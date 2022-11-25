ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

This incredible LG 65-inch OLED TV Black Friday deal won’t last

The 2022 Black Friday deals are officially off to the races today. That means today’s the day is when you’ll see the best prices on electronics before 2023 rolls around, so if you or someone on your “nice list” is in need of a new television, the time to buy is right now. One of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen today is this whopping $600 discount on the 65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K smart TV, letting you grab it for just $1,300.
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV just got a rare discount

Walmart has been chock full of TV deals lately, with Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV being the latest to see a significantly lower price. Right now you can get this TV for just $898, a savings of greater than 10% off the typical price of $1,000. That’s a total savings of $102, enough to stuff more than one stocking if you’re getting on your holiday shopping early this year. However, and as with most Walmart deals, we aren’t sure how long this special price will last. If you’re enticed, act now.
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Digital Trends

Save up to $1,000 on Samsung’s first OLED TV for Black Friday

Black Friday TV deals are the perfect time to upgrade your home theater system, and there’s no better way to upgrade than with a high-end OLED TV. OLED TVs are the gold standard in TV tech, and Samsung is one of the premiere brands in the space. As part of the Samsung Black Friday deals, you can grab a gorgeous 65-inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,800. Not exactly cheap, but an incredible $1,000 off the sticker price of $2,800. You can also opt for the smaller 55-inch version, which is $650 off, down to $1,500.
TechRadar

5 great Samsung soundbar Black Friday deals that bring Dolby Atmos for less

Samsung offers an impressive range of Dolby Atmos soundbars – everything from affordable, compact all-in-one models to pricey 7.1.4-channel systems with a wireless subwoofer and surround speakers. We’ve spotted a number of desirable models among the best Black Friday soundbar deals, and we’re here to tell you more about them.
WFLA

50 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon today and counting

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday is the best time of year to be an online shopper. This sales holiday takes place the Monday after Black Friday, and e-commerce titans like Amazon have countless deals worth checking out. This year, we’re keeping up with Amazon’s best Cyber Monday deals, so you don’t […]
TechRadar

Don't buy a Black Friday TV when the Samsung Freestyle projector is 25% off

We know how exciting Black Friday TV deals can be. We’ve been asked by parents about LG C2 OLED TV deals. Teenagers have asked if an $80 TV could possibly be worth buying. We have plenty of advice, but here’s an unexpected tip. Have some fun! Amazon has the Samsung Freestyle projector for $597.99 (opens in new tab), even the bundle with the included carrying case. A projector can be much more fun than a boring old TV set.
Digital Trends

Dell Cyber Monday deals: Save on Dell XPS 13, gaming laptops

The dust has settled after Black Friday and retailers are already off to the races with Cyber Monday deals. That includes Dell, which is never shy about participating in these big seasonal sales, and right now, the PC maker is offering juicy Cyber Monday discounts on everything from monitors to laptops. Dell’s lineup is expansive and you could spend all day browsing through it, but let us save you the trouble: Below, we’ve put together a handy list of the best Dell Cyber Monday deals on PCs and more. Many of these offers are limited in stock, though, so you’d better hurry.
CNET

Huge 1-Day Apple Sale at Best Buy Discounts Every Apple Product

Apple products are known for rarely going on sale, but you can save on all of its products at Best Buy in this post-Black Friday sale. The retailer is slashing prices across the board and offering some of the best Black Friday Apple deals we've seen this shopping season with discounts on AirPods, iPads, Macs and even the latest iPhone 14 series phones.
WFLA

These 100+ Cyber Monday deals have something for everyone on your shopping list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Cyber Monday deals at major retailers are best? It’s finally here. The day you’ve been waiting for has arrived. No, not Christmas. It’s Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year. While it might seem like a relatively new event, the phrase was […]
Cult of Mac

Black Friday doorbuster: Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office on two computers for $55

An estimated 1.2 billion people use Microsoft Office, and for good reason. This comprehensive app suite lets users write polished documents, crunch numbers, create stunning presentations and more. But if you’ve yet to join the user base or want to install the suite on your home computer, you can purchase two lifetime Microsoft Office licenses for just $54.99, one for you and the second for a loved one.

