Johns Creek, GA

Dollar General Robbed in Georgia

GEORGIA STATE
Florida woman arrested by Dunwoody police for attempted fraud

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police have arrested a Florida woman allegedly caught in the act trying to pass a fake check using a stolen drivers license Oct. 28. Officers responded to First Citizens Bank on the report of a fraud in progress and found a woman attempting to cash a stolen check. The woman, bank staff said, had also attempted to cash a $5,000 at the bank’s North Point branch, and was using a North Carolina driver’s license.
DUNWOODY, GA
Perimeter Academy Sports employee struck on head with knife

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police reports say an employee of the Academy Sports store on Perimeter Center in Dunwoody, was struck in the head and injured in an unprovoked attack at the store Oct. 29. The employee was allegedly attacked by two males at about 10 a.m., who struck him...
DUNWOODY, GA
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA
Sources: Forest Park PD chief out

Two reliable sources with connections to law enforcement tell The Clayton Crescent that Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark has resigned. One source said that Clark had been “forced out,” but did not have further details as of press time. City officials have not returned requests for comment....
FOREST PARK, GA
Forsyth deputies arrest driver for speeding, narcotics

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities arrested a man on narcotics charges during a traffic stop on Ga. 400. Incident reports said Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the 19-year-old Covington man Oct. 29 after he passed a patrol vehicle parked on the side of the roadway with emergency lights flashing, traveling at nearly 90 miles per hour.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Man jailed for groping woman in Goodwill workroom

A Jonesboro man eluded local law enforcement for more than a year on charges of sexual battery. He is now in jail in Fayette after being apprehended in Spalding County. James S. Gilliam, 63, was arrested on Nov. 20 and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery, according to Fayette County Jail records.
JONESBORO, GA
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA

