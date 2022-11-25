Read full article on original website
2 arrested in shoe robberies at Cobb library
Two minors have been arrested in connection with two recent robberies of people trying to sell shoes at at a Cobb County...
Dollar General Robbed in Georgia
Former Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice counselor accused of inappropriate behavior with minor
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A former counselor with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” with a minor. An investigation revealed that John Wilkins, Jr. used his position of authority with the agency to engage “inappropriately” with...
2 charged for illegal hunting on private gas line in Carroll County, officials say
CAROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has charged two suspects for illegally hunting in Carroll County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, on Saturday evening, Game Warden Ryan Shorter, Corporal Zack Hardy, and Corporal Brock Hoyt were contacted...
appenmedia.com
Florida woman arrested by Dunwoody police for attempted fraud
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police have arrested a Florida woman allegedly caught in the act trying to pass a fake check using a stolen drivers license Oct. 28. Officers responded to First Citizens Bank on the report of a fraud in progress and found a woman attempting to cash a stolen check. The woman, bank staff said, had also attempted to cash a $5,000 at the bank’s North Point branch, and was using a North Carolina driver’s license.
Clayton Commission facing lawsuits after internal conflicts get personal
Clayton taxpayers are on the hook for thousands of dollars in legal fees because of two recent civil lawsuits filed by c...
Cherokee County deputies looking for man seen using stolen credit cards at area Kroger
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at an area grocery store. Deputies say the man was seen entering a car on Thursday between 11:30 a.m....
WLTX.com
Shooting at Georgia candlelight vigil leaves teen dead, 2 children in hospital, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old is dead and two children are wounded after a shooting at a candlelight vigil for a shooting victim in DeKalb County, police said. Officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Parkway just after 6:15 p.m. in response to a person shot. After they arrived they located a 17-year-old boy who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.
appenmedia.com
Perimeter Academy Sports employee struck on head with knife
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police reports say an employee of the Academy Sports store on Perimeter Center in Dunwoody, was struck in the head and injured in an unprovoked attack at the store Oct. 29. The employee was allegedly attacked by two males at about 10 a.m., who struck him...
Balloon release held for Lyft driver shot, killed after dropping passenger off in DeKalb County
NORCROSS, Ga. — Family and friends came together and hosted a balloon release to honor a 31-year-old Lyft driver who was fatally shot after dropping off a passenger on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Dozens showed up to celebrate Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen, of...
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant and other food service inspection scores in Cobb County: Friday, November 18 – Thursday, November 24, 2022
The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health. This covers the week from Friday, November 18 to Thursday, November 24, 2022. For more information visit the inspection page at the...
claytoncrescent.org
Sources: Forest Park PD chief out
Two reliable sources with connections to law enforcement tell The Clayton Crescent that Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark has resigned. One source said that Clark had been “forced out,” but did not have further details as of press time. City officials have not returned requests for comment....
Man having “mental crisis” tased in metro mall, customers mistake Taser sound for gunshots
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An incident at Southlake Mall involving police caused quite a scare for shoppers. Morrow police said at 2:53 p.m., officers went to Southlake Mall about a disturbance. When they got to the mall, they came across a man who they said may have been having a mental health crisis.
Addiction Alliance of Georgia opens new treatment center
She is a 44-year-old Atlanta resident battling addiction to alcohol and stimulants, including Adderall, a medication pre...
3 arrested, 1 dead after attempted home invasion in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified three people in connection with an attempted home invasion that occurred at a DeKalb County home Friday evening. Police said a fourth suspect died. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department said...
appenmedia.com
Forsyth deputies arrest driver for speeding, narcotics
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities arrested a man on narcotics charges during a traffic stop on Ga. 400. Incident reports said Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the 19-year-old Covington man Oct. 29 after he passed a patrol vehicle parked on the side of the roadway with emergency lights flashing, traveling at nearly 90 miles per hour.
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
The Citizen Online
Man jailed for groping woman in Goodwill workroom
A Jonesboro man eluded local law enforcement for more than a year on charges of sexual battery. He is now in jail in Fayette after being apprehended in Spalding County. James S. Gilliam, 63, was arrested on Nov. 20 and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery, according to Fayette County Jail records.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
