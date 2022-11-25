ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Man jailed for groping woman in Goodwill workroom

A Jonesboro man eluded local law enforcement for more than a year on charges of sexual battery. He is now in jail in Fayette after being apprehended in Spalding County. James S. Gilliam, 63, was arrested on Nov. 20 and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery, according to Fayette County Jail records.
JONESBORO, GA
Perimeter Academy Sports employee struck on head with knife

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police reports say an employee of the Academy Sports store on Perimeter Center in Dunwoody, was struck in the head and injured in an unprovoked attack at the store Oct. 29. The employee was allegedly attacked by two males at about 10 a.m., who struck him...
DUNWOODY, GA
Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died

EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
EAST POINT, GA
Father, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide, Clayton County police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A father and daughter are dead after a Thanksgiving night murder-suicide, Clayton County police say. Just after 9:30 p.m., police were called to perform a welfare check after a domestic dispute at a home in Riverdale. Police say they found Lionel Edwards’ car and chased after him, with Edwards leading officers into a cul-de-sac on the 8000 block of South Bay Court.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA
Man reports assault over alleged affair

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police responded to a domestic violence call Oct. 16 after a man was punched in the face by a man who suspected he was having sexual relations with his wife. The victim said he was helping the man’s wife move into her new...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth

CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
CALERA, AL

