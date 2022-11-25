ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC
bpr.org

Advent’s hospital plan for Buncombe gets the state nod as competitors contemplate a challenge.

After months of speculation, the question of who will operate Buncombe County’s second hospital was answered in a short post on social media. In a November 22 tweet, Florida-based Advent Health, which operates a hospital in Hendersonville announced the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services approved its proposal to build the 67-bed acute care facility.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
CLEMSON, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — After a successful weekend, OP Taylor's toy store in Brevard is ready for Cyber Monday. The owner says that compared to last year's supply chain shortage issues, this year, things are going smoothly. Even though Hasbro and Mattel are both reporting a decrease in sales, Taylor's expects to have more than $17,000 items on its shelves for sale. The owner says his store has a nostalgia that sets it apart from major retailers.
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Rain and a shot of cold return to the Asheville area this week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday's temperatures were cooler than previous days, but still not bad, considering it's almost December. More rain is on the way this week, and it is likely to be heavier than the amounts Western North Carolina received over the Thanksgiving holiday. The flood risk looks...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Uber driver in Asheville shot Sunday morning, officers investigating

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured an Uber driver on Sunday morning. Officers said they responded to an area near Riverview Drive and Amboy Road around 3:48 a.m. after someone reported the shooting. According to officers, the victim drove...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Teen Missing Over a Month

Asheville -- An Asheville teen has been missing since October 20, 2022. The National Center for Missing and. October 29, 2022 on Face Book The Asheville Police Department posted a Press Release November 8, 2022 on. Face Book. 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄: 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫– 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬...
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Weds Nov 30th

The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor

Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
ASHEVILLE, NC

