fox35orlando.com
'We just want him home': Family pleads for help finding 73-year-old Florida father missing since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies need the public's help locating a 73-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for Herman McClenton. Deputies responded to the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee around 4 p.m. Thursday after McClenton went for a walk and never returned. They said he is originally from Eustis and was visiting relatives for Thanksgiving.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman gives black eye to man friend who wasn’t trying to better their situation
A Leesburg woman gave a man a black eye when she allegedly attacked him because he wasn’t trying to better their situation. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to that location when a witness called 911 early in the afternoon of Nov. 17 at the intersection of South 14th Street and Sumter Street. The officer talked to the witness who said he saw a woman, later identified as 26-year-old China Jordan, arguing loudly with a man. The man turned and started walking away from Jordan who then attacked the man striking him several times in the head.
leesburg-news.com
Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop
A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant seriously injured in training accident
A GoFundMe fundraiser is underway for a Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant who was seriously injured in a training accident earlier this month. MCFR lieutenant Anthony “Tony” Gillan, a United States Marine, husband, and father, sustained a serious spinal cord injury on Tuesday, November 15 during a training evolution, according to the GoFundMe page. He was trauma alerted to a local trauma center where he underwent immediate surgery.
actionnews5.com
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported. Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.
aroundosceola.com
Eustis father of 13 missing from west Kissimmee rental since Thursday; Sheriff, family seeking public's help
The situation is getting dire for a family who visited the Kissimmee area for Thanksgiving, and has been missing its father since Thursday. Herman McClenton, 73, part of a family visiting from Eustis, reportedly went for a walk from the home in Secret Key Cove in the Emerald Island Resort, on the west side of Osceola County just west of State Road 429. McClenton, who officials say suffers from dementia, has been missing since.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island
The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
lovemeow.com
Kitten Runs Up Family's Driveway with a 'Wink' on Her Face and Asks to Be Let in
A kitten ran up a family's driveway with a "wink" on her face, and asked to be let in. In early November, a Good Samaritan from Orlando, FL was stunned to find a little kitten running up her driveway, meowing for attention. When the kitten got closer, she noticed that...
WESH
3 people taken to hospital after Brevard County crash, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on U.S. 1 in Port St. John. Three people were transported to trauma centers following the crash. Fire Rescue said there was one other person who did not want to be...
WESH
Missing teenage boy found safe in Flagler County, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenage boy reported missing has been located. Friday night was the last time the 17-year-old had been seen in Palm Coast. According to the sheriff's office, the teenager was later found safe on Saturday.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida father who vanished on Thanksgiving seen walking near pond
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released new surveillance video Sunday that shows a missing 73-year-old Florida man with dementia – who vanished on Thanksgiving Day – walking near a pond. According to investigators, Herman McClenton has been missing since Thursday, Nov. 24, after he...
Orlando police officers help Sanibel Island with patrols
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers will assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island for the next five weeks, the department announced Friday. This is because there has been an increase in burglaries and thefts, even after Hurricane Ian. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith met with the first group of...
fox35orlando.com
21-year-old man shot, killed after argument at bar in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 21-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Daytona Beach early Sunday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said its officers were called out to the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a shooting victim, later identified as D'Shawn J. McLaury. He was taken to the Halifax hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WESH
21-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
click orlando
‘You left my son for dead:’ Mother demands action after boy hurt in Orange County hit-and-run
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avalon Park mother is searching for answers after her 12-year-old son was injured in a car crash while on his bike last Friday. Felicia Lakharam said her worst fear became a reality when her 12-year-old son was hurt in a hit-and-run while riding his bike. The recent crash has traumatized Lakharam and her son. She said she’s now considering getting rid of all of her children’s bicycles.
Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested after a standoff Friday morning, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive. Deputies said they had approached a sexual battery suspect at a home near Pigeon Circle around 3 a.m.,...
click orlando
Deputies investigate death of Marion County inmate after jail officials subdue him during cell check
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a Marion County inmate after six detention deputies deployed pepper foam and subdued him during a routine cell inspection Friday morning. According to deputies, the investigation was prompted after detention authorities at Marion County Jail responded...
Police search for suspect after 21-year-old shot, killed outside Daytona Beach Hookah Pub
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a bar early Sunday morning. Police responded to a shooting call around 3:57 a.m. near the intersection of Wild Olive Avenue and Seabreeze Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground...
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead in Flagler County after hit-and-run
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after they discovered a woman lying dead in the center of a grass median in Flagler County Saturday. Around 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), said they were notified about a person lying in the center grass median on US 1 south of Plantation Bay Road.
Comments / 2