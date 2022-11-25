Read full article on original website
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
Amazon’s UK tax bill could rise by £29m amid business rates overhaul
Hikes set to hit warehouses and online retailers hardest in 2023 as UK government addresses ‘brick v clicks’ tax gap
Net migration to UK hits new record of half a million
Net migration to the UK has climbed to a record half a million, driven by a series of “unprecedented world events” including the war in Ukraine and the end of lockdown restrictions, new figures suggest.Around 504,000 more people are estimated to have moved to the UK than left in the 12 months to June 2022, up sharply from 173,000 in the year to June 2021.Other factors contributing to the jump include the resettlement of Afghan refugees, the new visa route for British nationals from Hong Kong, and students arriving from outside the European Union.The estimates have been compiled by the...
Lack of support denting prospects for UK computer chip sector, say MPs
Call for semiconductor industry plan to be published urgently to help keep Britain in global supply chain
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
marinelink.com
Harland & Wolff-led Consortium Wins UK Navy Shipbuilding Contract
Britain has selected a Harland & Wolff-led consortium to build three Royal Navy support ships under a 1.6 billion pound ($1.9 billion) contract that will create 1,200 jobs in UK shipyards, including in Belfast where final assembly will take place. The consortium, which comprises ship designer BMT, Harland & Wolff...
Britain’s ‘loneliest house’ goes on sale for reported £10m
Skiddaw House on the market for first time, along with 1,214 hectares of Lake District land – including three mountaintops
BBC
Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city
Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
BBC
Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure
Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
MySanAntonio
UK pork producer flies in Filipino butchers to replace lost EU workers
One of the UK's biggest pork producers has spent £4 million ($4.8 million) hiring butchers from the Philippines, after a staffing crisis threatened to hamper production. Cranswick, which supplies supermarkets with pork and poultry, is paying for 400 butchers to travel from the Asian islands to work in Britain after staff from continental Europe flocked home following Brexit.
The ‘forgotten’ lives lost waiting for asylum in Britain
When he arrived in the UK, Iranian national Shayan Zal Dehnavi was placed in a Home Office-provided hotel in Leicester while he waited to be told if he could stay in Britain. The conditions, according to another man on his floor, were “miserable”.Soon after arriving, Shayan was stabbed in an apparently random attack, and the 24-year-old suffered a mental health crisis. Officials said he was directed to a GP and offered “additional support” but, despite guidance suggesting that people in Shayan’s situation should be moved into better accommodation as quickly as possible, he was kept in the hotel. Two months...
Number of foreign criminals released onto Britain's streets reaches record high of almost 12,000
The number of foreign criminals released from jail to walk Britain's streets has reached a record high of almost 12,000. There were 11,769 foreign national offenders out of prison but not deported at the end of September, Home Office figures show. The 'completely unacceptable' total was up by more than...
Primark will open four new UK stores creating 850 jobs as part of £140M expansion
Primark has unveiled a new £140 million expansion plan and is set to open at least four more UK stores which will create around 850 jobs. The budget retail giant said it hopes to see thriving high streets and shopping centres as it pledged to invest £140 million in its UK stores over the next two years.
Twitter Failed To Detect Newly Uploaded Footage Of Christchurch Mass Shooting — Till New Zealand Alerted Platform
The New Zealand government said it had to alert Twitter after freshly uploaded footage of the Christchurch terror attack began circulating on the platform. Twitter did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment. : New Zealand Proposes Taxing Cow Burps, Farts To Tackle Emissions — Farmers Condemn ‘Gut-Wrenching’...
US Stocks Head For Rough Start To Week As China Protests Become International Concern — Tesla, Apple, Oil Stocks Slump Premarket
The U.S. index futures are pointing to a lower start for Wall Street stocks on Monday, as the upward momentum built over the last week falters amid geopolitical tensions. U.S. stocks advanced in the holiday-shortened week that ended Nov. 25 as traders returned to buying ways encouraged by the less-hawkish minutes of the November Fed meeting. The 30-stock Dow Industrials average has been an outperformer and is now perched at its highest level in more than three months.
'People simply don't pay enough for their food' Jeremy Clarkson says prices should be DOUBLE what they are as Britain battles cost-of-living crisis
Jeremy Clarkson has said people in the UK 'do not pay enough for their food', despite people across the country having to choose between heating and eating this winter amid a cost-of-living crisis. The 62-year-old broadcaster bought an Oxfordshire farm in 2008 which was run by a local villager but...
Hyundai, LGES Plan To Build JV Battery Plants In US: Report
Hyundai Motor Company HYMTF plans to build two joint venture battery plants in the U.S. with LG Energy Solution Ltd. The proposed plants will be built in Georgia, located near the automaker’s new EV plant, to help meet U.S. EV subsidy rules, Reuters reported. Each plant is expected to...
‘No excuse’ for police beating BBC journalist at China protests, says Grant Shapps
There is “no excuse” for police to beat a BBC journalist who was covering anti-lockdown protests in China, Grant Shapps has said.Edward Lawrence was “beaten and kicked” after being arrested in Shanghai on Sunday, 27 November, according to the broadcaster.The BBC said it has had “no official explanation or apology” and that authorities claimed they arrested Mr Lawrence in case he caught Covid from the crowd.“There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the protests being beaten by the police,” the business secretary said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More What’s next for Scottish independence after Supreme Court rules on referendum powers?Mick Lynch says train strike talks with transport secretary were ‘positive’BBC journalist appears to be ‘kicked and beaten’ during arrest in Shanghai
