The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
SkySports

FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association

FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...
Yardbarker

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz demands resignation from Jurgen Klinsmann on Twitter

The World Cup punditry rarely fails to upset someone, but it is equally occasional that a national team coach responds directly to criticism on social media. Yet that was the case for Carlos Queiroz, as he demanded Jurgen Klinsmann quit his job after what he described as ‘prejudiced’ comments.
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi’s World Cup goal

Magical. Mercurial. Magnanimous. Messi. In a FIFA World Cup grudge match between Mexico, Argentina broke the deadlock through the prodigious left foot of Lionel Messi. Having lost their opener to Saudi Arabia 2-1, this game was a must-win for Argentina. But, with all the hype, pressure, and expectations, the little wizard produced a moment of World Cup magic that may be the difference in Argentina’s World Cup run.
NPR

A traditional Hmong sport is putting down roots in the U.S.

There's lots of sports to watch this holiday week - the World Cup, the NFL. But if you happen to be in Newton, N.C., you can check out the year's biggest matches in a 5,000-year-old sport called tuj lub. It's popularly played by members of the Hmong diaspora. It's a little like bowling mixed with baseball, but it involves spinning tops and long sticks. And Mallory Cheng of member station WUWM in Milwaukee does a much better job explaining it.
COLORADO STATE
ClutchPoints

U.S. Soccer makes bold protest move ahead of Iran match at World Cup

The United States Soccer Federation shared a controversial photo including an Iran flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic in a social media post in support of ongoing protests in the country ahead of the USMNT vs. Iran World Cup clash. The post from the U.S. Soccer Federation was criticized by the Iran government, which indicated it had removed the name of God from its flag.
NPR

U.S. will play Iran for a place in the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup

The World Cup is almost a week old, and the U.S. men's national soccer team is still in it. U.S. players even upended - or ended up tying England. It's been a dramatic tournament so far, upsets and political protests. NPR's Tom Goldman joins us. Hi there, Tom. TOM GOLDMAN,...
NPR

What we're taking away from the first week of the FIFA World Cup

Thirty-two nations are fighting for the ultimate prize in soccer, the FIFA World Cup. This year, Qatar is playing host, and one week into the tournament, the big story is the upsets. Three powerhouse nations - Argentina, Germany and England - have struggled against underdogs, including Team USA. Jeremy Schaap is an anchor and correspondent at ESPN who has covered the World Cup and soccer for years. He joins us now to talk about it. Jeremy, welcome.
NPR

U.S. takes on England in the World Cup after it tied Wales in group play

The U.S. takes on England in the World Cup Friday. England dominated Iran in its opener while the U.S. tied Wales in group play. This is a critical game for both teams as they look to advance. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The United States men's soccer team took on powerhouse England...
NPR

Iranians feel conflicted about watching the World Cup amid protests at home

On Tuesday, the U.S. faces Iran in the World Cup in a make-or-break match for both team in order to progress to the next round. But despite the importance of this upcoming game, some Iranians have conflicting views over how to watch their beloved soccer team as they compete in the tournament taking place in Qatar, right across the Persian Gulf. That's because, in Iran, security forces continue their violent months-long crackdown against protesters taking part in massive anti-government demonstrations.

