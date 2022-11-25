Read full article on original website
Related
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
bpr.org
Advent’s hospital plan for Buncombe gets the state nod as competitors contemplate a challenge.
After months of speculation, the question of who will operate Buncombe County’s second hospital was answered in a short post on social media. In a November 22 tweet, Florida-based Advent Health, which operates a hospital in Hendersonville announced the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services approved its proposal to build the 67-bed acute care facility.
Wildfire burns 500 acres in Haywood Co.
Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire in the mountains of Haywood County that has burned over 150 acres.
WLOS.com
34th annual Appalachian Potters Market prepares for grand return to Western North Carolina
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — After a two-year hiatus, an annual tradition is coming back to Western North Carolina. The 34th annual Appalachian Potters Market returns to McDowell High School in Marion on Saturday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Potters from the region will be on site...
WYFF4.com
Reindeer rides offered in Pickens County to support local nonprofit organization
Next weekend, you are invited to get in the holiday spirit and spend some time around some reindeer. Eden Farms in Pickens County will give reindeer rides at its 19th annual Christmas at the Barn fundraiser on Dec. 11. The event will also include a visit with Santa, a candy cane garden, and arts and crafts.
hendersonville.com
Investors Acquire The Hendersonville Honeycrisps of the Old North State Baseball League
The Old North State Baseball League (ONSL) announces the sale of one of its original teams to an Investment group. The Hendersonville Honeycrisps, based in Hendersonville, NC, has been purchased by Third Street Sports, LLC, an ownership group made up of Kyle Aldridge, Doug Roper III, and Brad Morrison who are all childhood friends.
WYFF4.com
Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — After a successful weekend, OP Taylor's toy store in Brevard is ready for Cyber Monday. The owner says that compared to last year's supply chain shortage issues, this year, things are going smoothly. Even though Hasbro and Mattel are both reporting a decrease in sales, Taylor's expects to have more than $17,000 items on its shelves for sale. The owner says his store has a nostalgia that sets it apart from major retailers.
Uber driver shot early Sun. morning in Asheville
Police are looking for someone who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.
WYFF4.com
Fire burning since before Thanksgiving could impact I-40 drivers, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — A fire that started burning the day before Thanksgiving still has dozens of firefighters working to knock it down as they wait for the next rain, officials said Monday. Firefighters are working to contain the Hurricane Ridge Fire, which has been burning since Wednesday along...
WLOS.com
Rain and a shot of cold return to the Asheville area this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday's temperatures were cooler than previous days, but still not bad, considering it's almost December. More rain is on the way this week, and it is likely to be heavier than the amounts Western North Carolina received over the Thanksgiving holiday. The flood risk looks...
FOX Carolina
Uber driver in Asheville shot Sunday morning, officers investigating
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured an Uber driver on Sunday morning. Officers said they responded to an area near Riverview Drive and Amboy Road around 3:48 a.m. after someone reported the shooting. According to officers, the victim drove...
WLOS.com
Code Purple issued for Wednesday & Thursday ahead of cold, rainy weather system
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Homeless Coalition announced Tuesday that a Code Purple will be in effect for Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Thursday, Dec. 1, due to dangerous weather conditions. A Code Purple is called when temperatures drop to freezing or below. The program offers a warm...
wnctimes.com
Asheville Teen Missing Over a Month
Asheville -- An Asheville teen has been missing since October 20, 2022. The National Center for Missing and. October 29, 2022 on Face Book The Asheville Police Department posted a Press Release November 8, 2022 on. Face Book. 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄: 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫– 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬...
WLOS.com
Area animal shelters to offer free or low-cost adoptions during national holiday event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for the holidays, two area animal shelters will be taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope" national event to kick off the month of December. Asheville Humane Society and Blue Ridge Humane Society, located in Henderson County, are...
WLOS.com
WNC toy store sees major sales over holiday weekend while big-name stores fear overstock
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — About 166 million people are estimated to do some kind of shopping between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation, and one independently-owned mountain toy store saw an influx of customers this holiday weekend compared to last year. For O.P. Taylor's Toy...
WLOS.com
Westbound lane of Smokey Park Highway closed after truck gets 'wedged' under bridge
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash is backing up some traffic on Smokey Park Highway in Buncombe County. The Asheville Fire Department (AFD) says a truck became wedged Tuesday morning beneath the bridge on Smokey Park Highway at Sandhill School Road. The eastbound lane is still open to traffic but vehicles going westbound are being diverted.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Weds Nov 30th
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Where is the North Carolina’s $5.4 billion in North Carolina’s American Rescue Plan Act funding going?
To conclude its ARPA reporting project, CPP looks into how other ARPA funds, the $5.4 billion distributed directly to the state, is being spen
tribpapers.com
City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor
Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
Comments / 2