ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

White House resists declaring emergency as flu, viruses surge in children

By Nathaniel Weixel
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eewgf_0jNEXHhl00
François Picard / AFP via Getty Images School children wearing facemasks walk outside Condit Elementary School in Bellaire, outside Houston, Texas, on December 16, 2020.

The White House is resisting calls from pediatric health groups to declare a national emergency due to the early surge in respiratory illness in children.

As seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), coronavirus and other respiratory viruses swarm the country, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association argue an emergency declaration, which would grant providers additional funding and more flexibility from regulations, is the best and fastest way to help the overburdened health system.

In a letter sent to President Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra last week, the two organizations said the “unprecedented levels” of RSV and rising flu infections warrant a dual declaration of a national emergency along with a public health emergency.

“We need emergency funding support and flexibilities along the same lines of what was provided to respond to COVID surges,” the organizations wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxtHr_0jNEXHhl00

But the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) indicated a national emergency isn’t needed at this time.

“We have offered jurisdictions support confronting the impact of RSV and influenza and stand ready to provide assistance to communities who are in need of help on a case-by-case basis,” an HHS spokeswoman said.

“We encourage people to follow everyday preventive actions, including avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying up to date on their flu and COVID-19 vaccines to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. National public health emergencies are determined based on nationwide data, science trends, and the insight of public health experts,” she added.

In a call with reporters earlier this month, administration health officials said the federal government is working with state and local partners to ease capacity issues at hospitals as respiratory illnesses surge.

When the demand on a jurisdiction exceeds its capabilities and available resources, the federal government could step in and help with staffing and supplies, said Dawn O’Connell, the assistant secretary for preparedness and response.

Supplies like ventilators and personal protective equipment are available through the Strategic National Stockpile, O’Connell said, but no state has requested that level of support yet.

The offers of support — and calls for more — come as hospitals are at capacity, beds are scarce and staffing shortages are pushing the workforce to the breaking point. In some cases, even if hospitals have beds available, there aren’t enough doctors, nurses or respiratory therapists to staff them.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the hospitalization rate in all kids for the week of Nov. 12 peaked at 17.5 out of every 100,000, a rate that was twice as high as any other season on record.

Capacity constraints at children’s hospitals and pediatric offices are resulting in more children being cared for in community and adult hospitals, which may have limited or no capacity to care for children.

Amy Knight, president of the Children’s Hospital Association, said an emergency declaration makes it easier for hospitals to add pediatric beds in places that aren’t typically used for inpatients, like a treatment room or a playroom.

“From a regulatory standpoint, that is not an okay thing. When you have a public health emergency you are allowed to … make those kinds of decisions,” Knight said. “It ultimately creates a lot of avenues for children’s hospitals to do the right thing for patients regardless of the typical regulatory bureaucratic constraints.”

Oregon last week became the first state to declare an emergency in response to the RSV surge.

With only two hospitals in the state with a pediatric ICU, Gov. Kate Brown (D) said the order will give hospitals additional flexibility to staff beds for children and allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors and take other steps to provide care to pediatric patients.

The U.S. has been under a public health emergency for COVID-19 since 2020, and it’s been renewed every 90 days. Other emergencies in recent years include the opioid epidemic, monkeypox, Zika and the H1N1 swine flu.

Public health experts said the U.S. has been judicious about declaring emergencies outside of specific instances like natural disasters, but the ongoing COVID-19 emergency has brought more attention to the process.

“COVID has led to more awareness of this possibility and potentially more desire to try to use it on the part of advocacy groups and others,” said Jen Kates, a vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“And I think that speaks to the fact that you know, it’s very hard to get attention to public health crises, and resources are limited. The letter from pediatric groups is really a call to alarm that there’s a public health emergency that they feel they’re facing, and there’s just not enough resources,” Kates said.

Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said the waivers and flexibilities that occur during a public health emergency should become the status quo.

“I think that’s the issue. Not so much that they’re asking for this, but why do they have to keep asking for this?” Adalja said.

“This threshold to call an emergency declaration, I think it really speaks to the fact that our health care system, our public health system, isn’t able to adequately respond fast enough to an infectious disease emergency on its own.”

Comments / 37

Linda Chartier
2d ago

Immune systems have been sharply reduced or even iradicated due to the Democrats and Mr Fauci's misinformation mandating isolation mask wearing even in your own house around your own family CANCELLING EVERY MAJOR HOLIDAY from 2020 thru 2021. Now as always starts crying.

Reply(1)
27
Imagine that
2d ago

And they accuse the Republicans of Totalitarianism. I guess their Emergency Declarations are invisible, but it sure allows them to run rampant with no oversight.

Reply
12
Amanda Reilly
2d ago

well, none of these kids have much of an immune system now. my kids haven't been sick for two years and we never wore masks.

Reply
13
Related
Parade

If You Haven’t Gotten COVID Yet, This Might Be Why

At the dawn of the pandemic, it was shocking—and terrifying—to hear when someone you knew tested positive for COVID. While the pandemic should certainly still be taken seriously, thanks to COVID vaccines and boosters becoming widely available, for the vast majority of people, getting COVID is a lot less scary than it used to be. In fact, at this point in the pandemic, it’s more surprising to hear about someone who hasn’t tested positive for the virus at some point in the past two years.
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
ABC News

6-year-old with RSV dies as hospitals see alarming rise in new virus cases

Michigan health officials this week confirmed a 6-year-old has died after developing complications from RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. The child is reportedly a young boy from the Detroit area. Hospitals around the country have seen an alarming increase in RSV cases, especially in children, in recent weeks. The virus...
DETROIT, MI
MedicalXpress

Study finds that risk of myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is increased but very low

A large study found that myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination was rare but higher in younger males, especially after the second mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine, suggesting that vaccine type, age and sex should be considered when vaccinating. The study is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "In this study, we found...
WPFO

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
MedicalXpress

A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic

Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
Thrillist

The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
MAINE STATE
Bay News 9

New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot

Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
Tv20detroit.com

As flu and RSV spread, health officials want government to declare an emergency

Flu and RSV continue to spread rapidly across the country. The rate of transmission for both viruses is up from 2021. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported Friday that 5.8% of all visits to healthcare facilities this week were for respiratory illnesses. The flu is responsible for an estimated...
The Hill

The Hill

785K+
Followers
89K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy