Related
Millions of households will be spending nearly third of income on fuel by spring
Findings come amid mounting evidence that the poorest people in the UK are paying a ‘poverty premium’ for basic services
notebookcheck.net
New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies
Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
Majority of food banks helping new people in cost of living crisis
Most food banks are now helping people who have never turned to them for support before as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll, a new survey has found. Two thirds of Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) members polled said they had been helping people who are completely new to food banks over the last few months.
Strikes across UK as inflation leads to industrial action
Royal Mail workers, university lecturers and teachers are walking out as strikes continue to spread across the UK in disputes over pay, jobs and working conditions.Picket lines are being organised outside postal delivery and sorting offices, universities and schools as unions inch closer to coordinated industrial action.It will be one of the biggest walkouts of the year, and talks have been held between union leaders involved in the disputes to take joint action.The strikes come in response to rising inflation amid the drastic cost of living crisis.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second Scottish independence referendum can't happen, rules Supreme CourtChristmas Eve among six more strike dates announced for Royal Mail workersMick Lynch jokes he won’t talk to GB News during press conference: ‘Is Farage here?’
Autumn Budget – live: More than half of Britons blame Tories for cost of living crisis
More than half of Britons blame the Conservative government over global factors for the cost of living crisis, new polling reveals.A nationally representative poll of more than 2,000 people from Find Out Now for Channel 4 News found that 51 per cent of people believe the government was largely culpable for the soaring cost of household bills, while 37 per cent hold international factors, such as the Covid pandemic and war in Ukraine, responsible.In the wake of chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s explosive autumn Budget, 29 per cent of voters said they now trust Labour to run the economy. Meanwhile, just...
Amazon to see £29m tax hike in business rates shake-up
Amazon could see its tax bill jump by £29 million next year as a result of changes to business rates that is set to hit warehouses and online retailers the hardest.The online retail giant is likely to be among the companies facing big tax hikes in the UK following the Chancellor’s autumn statement, according to new analysis from real estate adviser Altus Group.Meanwhile flagship department stores and hotels could shave millions off their tax bills as bricks and mortar retailers receive greater support.This is because the Government is shaking up the business rates system and revaluing more than half a...
Factbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
Nov 24 (Reuters) - European countries face strikes and protests due to high energy prices and a wider rise in living costs. Here are details of some of the industrial action and demonstrations.
Oil lowest since January as China Covid protests send ‘waves of unease’ across markets – business live
Oil, yuan and stocks fall as street protests against strict Covid-19 curbs in China heightened concerns about economic outlook
As NZ workers and households tighten their belts, why not a windfall tax on corporate mega-profits too?
Record profits reported by banks, fuel retailers, energy companies and other businesses at a time many New Zealanders are struggling to make ends meet have seen people asking whether it’s time to introduce a “windfall tax” – to be triggered whenever an industry has made “too much profit”. But what is a windfall tax? How much is “too much profit”? And do windfall taxes actually work? History, it turns out, can tell us a little about taxing a windfall. A windfall is simply a large amount of money that is received unexpectedly. A windfall tax is a targeted tax on unexpected gains...
Brazil's Nubank rolls out Mexican savings accounts, debit card
MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Nubank, Latin America's star financial technology firm, began launching Mexican savings accounts on Wednesday as it looks to scoop up market share in a country where more than half of people do not have such accounts.
fintechfutures.com
FIS reportedly looking to cut thousands of jobs under new CEO
US banking and payments technology giant FIS is reportedly planning to cut thousands of jobs under incoming CEO Stephanie Ferris’ strategy to right the firm following a slump in its share price over 2022. Bloomberg reports that while the cuts to the workforce are expected to be staggered, several...
