p.m., police were called to perform a welfare check after a domestic dispute at a home in Riverdale. Police say they found Lionel Edwards’ car and chased after him, with Edwards leading officers into a cul-de-sac on the 8000 block of South Bay Court.
fox5atlanta.com
Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
appenmedia.com
Man reports assault over alleged affair
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police responded to a domestic violence call Oct. 16 after a man was punched in the face by a man who suspected he was having sexual relations with his wife. The victim said he was helping the man’s wife move into her new...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Suspect killed after murdering Lyft driver, shootout with police in Lithonia
Two people are dead, and a DeKalb County police officer is injured after an armed assailant shot and killed a rideshare driver and then began shooting at police in Lithonia on Nov. 21. The family of 31-year-old Lauren Allen confirmed she was shot and killed after dropping off a passenger...
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
Shelby Reporter
CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth
CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
