DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police have arrested a Florida woman allegedly caught in the act trying to pass a fake check using a stolen drivers license Oct. 28. Officers responded to First Citizens Bank on the report of a fraud in progress and found a woman attempting to cash a stolen check. The woman, bank staff said, had also attempted to cash a $5,000 at the bank’s North Point branch, and was using a North Carolina driver’s license.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO