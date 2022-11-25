ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

The Idaho Way: Racist Boise captain’s words show we are still far from rooting out racism

By Scott McIntosh
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

By Scott McIntosh, opinion editor

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend, and they can sign up here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdIrW_0jNEVihM00
Retired Boise Police Capt. Matt Bryngelson, shown in a department photo on the left, was scheduled to speak at the American Renaissance Conference under the pseudonym Daniel Vinyard. American Renaissance is an online site that espouses white supremacist ideals.

The city of Boise needs to clean house following revelations that a former Boise police captain holds racist views.

According to an Idaho Statesman article Sunday , Matthew Bryngelson, who retired in August after nearly 24 years with the Boise Police Department, was scheduled to speak at a conference hosted by the American Renaissance, an organization known for its white supremacist views.

In a video and in writings now tied to Bryngelson, he expresses deeply racist and, frankly, disturbing views about African Americans and “non-whites,” both as criminal suspects and as co-workers.

In his writings and the interview, Bryngelson generalizes that the worst crimes are committed by Blacks, and he characterizes Black police officers as lazy and doing the bare minimum.

The revelations about Bryngelson’s views illustrate just how much of a problem the city of Boise is contending with, when an officer who holds such abhorrent views can serve for more than two decades and rise to the level of captain.

The city of Boise needs to root out officers like Bryngelson and remove them from the department. Those kinds of attitudes have no place in society, let alone in a position of power such as a police officer.

Read our full editorial here.

Attorney general appointee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsLM1_0jNEVihM00
Republican Idaho Attorney General-elect Raúl Labrador speaks at the podium and acknowledges his wife, Rebecca Johnson, at left, at a watch party for Idaho Republican candidates at the Grove Hotel in Boise on Nov. 8. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

If I were running a business right now, writes opinion writer Bryan Clark , I would be very worried about the impending legal climate in Idaho.

Attorney General-elect Raúl Labrador recently announced his pick for solicitor general — a former Trump administration official named Theo Wold.

Wold appears to have taken on a few personae in his recent career.

In a 2020 interview on right-wing talk radio, Wold adopted the style of speech and talking points typical of the administration he worked for. He castigated the media, inveighed against “swamp creatures” ruling Washington, promised “haymakers” for Mexican cartels if his boss was reelected, and generally acted as a carbon copy of any number of Trump surrogates.

But watch his speech two months ago, and he’s changed considerably. Gone is the Trumpy style of banter. Now with an odd, vaguely European diction, Wold expounds a vision for conservatives to use government power to take control of cultural institutions.

This includes an authoritarian agenda for businesses: using the power of government to force businesses to adopt, or at least conform with, conservative values.

Read Bryan Clark’s full column here and learn why Wold’s appointment is concerning.

Required patient care in face of Idaho’s abortion ban

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQeAX_0jNEVihM00
Wendy Heipt

For years, anyone showing up at an American hospital emergency room could get the life-saving treatment they needed. No matter who they were, a federal law known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act made it clear: If you showed up at an emergency room, that hospital was obligated to do what had to be done to stabilize you.

In August 2022, Idaho’s abortion ban went into effect, and pregnant people across the state could no longer count on receiving the medical treatment they needed when they experienced severe pregnancy complications. That’s because the new laws don’t make it clear when a pregnant person’s life is enough at risk to warrant life-saving treatment.

Read the full guest column here from Wendy Heipt , a reproductive rights counsel at Legal Voice.

Subsidizing private school won’t improve public education

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vO0q3_0jNEVihM00
Jim Jones

The president and CEO of Mountain States Policy Center, which styles itself as an “independent, free-market think tank,” recently floated a thought piece on how to improve Idaho’s public school system, Jim Jones writes in a guest column this week. First, Mountain States Policy Center contends we can restore faith in public schools by using taxpayer money to fund private education. Second, it contends we should increase transparency in public school budgeting.

Both premises are faulty, Jones writes. Here’s why.

Move beyond Trump?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cn3xb_0jNEVihM00
Chuck Malloy

U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, who like many Republicans is wondering what happened in this year’s midterm elections, says one thing seems clear.

“We need to move beyond the conflict associated with Donald Trump,” Fulcher told guest columnist Chuck Malloy.

That’s a profound statement coming from one of the few Republicans who objected to certifying the 2020 presidential election. And it might not get him a lot of fan mail in Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, where Trump is a popular figure. But Fulcher is not the only Republican casting doubts about Trump leading the party in 2024.

Read Malloy’s full column here.

Action needed to save Medicare

Medicare in Idaho is under attack from soaring inflation, burdensome bureaucratic red tape and congressional neglect, writes Dr. Lyndon Box, a Caldwell cardiologist. Without action from Congress, Medicare cuts will be enacted, and thousands of Idahoans may lose access to their doctors. I urge our congressional delegation to drive a bipartisan solution that protects vulnerable patients in our state.

Read the full guest column here from Dr. Box and what he wants Congress to do.

I’m listening

Send me your story ideas, news tips, questions, comments, or anything else on your mind. You can reach me via email at smcintosh@idahostatesman.com.

Find me on social media:

Twitter (my DMs are open)

LinkedIn

What you’re saying

This week, we received letters to the editor on becoming a foster parent, what it means to be pro-choice, the dangers of climate change and the humility and leadership of Cecil Andrus. You can read these and more letters by clicking here .

You can submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion by clicking here .

Like this newsletter?

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here .

Comments / 101

Idaho Native
2d ago

Only the liberal left mainstream media ( opinion makers) Idaho Statesman could twist this into a attack on Trump and Republicans.

Reply(6)
53
Will Morriss
2d ago

It sounds like with 20 years plus of experience he is speaking from personal observation, not racism. The left just love to demonize views they don't like. True or not. We should ask first, "is he right, and if so, why?"

Reply
32
Mark White
2d ago

according to the left wing media, all Republicans are racist, they say it so often it doesn't mean anything anymore. who cares.

Reply(19)
53
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmvt

Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'They saved us': Idahoans tell their adoption stories

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Zak and Kimberly Cutler desperately wanted a family. The Cutlers were married in 2006 and struggled with fertility for three agonizing years. Finally, Zak, a contractor, suggested they look into adopting. The paperwork was filled out the next...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho’s October unemployment rate up slightly to 2.9%

BOISE — Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up from 2.8% in September to 2.9% in October – the ninth consecutive month the state rate has been below 3%. October’s labor force saw gains in both employed and unemployed workers. The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 1,714 people (0.2%) to 961,441. Total employment increased by only 455 to 933,268. The total number of unemployed increased by 1,259 (4.7%) to 28,173.
IDAHO STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Idaho legislature to experience significant turnover in 2023

Idaho state officials say they’ve finished their canvassing of the 2022 general election. What stands out is the significant amount of turnover in both the state House and Senate. Only 16 of the 35 people who finished the 2022 session as state senators will be back when lawmakers reconvene....
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: How many more?

In a day when outlandish theorizing (hello, TV talk shows) often is followed by the shrug-of-the-shoulders disclaimer “just asking,” you hesitate to ask a question that involves prospective accusations. But there’s probable cause for asking this one: How alone in his white supremacist ideas and connections was the...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: A season to be grateful for Idaho educators, students and families

This holiday season, I am tremendously thankful for the opportunity of serving Idaho schools and families as superintendent of public instruction for the past eight years. I especially want to thank my staff and educators in schools across the state for their amazing energy, innovation and commitment to our cause of helping Idaho students achieve and succeed.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Snow taking toll on East Idaho, causing wreck that partially shut down I-15

The first of two winter storms forecast to hit East Idaho this weekend caused numerous wrecks on Saturday on Interstate 15. One of the crashes shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello for over an hour but did not result in any injuries. The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Saturday when a northbound 2019 Kenworth semi driven by a 24-year-old man from Franklin was passing a previous crash...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

At least 10 deaths on Idaho roads prior to Thanksgiving

At least 10 people died and several others suffered injuries in wrecks across Idaho during the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Authorities are hoping that the remainder of the holiday season is less deadly on Idaho's roads and have launched a public safety campaign with that goal in mind. Idaho State Police announced that they have teamed up with over 40 law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the state...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
216
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy