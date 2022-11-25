ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debary, FL

'We just want him home': Family pleads for help finding 73-year-old Florida father missing since Thanksgiving

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies need the public's help locating a 73-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Herman McClenton. Deputies responded to the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee around 4 p.m. Thursday after McClenton went for a walk and never returned. They said he is originally from Eustis and was visiting relatives for Thanksgiving.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Leesburg woman gives black eye to man friend who wasn’t trying to better their situation

A Leesburg woman gave a man a black eye when she allegedly attacked him because he wasn’t trying to better their situation. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to that location when a witness called 911 early in the afternoon of Nov. 17 at the intersection of South 14th Street and Sumter Street. The officer talked to the witness who said he saw a woman, later identified as 26-year-old China Jordan, arguing loudly with a man. The man turned and started walking away from Jordan who then attacked the man striking him several times in the head.
LEESBURG, FL
Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop

A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
CLERMONT, FL
Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant seriously injured in training accident

A GoFundMe fundraiser is underway for a Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant who was seriously injured in a training accident earlier this month. MCFR lieutenant Anthony “Tony” Gillan, a United States Marine, husband, and father, sustained a serious spinal cord injury on Tuesday, November 15 during a training evolution, according to the GoFundMe page. He was trauma alerted to a local trauma center where he underwent immediate surgery.
MARION COUNTY, FL
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported. Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Eustis father of 13 missing from west Kissimmee rental since Thursday; Sheriff, family seeking public's help

The situation is getting dire for a family who visited the Kissimmee area for Thanksgiving, and has been missing its father since Thursday. Herman McClenton, 73, part of a family visiting from Eustis, reportedly went for a walk from the home in Secret Key Cove in the Emerald Island Resort, on the west side of Osceola County just west of State Road 429. McClenton, who officials say suffers from dementia, has been missing since.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island

The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
ORLANDO, FL
21-year-old man shot, killed after argument at bar in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 21-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Daytona Beach early Sunday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said its officers were called out to the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a shooting victim, later identified as D'Shawn J. McLaury. He was taken to the Halifax hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
21-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
‘You left my son for dead:’ Mother demands action after boy hurt in Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avalon Park mother is searching for answers after her 12-year-old son was injured in a car crash while on his bike last Friday. Felicia Lakharam said her worst fear became a reality when her 12-year-old son was hurt in a hit-and-run while riding his bike. The recent crash has traumatized Lakharam and her son. She said she’s now considering getting rid of all of her children’s bicycles.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Woman found dead in Flagler County after hit-and-run

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after they discovered a woman lying dead in the center of a grass median in Flagler County Saturday. Around 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), said they were notified about a person lying in the center grass median on US 1 south of Plantation Bay Road.

