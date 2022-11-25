Read full article on original website
USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
World Cup 2022: Jürgen Klinsmann suggests it's Iran's 'culture' to play dirty, soccer team fires back
Former German star Jürgen Klinsmann's remarks about the Iranian soccer team roiled the coach and the country's soccer federation on Sunday.
FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association
FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...
Why many soccer fans in the U.S. will be cheering on another team (probably Mexico)
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Soccer fans will turn their eyes to Qatar starting Nov. 20, 2020, as the World Cup gets underway. But in the U.S., the question of which team will be cheered on from afar isn't entirely straightforward. You see, one of the anomalies...
Saturday Sports: Qatar out of FIFA World Cup; American football season picks up
Qatar, the host country of the 2022 World Cup, is eliminated from competition, while in American football, the real season is just beginning. SIMON: The World Cup - no goals, but also no loss for Team USA against England. And the NFL season kicks into high gear. Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media joins us.
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz demands resignation from Jurgen Klinsmann on Twitter
The World Cup punditry rarely fails to upset someone, but it is equally occasional that a national team coach responds directly to criticism on social media. Yet that was the case for Carlos Queiroz, as he demanded Jurgen Klinsmann quit his job after what he described as ‘prejudiced’ comments.
Japan left its dressing room spotless and made origami cranes for its hosts after beating Germany at the World Cup
A picture shared by FIFA, world soccer's governing body, shows the floor swept, towels folded, and litter sorted into neat piles.
Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi’s World Cup goal
Magical. Mercurial. Magnanimous. Messi. In a FIFA World Cup grudge match between Mexico, Argentina broke the deadlock through the prodigious left foot of Lionel Messi. Having lost their opener to Saudi Arabia 2-1, this game was a must-win for Argentina. But, with all the hype, pressure, and expectations, the little wizard produced a moment of World Cup magic that may be the difference in Argentina’s World Cup run.
World Cup 2022: Saudi players gifted luxury cars after upsetting Argentina
After a tremendous World Cup upset victory over Argentina, each player of the Saudi Arabia team was gifted a new Rolls Royce Phantom.
The Times podcast: Mexico's unique, binational soccer fans
Of all the fans from all the nations competing in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Mexico's unique fanbase sets it apart. Today, we examine what makes that so.
A traditional Hmong sport is putting down roots in the U.S.
There's lots of sports to watch this holiday week - the World Cup, the NFL. But if you happen to be in Newton, N.C., you can check out the year's biggest matches in a 5,000-year-old sport called tuj lub. It's popularly played by members of the Hmong diaspora. It's a little like bowling mixed with baseball, but it involves spinning tops and long sticks. And Mallory Cheng of member station WUWM in Milwaukee does a much better job explaining it.
U.S. Soccer makes bold protest move ahead of Iran match at World Cup
The United States Soccer Federation shared a controversial photo including an Iran flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic in a social media post in support of ongoing protests in the country ahead of the USMNT vs. Iran World Cup clash. The post from the U.S. Soccer Federation was criticized by the Iran government, which indicated it had removed the name of God from its flag.
Lionel Messi Moves Level With Diego Maradona In Terms Of World Cup Appearances And Goals
Messi's long-range stunner against Mexico was the eighth World Cup goal of his career.
Exclusive: World Cup soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items
The World Cup is well underway in Qatar, but issues surrounding LGBTQ+ rights for the Gulf state, world soccer governing body FIFA, teams and fans just won't go away.
U.S. will play Iran for a place in the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup
The World Cup is almost a week old, and the U.S. men's national soccer team is still in it. U.S. players even upended - or ended up tying England. It's been a dramatic tournament so far, upsets and political protests. NPR's Tom Goldman joins us. Hi there, Tom. TOM GOLDMAN,...
What we're taking away from the first week of the FIFA World Cup
Thirty-two nations are fighting for the ultimate prize in soccer, the FIFA World Cup. This year, Qatar is playing host, and one week into the tournament, the big story is the upsets. Three powerhouse nations - Argentina, Germany and England - have struggled against underdogs, including Team USA. Jeremy Schaap is an anchor and correspondent at ESPN who has covered the World Cup and soccer for years. He joins us now to talk about it. Jeremy, welcome.
Which Country Invented Soccer? A Look Back at Football's Early History
Often dubbed “The World’s Game,” the sport of soccer had to originate somewhere. Due to its accessibility and straightforward style, people all across the globe revere the sport, which shows when events like the World Cup occur. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar,...
U.S. takes on England in the World Cup after it tied Wales in group play
The U.S. takes on England in the World Cup Friday. England dominated Iran in its opener while the U.S. tied Wales in group play. This is a critical game for both teams as they look to advance. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The United States men's soccer team took on powerhouse England...
Iranians feel conflicted about watching the World Cup amid protests at home
On Tuesday, the U.S. faces Iran in the World Cup in a make-or-break match for both team in order to progress to the next round. But despite the importance of this upcoming game, some Iranians have conflicting views over how to watch their beloved soccer team as they compete in the tournament taking place in Qatar, right across the Persian Gulf. That's because, in Iran, security forces continue their violent months-long crackdown against protesters taking part in massive anti-government demonstrations.
Soccer-Brazil face Swiss without Neymar but with host of young talent
DOHA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil will face Switzerland on Monday without their talisman Neymar, ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday, but with a host of young talent to step in for him.
