State College, PA

Giveaways & ornaments: Here’s what State College is doing for Small Business Saturday

By Josh Moyer
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

Small Business Saturday, a national day to support local businesses, is taking place this weekend — and State College is celebrating in a few ways.

The Downtown State College Improvement District (DSCID), the name of both a geographical area and a nonprofit, plans to set up a table near The Corner Room (100 W. College Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to validate parking and hand out free tote bags, stickers, buttons and business maps while supplies last. That location is subject to change, and updates can be found on the organization’s social media .

Starting Friday, 16 local businesses will also offer the same limited-edition collectible ornament that features The Tavern and honors late owner Pat Daugherty. The ornaments, which retail for $14.95, were given to the businesses for free by the DSCID to provide an additional source of revenue. Downtown visitors are also invited to swing by outside the Faith United Church of Christ (300 E. College Ave.), where people are encouraged to vote for their favorite decorated tree by Dec. 4 as part of an annual contest that features 10 participating nonprofits. The nonprofit with the most votes will win $1,000.

“I think we saw during COVID when our small businesses were closed that the community really started to understand the importance of shopping small or shopping local,” said Lee Anne Jeffries, executive director of the DSCID. “Spending money locally truly does make a difference, and I hope that the community understands that it really did get retailers through those couple years and they’re seeing the other side of that. We want to keep that going for them.”

Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 and was officially co-sponsored since 2011 by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The state Department of Community and Economic Development even kicked off a “ Give Local Some Love ” campaign earlier this week in support of the day that grew in popularity during the pandemic.

Longtime local businesses

State College boasts hundreds of businesses, many of which have been part of the community for 25 years or more. Some, like Appalachian Outdoors, have changed locations while others like HiWay Pizza Pub have changed names while keeping the same family of owners.

Here’s a look at many of those businesses that have long been a part of the community and when they first started downtown, according to the DSCID and other sources:

* Denotes opening year that’s reported differently elsewhere

The Tavern in downtown State College will be featured on collectible ornaments that will go on sale Friday. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
